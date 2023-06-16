Who Is Mary Earps? Everything You Need To Know About The England Women’s Goalkeeper

While the world deserved to know who Mary Earps is years ago, the Lionesses really caught the nation's attention when they won the Women's Euros against Germany in 2022. And now, World Cup glory beckons. The England team are the second favourites to win, and after a disappointing World Cup run from the men's team, the pressure is on to bring it home for the second time. So what do you need to know about the team? Here's everything there is know about Mary Earps.

Who is Mary Earps?

Mary Earps is a professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Manchester United in the Women's Super League and the England national team. She has previously played for Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Doncaster Rover Belles, Coventry City, Birmingham City, Bristol and Reading. So it's fair to say Mary knows her way round the UK.

She was in the winning England team during the Euros and was confirmed as the England goalkeeper for the World Cup in January.

How old is Mary Earps?

Mary Earps turned 30 on 7 March, and if you're wondering how tall she is, Mary Earps height is 5'8.

What is Mary Earps Instagram?

You can find Mary Earps on Instagram at @1maryearps, where she shares interview clips and snaps from her latest victories to her 362k followers. She also posts a few glamorous award show outfits too.

After winning the Euros, Mary shared some celebratory photos of her and her teammates with the caption: 'Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it. This has been my greatest joy and privilege; to win a major championship on home turf is a once in a lifetime thing.'

Is Mary Earps in a relationship?

Like a lot of the Lionesses, Mary keeps details of her personal life private. But it was reported in February that she is single. As FIFA women's top goalkeeper, who's been playing football since she was eight, she's been pretty busy!

What has Mary Earps said about the 2023 World Cup?

Mary Earps is passionate not just about football, but about the way in which her teams' success can inspire those around her. Speaking to The Athletic earlier in the year, she said: 'I have more responsibility than ever to give a positive message to people who may take comfort or confidence in my journey. That really feels like my purpose. Football is my vehicle, but this is my path.'