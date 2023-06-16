Who Is Chloe Kelly? England Women’s World Cup Number 18 And Star Forward

As the Lionesses gear up towards their next big challenge, the 2023 Women's World Cup, all eyes are on the squad. And that includes star forward Chloe Kelly, who came off the substitutes bench in the 2022 Euros final and scored England's winning goal. Safe to say she's set the benchmark pretty high already!

The England women's team have been drawn in Group D for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand alongside China, Denmark and playoff qualifier Haiti. Their first match is against Haiti and will take place on 22 July at 9.30am. But what do you need to know about the team? Here's everything there is to know about Chloe Kelly.

Who is Chloe Kelly?

Chloe Maggie Kelly is the Lionesses number 18 and star forward. The youngest of seven children, she's originally from West London, where she learnt how to play football with her brothers in Windmill Park. There is now a plaque with her name on the football cage in the park where she once played!

How old is Chloe Kelly?

Born on 15 January, Chloe is 25 years old. She can be found on Instagram at @chloekelly where she has 545k followers and posts a mixture of professional and personal pictures, including holiday snaps and football victories.

One of her pinned posts is a video montage of the moment she scored the winning goal against Germany last summer, when she was only 24 years old. She wrote: 'What a special summer we had, an incredible group of girls, amazing staff and unbelievable fans. Memories that will last for a lifetime.'

Speaking to Grazia after England's win, she thanked her family for all they've done to get here where she is today. 'They’re so proud of me, and I’m so grateful for the sacrifices my parents made. They always believed in me. My parents didn’t drive, and it was hard for them to get me here, there, and everywhere. So, they shared the victory with me when they were in the stands at Wembley,' she said.

What teams does Chloe Kelly play for?

Chloe Kelly used to play for Arsenal and Everton but she now plays as a forward for Manchester City. She started playing for Arsenal when she was only 18 years old, and in 2020 she signed a two year contract with the Manchester club.

Is Chloe Kelly in a relationship?

Yes, Chloe Kelly and her boyfriend Scott have been dating for nearly four years. The footballer posts her boyfriend on her social media and he was there at the Euros final last summer to celebrate her win. Sharing a date night picture on social media, Chloe wrote: 'Much needed downtime with my <3 before a big summer ahead.'

While the couple mostly keep their relationship private, we have been treated to pictures of their adorable dog Otis.

What has Chloe Kelly said about the World Cup?

Speaking to Time Out, Chloe discussed how much her life has changed since winning the Euros and looking ahead to the 2023 World Cup. 'Now it’s about keeping our foot on the gas,' she said. 'It’s a great opportunity for everyone involved in women’s sport to push forward, but as soon as we take our foot off the gas it’s easy for everyone else to switch off.’