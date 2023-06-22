Who Is Ella Toone, The England Number 10 And Manchester United’s Top Goal Scorer?

Scoring the first goal in England’s iconic 2-1 victory over Germany in the final of the UEFA Women’s Euro last summer, Ella Toone solidified herself as a Lioness legend and is now back as part of Sarina Wiegman’s England team for the upcoming 2023 Women's World Cup.

Speaking about her desire to continue England’s winning streak, Ella revealed, ‘It would be unbelievable, it's what you dream of as a little girl. I've had that feeling of winning now and I want it so many more times. I'm hungry for more, I want to win everything, it's the mindset I have. Last summer was unbelievable, hopefully this summer, we can go again and make the nation proud.’

Who is Ella Toone and how old is she?

Born on 2 September 1999, Ella is currently 23 years old. She began her career at the Manchester Academy, eventually returning to the team in 2018 when their women’s team was launched. Prior to that Ella played at both Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City.

What team does Ella Toone currently play for?

Ella currently plays for Manchester United and is one of the team’s all-time record goal scorer. On 10 November 2022, Ella signed a contract extension which committed her to Man U until June 2026.

When did Ella Toone make her England debut?

In September 2020, Ella was called-up to the England squad before eventually making her debut in February 2021 as a half time substitute, scoring a penalty in a friendly against Northern Ireland.

Does Ella Toone play for Team GB?

In May 2021, Ella was named as one of the four reserve players for the delayed Tokoyo Olympics, making her the second youngest member of the squad. She made her debut in the 2-0 win over Chile, England’s first match of the games.

What is Ella Toone’s salary?

Whilst former Man U player Cristiano Ronaldo’s pay packet reached £480k a week, the average rate for the club’s female team is £70k a year – a massive discrepancy.

Is Ella Toone in a relationship and who is her boyfriend?