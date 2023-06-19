Who Is Lioness Manager Sarina Wiegman?

After roaring victory at the Euros in 2022, England are about to jet off to Australia and New Zealand to compete in the World Cup. So, who is the woman at the helm? We're not talking about the captain Millie Bright, we're talking about the mastermind behind the team's every move – the manager.

Here's everything you need to know about the award-winning Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman.

Who is Sarina Wiegman?

Sarina Wiegman was born in The Hague in the Netherlands. She was interested in football from a young age, even cutting her hair as short as her twin brother's when she was six years old so that she could play with him in their local football team.

How old is Sarina Wiegman?

Born in October 1969, Sarina is 53 years old. She hopes to reach a point when Women's football is more diverse, particularly within the England team. Sarina also hopes that this will be the last Women's World Cup where the prize money is less than it is for the men's team.

'I hope that things are being done in the right way and that is equality,' she said. 'That's just what I hope for and I think we're moving forward.'

How long has she been the Lioness manager?

Sarina took over as the Lionesses new manager in 2020, replacing former Manchester United player Phil Nevile. She brought her talents to England, taking over from Phil Neville, and became the first ever non-British permanent Lionesses manager.

Since being with the Lionesses, Sarina has helped set a new national record with a 20-0 win over Latvia as well as leading them to their first major victory at the Euro’s last summer.

What experience does she have?

Sarina's cv is nothing short of impressive. She joined a women's team, KFC 71 in 1987. She started off playing central midfielder before moving to defence. That year, aged just 16 she earned the first of 100 international caps playing for the Netherlands. She was the first woman to ever reach that milestone.

In 1989, she was invited to play and study at the University of North Carolina by former USA Women’s coach, Anson Dorrance. In 1994, she joined Ter Leede, where she won two Dutch championships (2001 and 2003) and one KNVB Cup (2001). In 2003, she retired after becoming pregnant with her second child.

Before getting into coaching and management, Sarina worked full-time as a PE teacher.

But since retiring from football and leaving the education sector, she's won a number of football accolades including Coach Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards; the title of UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year; as well as a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

Is she in a relationship?

Sarina is married to Marten Glotzbach, who she holidayed with after last summer's Euros win and shared some celebratory pictures on Instagram. The couple have two daughters – Sacha and Lauren.

Marten, who teaches economics and plans football games at Sebroek College in the Netherlands, is also the head coach of the Netherlands Women's national team. He and Sarina used to work together before she took up post as England's manager.