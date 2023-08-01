Women’s World Cup 2023: How To Watch If You’re Abroad

by Jack Barrell |

It’s been nothing short of an enthralling 2023 Women’s World Cup so far, and there's no sign of the excitement waning. Hot off the trails of the Lionesses' historic win at the Euros just last year, the England team are hungry to build upon their success. And, after their latest 6-1 win against China in Adelaide, there has never been a better time to tune into women’s football than now.

If you're in the UK, watching the World Cup is simple. If you want to strap in to the action, all you have to do is tune into BBC and ITV where all games will be broadcast live. But, if you're currently on the other side of the world, on the beach, margarita in hand, then you'll need a plan B.

Don’t lose hope though, the solution is simpler (and cheaper) than you might think. A VPN is the key to watching the 2023 Women’s World Cup from quite literally anywhere in the world.

How to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup abroad

Investing in one of the best VPNs is your ticket to watching the Women’s World Cup this year. The bottom line is, you need access to iPlayer and ITVX, so you'll need a VPN in order to do this anywhere that isn’t the UK.

Not just any VPN provider will do though, you’ll need a premium brand with the suitable streaming credentials that can also unblock those two streaming services no questions asked. We confidently recommend ExpressVPN for the task, a long-established provider that’s more than capable of delivering a wholesome streaming experience on ITVX and iPlayer from anywhere.

How to use a VPN to watch the Women’s World Cup abroad

Once you’ve installed your VPN on the device you plan to watch, the rest is simpler than you might think. With your flashy new Virtual Private Network activated, just head over to the server selection menu and pick a UK server. Now, you’ll be able to access BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Yes, you’ll still need to sign up or log into an existing account which of course, is still completely free of charge.

The best VPNs for watching the Women’s World Cup abroad

While we strongly urge football fans to use ExpressVPN when they’re abroad, that isn’t to say it’s the only premium VPN that has it in their locker. We understand some viewers might have different preferences, so here’s a shortlist of some other popular VPNs that are able to unblock iPlayer and ITVX, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.

When is the Women’s World Cup 2023?

The Women’s World Cup kicked off on July 20th, and it’ll run through until the final on August 20th which will be held at the magnificent Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The group stage draws to a close this week and the real fireworks are set to begin. The official knockout stage of the tournament commences on Saturday August 5th as Spain face Switzerland in the first clash in the round of 16.

What is a VPN?

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. An online privacy tool that encrypts your internet connection between device and network. It’s a security safeguard, but it also allows users to change the location of their IP address to access regionally blocked content.

Can I use any VPN to watch the Women’s World Cup abroad?

We recommend ExpressVPN for good cause, because not all VPNs will be able unblock these sites nearly as well. If you choose a different Virtual Private Network, there’s no real way of knowing if it will unblock the streaming sites or to what effect until you give it a go. ExpressVPN is your best option to avoid that dull trial-and-error process.

Is watching the Women’s World Cup abroad with a VPN legal?