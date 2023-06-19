Who Is Leah Williamson And Why Is She Not Playing At The World Cup?

After leading her team to victory in the 2022 Euros, Leah Williamson was all set to captain England for the 2023 Women's World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand this summer. The Lioness squad – including the likes of Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly – has a strong change of taking home the trophy this year, but after a devastating injury in April Leah is unfortunately unable to play.

Opening up on Instagram, Leah Williamson said said: ‘World cup dream is over for me’ following her injury – adding that her biggest challenge was now the ‘day to day’ of recovery.

She added, ‘Now I have to listen to my body, give it what it needs and if everything happens for a reason, then we’ll see what road this turn sends me down.’

‘I have given and will continue to give everything that my body, mind, and heart possible has to Arsenal and the Lionesses – I will still be there through thick and thin for all of my teammates, and their biggest supporter. All I ask for is a little bit of time and space to deal with all that is to come.’

Now with a very different summer supporting her teammates from afar, here’s everything you need to know about Leah Williamson – including the injury that put a stop to her World Cup dream.

Who is Leah Williamson?

Leah is a footballer who made history captaining England to their historic Euro 2022 win last year, solidifying herself as the heart of their defence. Aside from the England national team, the star currently plays for Arsenal.

How old is Leah Williamson?

Born the 29 March 1997 in Milton Keynes, Leah is currently 26 years old. What is Leah Williamson's star sign then? This also makes her an Aries – long thought to be the most athletic Zodiac sign.

Why is Leah Williamson not playing in the World Cup?

The England Captain will miss the 2023 World Cup after Arsenal confirmed that the defender ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament – otherwise known as an ACL – during a match against Manchester United in April. She picked up the injury in the 15th minute, whilst tussling with Katie Zelem for the ball. Whilst there was minimal contact, Leah landed awkwardly on her right leg – resulting in her being stretchered off the pitch.

An injury of that sort includes surgery and a long road to recovery, meaning Leah will be in no fit state to be playing in the World Cup next month.

At the time, Arsenal released a statement saying everyone at the club would be supporting Leah, adding the athlete would ‘now begin a period of rehabilitation and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. She will undergo surgery in due course.’

What is an ACL rupture?

ACL ruptures are a common injury across women’s football, with female players considered to be more likely to rupture an ACL than their male counterparts. It’s not known exactly why, with theories ranging from the shape of women’s bodies and menstrual cycles (yeah, we're not sure either), to the fit of women’s football boots.

And Leah isn’t the only Lioness left on the sidelines due to this type of injury. Arsenal foreward Beth Mead has also been left out of the England World Cup, having not fully recovered from an ACL rupture last November.

Who is the new England women's Captain?

With Leah out of the running, Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman had to pick a new captain. The chosen one? None other than Leah’s defensive partner, Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright.

Is Leah Williamson writing a book?

She might not be on the pitch, but the athlete is certainly keeping herself busy in other ways! Announcing on her Instagram that she’d be adding author to the CV, Leah shared that she would be releasing a children’s book called The Wonder Team and the Forgotten Footballers on August 31st as part of a collaboration with her cousin!

Does Leah Williamson have Instagram?