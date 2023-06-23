Women’s World Cup 2023: Who Is On The England Team?

Less than 12 months on from their Euro 2022 win, England’s Lionesses are ready to face another major tournament competing in next month’s World Cup.

Hoping to bag themselves another win and add even more silverware to their ever-growing cabinet of impressive silver shiny things, the England women's football team (aka the Lionesses) will be doing it without some of their firm favourites – including captain Leah Williamson, who is out of action due to an injury.

But there’s no worries here, with the England Women’s Team already being hailed as favourites. Weeks away kick-off, here’s everything you need to know about the Women’s England Team, including who’ll be stepping onto the pitch as this summer’s mighty Lionesses…

Sarina Wiegman: Manager

Frankly, Sarina Wiegman needs no introduction. The Dutch football manager made history after becoming the first coach to lead the Lionesses to their major Euro’s win on home soil last summer. It wasn’t only a major success for the squad, but for Sarina too – with the 35 year old now regarded as one of the best international coaches in the women’s game.

Who are the England women's goalkeepers?

Mary Earps){:target=_blank :rel=noreferrer noopener}: First goalkeeper

Continuing to be England’s undisputed number one goalkeeper, 30 year old Mary Earps is no doubt set to be a key figure on the pitch. Proving just how good she is in goal, the athlete ended this season at Manchester United with 14 clean sheets – winning her first ever WSL Golden Glove. For non footie-fans, that’s a big deal.

Ellie Roebuck: Goalkeeper

A solid number two, 23 year old Ellie Roebuck already has plenty of experience performing under pressure. The Manchester City star has already played in Euros, FA Cups, and League Cups - with this World Cup proving an important one for securing her place in the Lionesses future.

Talking to Grazia last year about her World Cup hopes, she said 'I'll just constantly have that winning mentality knowing there’s no better feeling than winning.'

Hannah Hampton: Goalkeeper

Our third goalie comes in the form of Aston Villa star Hannah Hampton – but it’s certainly been a journey. The 22 year old was dropped from Wiegman’s first England squad back in September due to ‘personal issues.’ But after undergoing surgery on a muscle injury, she's now been recalled as one of this year’s Lionesses. Opening up about the star, Aston Villa manager Carla Wood said ‘She’s absolutely flying, playing some of the best football of her career, so long may that continue.’

Who are the England women's defenders?

Millie Bright: Defender

Following a knee injury earlier this year, Chelsea’s Millie Bright didn't seem a done deal. But with the 29 year old rising to the role of captain after Leah Williamson’s injury, the 29 years old is set to lead the Lionesses to victory.

Lucy Bronze){:target=_blank :rel=noreferrer noopener}: Defender

Stepping on the pitch for every game during the Lionesses victory last summer, it’s really no surprise that 31 year old Lucy Bronze has once again made the squad. After moving from Manchester City to Barcelona just under a year ago, the athlete has been dubbed one of the best right-backs that women’s football has ever seen.

Jess Carter: Defender

Chelsea defender Jess Carter is back once again. The 25 year old is a regular fixture on the Lionesses’ trophy-winning squad, meaning she’ll no doubt be impressing even more this summer.

Lotte Wubben-Moy: Defender

It’s been a busy few months for Arsenal player Lotte Wubben-Moy. Even more impressive than the 24 year old's work on the pitch is her work off the pitch, using her platform to improve access to football and sports for girls across the country.

Alex Greenwood: Defender

After Rachel Daly’s move into forward, a spot opened up on defence for Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood, who was used as a substitute during the club’s 2022 victory. At 29, she’s considered to be one of the most experienced players.

Niamh Charles: Defender

Niamh Charles was one of the player’s cut from the Euro 2022 squad last summer, but after an ever-so-impressive season at Chelsea, it’s a no brainer to bring the 23 year old into the Lioness squad.

Esme Morgan: Defender

Esme Morgan might just be one of the Lionesses biggest weapons this summer... Known for her versatility, the Manchester city player is capable of filling roles across the pitch. Everyone loves an all-rounder! This will be the 22 year old’s first taste of a major tournament, but she has already defended England at a variety of youth levels before.

Who are the England women's midfielders?

Jordan Nobbs: Midfielder

One of the Lionesses legendary players, Jordan Nobbs has secured herself a spot in the World Cup. The 30 year old left her longtime club in Arsenal to move to Aston Villa in the hopes of securing more regular football. It’s paid off, with Jordan jetting off to Australia and New Zealand to compete in her second World Cup.

Kiera Walsh: Midfielder

Yet another player who made a move in hopes of landing a place on the Lionesses, 26 year old Kiera Walsh left Manchester City for Barcelona last month. She’s a key player in the England squad’s success – as she should be, currently holding the title for the world’s most expensive player.

Ella Toone: Midfielder

23 year old Ella Toone became a household name after scoring against Germany in the Euros final at Wembley – and with a knack for landing a goal right when it’s needed, the Manchester United star will be a great starter for the Lionesses.

Georgia Stanway: Midfielder

It’s hard to forget Georgia Stanway’s goal against Spain in the Euro’s quarter-finals, making the 24 year old Bayern Munich player yet another fan favourite in the Lioness line-up.

Laura Coombs: Midfielder

Manchester City’s Laura Coombs has openly admitted that England wasn’t on her mind at the start of the season, but now the 32 year old is stepping up to show the leadership that the Lionesses have lost out on due to injury.

Katie Zelem: Midfielder

Manchester United captain Katie Zelem will be jetting off for her first ever major tournament with England, after being cut from the squad last summer. In and out of the Lionesses over the last year, the 27 year old has already made plenty of appearances from the subs bench.

Who are the England women's forwards/strikers?

Rachel Daly: Forward

Meet Rachel Daly, the scoring sensation. The Aston Villa player’s 22 goals in the league saw her break the record for the most goals in a Women’s Super League Season – and land her the iconic golden boot. Here’s hoping the 31 year old brings some of that magic to the World Cup…

Lauren Hemp: Forward

Another star behind the Lionesses win last summer, Lauren Hemp started in all six matches during the Euros last summer. The 22-year-old Manchester City footballer is already a strong member of the team, having scored 10 goals in 35 games for her country. Sounds impressive to us!

Chloe Kelly){:target=_blank :rel=noreferrer noopener}: Forward

Let us all cast our minds back and remember Chloe Kelly’s legendary shirt-off celebration at the Euros. Honestly, not much more needs to be said about the 25-year-old Manchester City star. Fingers crossed she brings us some more iconic moments.

Alessia Russo){:target=_blank :rel=noreferrer noopener}: Forward

Another household name when it comes to the Lionesses, AlessiaRusso’s backheel against Sweden last summer sent the country into meltdown. Dubbed a hero by fans, the 24-year-old Manchester United star is once again ready to reporesent the Lionesses.

Lauren James: Forward

Set to become one of England’s key players, Lauren James is quickly becoming one of the Women’s Super League’s rising stars. At just 21, she’s one of the youngest footballer’s stepping on the pitch. But football clearly runs in her family, with the Chelsea player being the sister of England footballer Reece James.

Katie Robinson: Forward

Another of the Lionesses youngest stars, Katie Robinson received her call-up to the senior squad last year after she impressed bosses with her performance in the U23 team. Opening up about being in the World Cup, 20-year-old Brighton player Katie said ‘There’s a big jump in quality of training with the first team, it’s unbelievable. I’ve loved my time so far and Sarina is great to work with.

Bethany England: Forward

