Who Is Alessia Russo? England’s World Cup Forward And Number 23

Footie fans, unite! The World Cup is back, and England is ready to watch the England Women’s team score some stellar goals and maybe even nab a win.

One of the Lionesses who no doubt will be taking to the pitch for her first ever World Cup (accompanied by a host of cheers, no doubt) is England women's forward and number 23, Alessia Russo. Having played for England at the Euros last summer, Alessia Russo came off the bench to score four times – including that iconic backheel goal that clinched the win against Sweden.

Talking to Grazia earlier this year, Alessia revealed how making the competition would mark a dream come true, saying ‘The World Cup is the pinnacle of football for every young girl. That’s what you dreamed about as a little kid, to play on the world stages.’

Having made the elite team – and solidified her status as one of the biggest names in women’s football – here’s everything you need to know about Alessia Russo.

Who is Alessia Russo and how old is she?

Born on 8 February 1998, Alessia Mia Russo is currently 24 years old. That means Alessia Russo's star sign is Aquarius – meaning she’s independent, yet works well in a team. Sounds like the perfect mix for an athlete to us!

Where is Alessia Russo from?

From Italian descent, Alessia Russo was born in Maidstone, Kent, where she grew up alongside her brothers, Luca and Giorgio. Alessia’s own father was a police officer with a knack for football, becoming the Met Police’s all-time top scorer. And clearly, sports runs in the family – with her brothers also pursuing a career in football.

It was as a child that Alessia got her first taste of women’s football – as a mascot, though! A seven or eight year old Alessia appeared as a mascot for then-Charlton Athletic captain Casey Stoney, walking out hand in hand onto the pitch. In a twist of fate that was clearly written in the stars, Casey later signed the athlete in 2020 for Manchester United

Who does Alessia Russo play for?

The star has made a name for herself playing for Manchester United, previously playing under names such as Chelsea, Brighton, and ACC team North Carolina Tar Heels.

But with her contract at Man United coming to an end this month, it's been confirmed Alessia will be leaving.

Despite not penning a new contract with a club just yet, there’s no worry over Alessia’s future. The star has already been linked to Arsenal, French giants Lyon, as well as a number of U.S clubs reportedly showing their interest.

It’s thought her new club will be announced soon, but for now, Alessia is due to join up with her England teammates before jetting to Australia for the world cup.

When does the World Cup start?