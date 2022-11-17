How To Style Your Football Shirt For This Year’s World Cup

The World Cup is all anyone's going to be talking as we approach the weekend - that and who's going to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity - but just how prepared is your wardrobe? Because if you're planning to head to packed-out pub, it's always fun to dress for the occasion. It may surprise you, but, football shirts have actually been in fashion for the past few seasons. They're frequently referenced in the work of Martine Rose. The designer became fascinated with how the sport was influenced by club culture in the late '80s, according to an interview with Vogue. And then there's Priya Ahluwalia, whose current collection contains a short-sleeved football polo shirt emblazoned with 'Ahluwalia'.
They've also cropped up time and time again on the street-style circuit. On the pavements of Milan, one woman wore a jersey from Paris Saint Germain, styling the look with a leather trench coat, wide-leg black trousers and designer sunglasses (Prada's Symbole). At 2004's Euros, Victoria Beckham watched from the stands wearing a tank top with a logo of the Three Lions, bringing some glamour to proceedings with her famously big wrap-around sunglasses. Both women prove that when wearing any kind of official merch, you should stick to your style signatures and simply sub in the shirt.
