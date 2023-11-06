Newborn Essentials 2023: Your Ultimate Baby Checklist

Preparing for the arrival of your baby can be daunting, especially when you start drafting that all-important 'to buy' list. Between Google searches, friends' well-meaning recommendations and targeted social media posts - how did Instagram even know you were pregnant?! - the rundown of clothing, bathroom cabinet staples and tech you simply have to buy before your baby arrives seems endless, never mind expensive. And you thought sleepless nights would be the tough part.

Whether you're an essentials-only shopper or a sucker for the latest 'it' buy, most of us need a bit of a steer when it comes to deciding what baby must-haves to invest in as that due date draws closer.

Most agree that a pram is a non-negotiable, a carrier too, a decent supply of nappies (unless you go down the reusable route), a baby bath, a crib, you get the picture. But what about the Owlet Monitor that everyone raves about on TikTok? A nursing chair - won't your failsafe sofa do? And to swaddle or not to swaddle? Shopping for your first baby poses quite the conundrum.

To that end Grazia has come up with the ultimate newborn baby checklist, a guide to help you navigate that baby prep period with a little more know-how. From breast pumps to prams, cribs to car seats (what is the new R129 car seat safety standard?), consider this your ultimate buying guide.

Your Newborn Baby Shopping Guide At A Glance

Clothing: Sleep suits with a full zip or poppers, vests (long sleeved for winter, short sleeved for summer with poppers that fasten over the nappy), cardigans (wool or cotton), a couple of hats (a sun hat for summer and a warm hat for winter), a snow suit for pram rides in the winter.

Changing Essentials: Multiple packs of newborn sized disposable nappies, or cloth nappies if you prefer. Cotton wool or gentle fragrance-free, alcohol-free wipes (ideally 99% water wipes) and a barrier cream.

Sleeping Essentials: A crib (portable and able to be placed next to your bed), a firm mattress that fits flush to your crib, a waterproof mattress cover, fitted sheets (four), sleeping bags (two) or sheets (to be tucked in at the end and sides of the crib with baby's arms over the top) and breathable cellular blankets.

Bathing Essentials: A baby bath and towels.

On-The-Go Essentials: A baby carrier, a changing bag, a portable changing mat, a pram that allows for your newborn to lie down flat, a car seat.

Baby Feeding Buys: If you intend to breastfeed, a few nursing bras, breast pads, nipple cream, a breast pump. A set of small bottles with stage 1 teats, muslins, formula.

What clothes do I need to buy for a newborn baby?

According to The Baby Academy, your newborn baby's favourite outfit is a vest (long-sleeved in winter, short-sleeved in summer), a babygrow (also known as a sleep suit or a onesie) and a cardigan depending on the weather. As a rule of thumb, they say that your baby should be wearing one more layer than you would be comfortable wearing. The Baby Academy recommends bringing eight-to-ten newborn sized sleep suits with you if you are planning to give birth in a hospital or birthing suite, as well as eight-to-ten vests. Opt for sleep suits with poppers or zips that run all the way down the body to the leg to make those first few changes as easy as possible. As for sizing, most newborns will be fine with a standard 'Newborn' size, but if you're due to give birth to a relatively large baby bring a few '0-3 months' sizes just in case. The Baby Academy also recommends placing a vest, a sleep suit and a nappy in a separate pouch when packing your hospital bag, to take the guess work out of that first clothing change.

The likelihood is that your baby will wear sleep suits, vests (with poppers that close over the nappy) and cardigans for the first six weeks, it's a matter of comfort. The Baby Academy recommend avoiding tights, dresses or jeans for the most part until your baby is older than six weeks old.

The Baby Academy also recommends washing all baby clothes in non-bio washing liquid or powder before letting your baby wear them.

As for hats some hospitals insist on you putting a little hat on your newborn baby before you leave, so it's worth having one or two to hand, especially for outdoor walks in the winter, or sun hats to shield your baby in the summer. The Baby Academy, though, recommend avoiding the wearing of hats inside to stave off overheating.

If your due date falls in winter, consider investing in a snow suit to keep your baby warm during pram rides.

Shop: The best sleep suits, vests and cardigans to buy for your newborn baby

1. Mori Clever Zip Sleepsuit Made with soft organic cotton and bamboo fabric, Mori are renowned for these Clever Zip Sleepsuits. Mori Price: £ 32.50 babymori.com Buy now Description These sleep suits not only look beautiful, but they have been designed with your newborn baby's ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made from Mori's signature 30% organic cotton and 70% bamboo fabric for ultimate softness.

There's a two-way zip concealed for safety.

There's a safety tab on each zip.

Each sleep suit features fold-over scratch mitts.

There's a personalisation option, case sensitive up to 10 characters.

Available in Newborn, 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M, 12-18 M, 18-24 M sizes.

Available in a variety of colour ways, from grey to striped and white to polka dots. Cons At £32.50 per sleep suit they're on the pricier side, but if you're dead set on these ones you can buy four sleep suits and get 25% off. Price: £ 32.50 babymori.com Buy now

2. Next Neutral Cotton Baby Sleepsuits 3 Pack A 3-pack of 100% cotton soft sleep suits in neutral colours. Next Price: £ 13 www.next.co.uk Buy now Description Made with 100% cotton, these sleep suits are not only soft, but wash well too. They feature a ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made with 100% cotton for softness.

Integrated scratch mitts.

Features popper fastenings from collar to foot to make changing easier.

Available in a range of colours and prints.

Available in sizes 5lb, First Size, Up To 1 M, Up To 3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M, 12 - 18 M, 1.5 - 2 Yrs.

Great value for money. Cons Come consider poppers fiddly and prefer zips, especially when it comes to changes at night. Price: £ 13 www.next.co.uk Buy now

3. The Little Tailor Sleepsuit Made with soft cotton and a full zip for ultimate comfort. The Little Tailor Price: £ 21 thelittletailor.com Buy now Description A soft cotton sleep suit available in a variety of beautiful prints, all of which feature a full ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made with soft cotton.

Features a full zip for quick and easy changes.

Available in a variety of beautiful prints.

Features a romper suit design, a plus for those who prefer to forgo scratch mitts.

Available in sizes 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M, 12-18 M, 18-24 M. Cons At £21 each these are on the more expensive side.

These feature a romper suit design, meaning no built-in scratch mitts or covered feet. If these are a priority for you, the romper suit design may not be for you. Price: £ 21 thelittletailor.com Buy now

4. Asda White Basic Long Sleeve Bodysuits Supermarkets do a great line in 100% cotton baby multi-packs and Asda is no exception. Asda Price: £ 6 direct.asda.com Buy now Description Made with 100% cotton, these long-sleeved vests come as a 5-pack and are a great option for winter ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made with 100% cotton.

Come as a 5-pack.

Great value for money.

Available in sizes Up To 6lbs, First Size, 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M, 12-18 M, 18-24 M, 2-3 Yrs.

Features a popper fastening for easy and quick changes. Cons Long sleeves may prove too hot for summer newborns. Price: £ 6 direct.asda.com Buy now

5. Mamas & Papas Short-Sleeved Bodysuits 5-Pack Made with soft, breathable cotton, these short-sleeved vests are a great buy for summer newborns. Mamas & Papas Price: £ 16 www.mamasandpapas.com Buy now Description Designed with poppers that fix over your baby's nappy, these short-sleeved vests are designed for ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made with 100% cotton.

Features poppers that secure the vest over the nappy.

Available in a variety of prints.

Available in sizes Newborn, Up To 1 M, 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M.

Comes as a 5-pack.

Great value for money. Cons Winter newborns may appreciate a longer sleeve for warmth. Price: £ 16 www.mamasandpapas.com Buy now

6. M&S Pure Cotton Knitted Cardigan M&S stock a great range of pure cotton cardigans, all for around £10-£12. M&S Price: £ 10 www.marksandspencer.com Buy now Description This particular knitted design features two small buttons at the front and scalloped stitching on ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made with 100% cotton.

Breathable and easy to wash.

Features two dainty buttons.

Features scalloped stitching on the hem and cuffs.

Great value for money. Cons Those who are wrapping their babies up for winter may prefer a wool design for extra warmth. Price: £ 10 www.marksandspencer.com Buy now

7. The Little Tailor Sherpa Quilted Reversible Pramsuit A warm, cosy pram suit that keeps your baby warm during those winter pram rides. Description Wrap your newborn up against the cold of the winter months during pram rides with this reversible ... read more Pros & Cons Pros A reversible design.

Available in sizes 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M, 12-18 M, 18-24 M.

Hooded design.

Quilted design.

Machine washable. Cons Open footed, which makes the addition of booties a necessity.

Available in sizes 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M, 12-18 M, 18-24 M.

Hooded design.

Quilted design.

Machine washable. Cons Open footed, which makes the addition of booties a necessity. Price: £ 45 thelittletailor.com Buy now

8. Seraphine Mini Cotton And Cashmere Baby Hat Available in baby blue, baby pink and cream, these cotton and cashmere mix baby hats are perfect for newborns. Description Some hospitals may insist on you putting a hat on your baby before you leave, but The Baby Academy ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made with an ultra soft cotton cashmere blend.

Machine washable.

Lightweight yet warm.

Features a rib fold-over edge.

Features diamond knit stitch detail. Cons Available in one size only, but this should fit most newborns.

Likely to be too warm for summer newborns.

Machine washable.

Lightweight yet warm.

Features a rib fold-over edge.

Features diamond knit stitch detail. Cons Available in one size only, but this should fit most newborns.

Likely to be too warm for summer newborns. Price: £ 19 www.seraphine.com Buy now

9. Jojo Maman Bebe Broderie Anglaise Baby Sun Hat A pretty, cotton sun hat solution for newborns. Jojo Maman Bebe Price: £ 12 www.jojomamanbebe.co.uk Buy now Description Featuring a traditional broderie anglaise pattern, this 100% cotton sun hat will keep your baby ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Attractive traditional broderie anglaise design.

Feature chin strap to keep the hat in place.

Picot trim.

100% cotton.

Machine washable.

Available in sizes 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-12 M, 1-2 Yrs. Cons Babies born in the winter months won't be needing one of these until later on in the year, by which time they may be ready for a bigger sun hat. Price: £ 12 www.jojomamanbebe.co.uk Buy now

What do I need to buy for nappy changes before my baby arrives?

Let's start with the changing essentials. According to the NHS you'll need a few packs of newborn disposable or reusable cloth nappies. The Baby Academy recommends bringing a pack of 20 with you if you are planning on giving birth in a birthing unit or hospital. You'll need cotton wool (to be used with water) or gentle (ideally 99% water) and alcohol-free wipes, a changing mat and a barrier cream to prevent nappy rash.

What cots, cribs and bedding do I need to buy before my baby arrives?

As for sleeping, your baby will spend the first few months sleeping in your room, in a crib beside your bed. Invest in a portable crib - whether a Moses basket that you can move around the house during the day, a carrycot or a crib made especially to be placed beside your bed. When you move your baby to the nursery you might want to switch to a cot. Both cribs and cots come should come with a flat, firm mattress that, as the NHS states, 'fits snugly, leaving no gaps'.

According to the NHS you'll also need a waterproof mattress cover, at least four fitted sheets, two sleeping bags or sheets (according to The Baby Academy these should be tucked in over your baby at the sides and end of your crib, with your baby's arms placed over the top), and a cellular blanket. Cellular blankets are lightweight, usually made from naturally breathable materials like cotton or bamboo and made with lots of holes through them to enable air flow and avoid overheating.

What bath time essentials do I need to buy before my baby arrives?

Bathing wise, according to The Baby Academy you should avoid bathing your newborn baby until their umbilical cord has fallen off, which usually takes anywhere between five days and two weeks. After that point The Baby Academy advise bathing your baby once a week until they are 12 weeks old to avoid stripping their skin of beneficial natural oils and sensitising it. To that end, don't feel pressured to stock up on baby bath time products until a couple of months later. Use water only and a gentle, natural emollient like coconut oil at the most. You will need a baby bath, though and a few towels to wrap your baby up in and dry them. Invest in three or four (you'll have a couple in the wash at a time unless you're unfathomably speedy when it comes to putting on a nappy after their bath). Towels with little hoods work well and stop heat escaping from their heads when they're fresh out of the water.

Shop: Changing, sleeping and bathing buys for your newborn baby

10. SnuzPod 4 Bedside Crib Made especially to sit beside your bed - you can take one side down so you can keep an eye on them - SnuzPods have proved a real hit in recent years. SnuzPod Price: £ 199.95 www.snuz.co.uk Buy now Description The UK's best-selling bedside crib for good reason, many credit SnuzPods for helping their infant ... read more Pros & Cons Pros You can bring the side down to make it easier to keep an eye on your baby and reach out to settle them.

Includes a breathable mattress.

Features a machine washable mesh liner.

Now includes a panel you can use to gently incline the crib to make sleeping more comfortable for babies with reflux.

Lightweight enough to be lifted off the stand and used around the home.

Available in a variety of colours. Cons Some may consider SuzPods on the pricey side. Price: £ 199.95 www.snuz.co.uk Buy now

11. Halo BassiNest Flex Portable Bassinet A portable and safe sleep solution whether you're at home or away. Halo Price: £ 135 www.halosleep.co.uk Buy now Description A lightweight bassinet option that can be packed for travel, moved from room to room around the ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Features an easy lowering bedside wall.

Features mesh walls for visibility and breathability.

Carefully weighted design features legs that slot under most bed designs, bringing you closer to your baby.

Mattress pad included (sheets sold separately). Cons At £135 this is on the pricier side of baby sleeping options. Price: £ 135 www.halosleep.co.uk Buy now

12. Stokke Sleepi Mini V3 If you're short on space in your nursery, Stokke's Sleepi range could be the answer Stokke Price: £ 335 www.stokke.com Buy now Description The Stoke Sleepi Mini V3 is made for newborn babies through to six-month-old babies and you can ... read more Pros & Cons Pros For 0-6 months.

Available with an optional extension kit that increases the size of the cot and makes it big enough for children up to 5-years-old.

Features lockable swivel wheels so the cot can be moved easily if needed.

Base height is adjustable. This makes lifting your baby in and out easier, especially if you've had a C-section, and also means you can lower it as your baby grows older.

Available in natural wood, white or hazy grey colours. Cons Mattresses, fitted sheets and protected sheets are sold separately. Price: £ 335 www.stokke.com Buy now

13. Nuby Newborn Baby Bath Made especially for newborns, this bath offers the support and grip they need. Nuby Price: £ 22.50 www.boots.com Buy now Description A soft foam headrest supports your newborn and there's a build-in seat to stop your baby from ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Features easy-grip handles.

Features a soft foam headrest to support your newborn.

Features a built-in seat to stop your baby from sliding.

Features an anti-slip base.

Good value for money. Cons As with all baby baths, they're chunky things and not the easiest to store. Price: £ 22.50 www.boots.com Buy now

14. Done by Deer Dreamy Dots Changing Mat Made from soft cotton topped with a water-repellant coating and designed with raised edges to keep your newborn in one place. Description Changing mats aren't things to get precious over and you may find that you get into the routine of ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made from soft cotton topped with a water-repellant coating.

Features raised edges to keep your newborn in one place.

Available in a variety of attractive designs.

Cover is washable at 40 degrees. Cons On the pricier side of the changing mat options available.

Features raised edges to keep your newborn in one place.

Available in a variety of attractive designs.

Cover is washable at 40 degrees. Cons On the pricier side of the changing mat options available. Price: £ 44.95 babymori.com Buy now

15. The White Company Hydrocotton Baby Towel They're not a prerequisite but you really can't beat a set of ears on a baby towel. Description Made with pure hydrocotton - a cotton made to be ultra soft and to absorb moisture quickly - these ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made with pure hydrocotton - a cotton material made to feel very soft and absorb moisture quickly.

Features a set of ears.

Available in grey, white, blue and pink. Cons More expensive than alternatives on the market.

Features a set of ears.

Available in grey, white, blue and pink. Cons More expensive than alternatives on the market. Price: £ 26 www.thewhitecompany.com Buy now

16. John Lewis Baby Organic Cotton Cellular Blanket Available in grey, prink, white and blue, these blankets are made with certified organic cotton and feature a satin trim. Description Use to tuck your baby into their pram, crib or cot, always making sure to keep their arms out over ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made with 100% organic cotton.

Available in grey, pink, blue and white.

90cm x 70 cm.

Machine washable at forty degrees celsius. Cons Not suitable for ironing.

Available in grey, pink, blue and white.

90cm x 70 cm.

Machine washable at forty degrees celsius. Cons Not suitable for ironing. Price: £ 20 www.johnlewis.com shop

What prams, carriers and on-the-go essentials do I need to buy before my baby arrives?

One of the first items you should be thinking about buying is a car seat. If you are giving birth in a hospital and you intend on driving there or getting a taxi, you will need a car seat ready for your newborn and the drive home. While hospitals have no legal rights to prevent you from leaving without a car seat, the law in the UK states that infants and children are legally required to travel in a car seat until they are 12-years-old or 135cm tall.

You'll also want a baby carrier, something to strap your newborn to you when you are out and about, or even just walking around the house. Many people prefer to use a carrier over a pram during the first month or so back home, while their baby is on the lighter, more compact side. Speaking of prams, there's no denying the freedom a set of wheels can give you and hitting on the perfect one involves interrogating your lifestyle. First of all, as a newborn, your baby will need a pram that allows for them to lie flat on their back, as they would in their crib. Babies usually only begin to sit up in a pram at round the six or eight month mark.

If you live in a town or city, or plan to take your baby and pram into a town or city frequently, it might be wise to make a play for a lightweight, compact pram. You'll likely be navigating crowded pavements, doorways and public transport frequently, meaning a smaller, more lightweight model will likely make life easier. If you live in the countryside and plan on walking across uneven ground - say a country path - on a day-to-day basis, a sturdier model may be a must, and then there are the 'off-road' options

Wherever you travel with your newborn, you're going to need a decent changing bag to hand - a bag that can house everything from nappies to a portable changing mat and a fresh set of clothes.

Shop: On-the-go essentials to inspire you before your baby arrives

17. BabyBjorn Baby Carrier Mini Designed especially for newborns, this design is soft and snug for both your baby and you. Description Suitable for newborns and babies up to a year old, you would use this to carry your baby in the ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made especially for newborns.

Suitable for 0-12 months.

Easy to put on and take off.

Available in 3D jersey, 3D mesh, satin-woven cotton and a soft woven blend.

Available in a variety of colours. Cons On the expensive side of baby carriers.

Suitable for 0-12 months.

Easy to put on and take off.

Available in 3D jersey, 3D mesh, satin-woven cotton and a soft woven blend.

Available in a variety of colours. Cons On the expensive side of baby carriers. Price: £ 104.90 www.babybjorn.co.uk Buy now

18. Artipoppe Zeitgeist Tweed Rose Artipoppe carriers are an 'it' buy and then some. Beloved by celebrities and fashion experts alike, if you don't mind splurging, you likely already have one of these on your wish list. Artipoppe Price: £ 679 shop.artipoppe.com Buy now Description Artipoppe's Tweed Rose edition is made from 60% cashmere, 25% organic cotton and 15% mulberry ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made from 60% cashmere, 25% organic cotton and 15% mulberry silk.

Celebrity-approved - everyone from Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid to Chrissy Teigen and Henry Golding have been spotted sporting one of these carriers.

Available in a variety of colours, prints and silhouettes (wait until you see the fringed editions).

Artipoppe regularly release collaboration ranges - the designs are ever-evolving.

Easy to put on.

Comfortable to wear.

Newborn ready. Cons The price tag - you have to be keen to splurge (prices start at £340). Price: £ 679 shop.artipoppe.com Buy now

19. Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier The narrow seat position and padded head support make this suitable for infants from 8lbs in weight to the toddler years. Infantino Price: £ 36 www.argos.co.uk Buy now Description You can switch out the narrow seat position to the wide seat position as your child grows. Pros & Cons Pros Suitable for small infants from 8lbs thanks to the narrow seat position and padded head support.

A convertible design that grows with your baby.

Providing your child is old enough (you should wait until they are able to comfortably support their head unaided - usually around 5 months - until you switch from carrying your baby facing inwards), you can carry them in four different positions.

Great value for money. Cons Available in a variety of attractive colours but the shade range is not extensive. Price: £ 36 www.argos.co.uk Buy now

20. Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix i-Size Baby Car Seat A real classic in the car seat market and one of Maxi-Cosi's best-selling products. Description Compatible with the Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix R129 Infant Car Seat Base, which is sold separately. Pros & Cons Pros Suitable for newborns and babies to 15 months (or babies with a height of 40-75cm).

Isofix compatible.

R129 compliant. Cons The Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix R129 Car Seat Base is sold separately.

Isofix compatible.

R129 compliant. Cons The Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix R129 Car Seat Base is sold separately. Price: £ 119.95 www.johnlewis.com Buy now

21. Joolz Pebble Pro i-Size by Maxi Cosi Suitable for newborns up with a height from 45cm-75cm and fully compliant with i-Size (R129) car seat regulations. Description Made with an adjustable headrest and a one-pull harness system that makes it easier and quicker ... read more Pros & Cons Pros R129 compliant.

Made with a one-pull harness system.

Features isoFix attachment points.

Compatible with Joolz pushchairs. Cons Maxi-Cosi FamilyFix Base sold separately.

Made with a one-pull harness system.

Features isoFix attachment points.

Compatible with Joolz pushchairs. Cons Maxi-Cosi FamilyFix Base sold separately. Price: £ 119.99 www.pramworld.co.uk Buy now

22. Bugab

Suitable for newborns.

One-hand fold with a self-standing design.

Reversible seat that can extend by 10cm as your child grows.

Large, puncture-proof wheels with advanced suspension.

Sturdy yet lightweight.

Available in a variety of shades.

A well-established best-seller. Cons Those who make frequent trips on public transport may wish to opt for an even more lightweight model. Price: £ 1115 www.bugaboo.com Buy now

23. Babyzen Yoyo plus Yoyo 0+ Newborn Pack A versatile stroller renowned for bing compact, lightweight and suitable for travel. Babyzen Yoyo Price: £ 695 store-gb.babyzen.com Buy now Description You can even fold it down to cabin bag dimensions and carry it on your shoulder. Buy the Yoyo 0+ ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Lightweight and portable.

Folds down to cabin bag dimensions.

Renowned for being city and public transport friendly.

When folded the Babyzen Yoyo can be carried on your shoulder.

Features a one-hand fold-down system.

Available in a variety of colours. Cons The newborn pack or bassinet must be purchased separately as add-ons. Price: £ 695 store-gb.babyzen.com Buy now

24. Mamas & Papas Flip XT Pushchair Bundle This six-piece bundle includes all your newborn travel essentials. Mamas and Papas Price: £ 559 www.mamasandpapas.com Buy now Description Items included: The Flip XT pushchair, the Flip XT carrycot, a changing bag with a bottle holder, ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Great value for money. 6-piece bundle includes the pushchair, carrycot, changing bag, car seat adaptors, a cup holder and a foot muff.

The bassinet style fixture makes this pram suitable for newborns.

Features a faux leather-effect hand bar.

Suitable for babies up to 22kg.

Built-in storage. Cons Available in one shade. Price: £ 559 www.mamasandpapas.com Buy now

25. Thule Urban Glide 2 Pushchair An all-terrain stroller with a chic, lightweight design, perfect for urban strolling or a country walk. Thule Price: £ 799.99 www.johnlewis.com Buy now Description Features a swivel front wheel that makes it incredibly easy to manoeuvre. Pros & Cons Pros Features a swivel front wheel for greater manoeuvrability.

Integrated twist hand breaks for greater security.

Lightweight.

Chic design.

One-handed compact fold.

Multi-position canopy with side ventilation.

Great suspension. Cons On the expensive side. Price: £ 799.99 www.johnlewis.com Buy now

26. Finnson Ana Eco Changing Backpack A lightweight changing bag designed to be easier and more comfortable to carry than the classic shoulder changing bag. Finnson Price: £ 150 www.finnson.co.uk Buy now Description Available in camel, black and leopard print, this is one of the more contemporary changing bag ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Features adjustable straps that unclip and can attach to your pram.

Made from 100% recycled PET polyester.

Water-repellant and easy to wipe clean.

Features three external pockets with waterproof zips.

Features two side zip pockets that are ideal for bottles.

Features five internal pockets.

Includes a quilted portable changing mat. Cons On the expensive side. Price: £ 150 www.finnson.co.uk Buy now

27. Babymel London Stroller Changing Bag A compact changing bag design made to be attached to the hand bar of your pram. Babymel Price: £ 39 babymel.com Buy now Description Made from recycled plastic bottles, this dinky design features a water-resistant exterior and ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made from recycled plastic bottles.

Water-resistant outer material and lining.

Features two side bottle pockets.

Features an easy-access wipes pocket. Cons On the smaller side. Price: £ 39 babymel.com Buy now

What do I need to buy to breastfeed or bottle feed my newborn baby?

Newborns require small bottles with a stage 1 teat. Stage 1 bottles deliver a slow flow of milk, which is best for newborns. If you intend to breastfeed, take into account your own health and wellbeing when pulling together your shopping list, for example some parents swear by nursing pillows, designs that help raise your baby to your breast or to the bottle and relieve your arms of strain.

Most who intend to breastfeed consider a breast pump an essential too, to help you express milk when you are away from your baby. Make sure to stock up on nipple balm and breast pads too - comfort is key.

If intending to breastfeed, invest in a few nursing bras. The NHS recommends getting measured when you are around 36-38 weeks pregnant.

Shop: Baby feeding buys

28. Elvie Pump Double A slimline wearable electric breast pump that has garnered rave reviews. Elvie Price: £ 499 www.elvie.com Buy now Description The Elvie Pump can be worn in a bra and connected to an app on your phone, allowing to adjust your ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Slimline design that can be discreetly worn inside a nursing bra.

Quiet - it's the world's first breast pump to be awarded with the Quiet Mark seal of approval.

App controlled to monitor milk volume in real time.

App controlled to deliver a bespoke pumping experience - your pump can be adjusted to accommodate nipple sensitivity and let-down rate.

Easy to assemble.

Tube-free design.

Available as either a solo or double design. Cons A relatively expensive piece of kit. Price: £ 499 www.elvie.com Buy now

29. Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Double Electric Wearable Breast Pump Meet Medela's smallest breast pump yet. Medela Price: £ 299 shop.medela.co.uk Buy now Description A new release from Medela designed to allow you to multi-task while expressing. The lightweight ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Wearable and lightweight.

Easy to clean and assemble.

2-Phase Expression technology mimics a baby's natural sucking rhythm.

See-through cups take the guess work out of positioning your nipple. Cons A relatively expensive buy. Price: £ 299 shop.medela.co.uk Buy now

30. BellaMoon Pregnancy & Nursing 3-in-1 Pillow A multi-tasking pillow designed to see you through pregnancy and the nursing stage, this adjustable pillow has proved to be a real crowd-pleaser. BellaMoon Price: £ 99 bellamoon.co Buy now Description Zip each component together and you have yourself a full-length pregnancy pillow that will support ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Multi-tasking design that doubles up as a full-length pregnancy pillow and a more compact nursing pillow.

Available in a wide variety of attractive prints.

You can purchase covers separately, meaning you can wash one while another is in use.

Each cover is made from 100% cotton.

Covers are machine washable at 40 degrees celsius. Cons On the expensive side, but don't forget you get two pillow designs for the price of one. Price: £ 99 bellamoon.co Buy now

31. DockATot La Maman Wedge A nursing pillow that delivers on both style and substance. DockATot Price: £ 80 eu.dockatot.com Buy now Description At first glance, it's a smart accent pillow, but those in-the-know will recognise this buy for the ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Chic, compact design.

A variety of prints and fabrics to choose from.

Features a luxe looking tassel.

Supports both mother and baby during nursing sessions. Cons A pricey buy. Price: £ 80 eu.dockatot.com Buy now

32. Aden + Anais Boutique Cotton Muslin Squares 3 Pack 100% cotton muslin squares made with a high thread count for extra absorbency. Aden + Anais Price: £ 18 www.adenandanais.co.uk Buy now Description Available in a variety of prints and designs, which makes these a great gifting option for ... read more Pros & Cons Pros 100% cotton.

Made with a high thread count for extra absorbency.

Available in a variety of prints and designs.

Arrives in recyclable packaging.

Machine washable.

70cm x 70cm. Cons To preserve the colours and prints it is advised that you machine wash on a cold setting. Price: £ 18 www.adenandanais.co.uk Buy now

33. Elvie Catch Breast Milk Collection Cups Pack of 2 A set of two slip-proof breast milk collection cups. Elvie Price: £ 17.96 www.johnlewis.com Buy now Description They sit discreetly inside your bra and are perfect for anyone who experiences heavy leakage, ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Slip-proof to keep you leak-free.

Designed to be warn inside your bra.

Can collect up to 1oz of milk on each side.

Reusable.

Easy to clean by hand or in a dishwasher. Cons They may be more expensive than breast pads, but they're reusable. Price: £ 17.96 www.johnlewis.com Buy now

34. Seraphine Bamboo Nursing Bras Twin Pack Set of two super soft breastfeeding and nursing bras, suitable for pumping too. Seraphine Price: £ 29 www.seraphine.com Buy now Description Adjustable and made from super soft bamboo material. Pros & Cons Pros Suitable for both breastfeeding and pumping.

Made from soft bamboo fabric.

Easy nursing access.

Fully adjustable.

Available in a variety of colours.

No underwire for maximum comfort. Cons Runs large. Price: £ 29 www.seraphine.com Buy now

35. Bravado Designs Original Nursing Bra A stretchy, cotton blend, racerback design with bra cups that drop away for skin-on-skin contact. Bravado Price: £ 28 uk.bravadodesigns.com Buy now Description Comfortable and soft with a wide bottom band. Pros & Cons Pros A super soft cotton blend.

Features a sport racer back design.

Bra cups drop away for skin-on-skin contact.

Easy-to-use nursing clips mean the bran can be opened with one hand.

Tested to hold up to 25lbs.

Available in black, white or grey. Cons One per pack. Price: £ 28 uk.bravadodesigns.com Buy now

36. Baby Brezza Formula Pro Mini A compact baby formula maker that dispenses 2-10 ounces of body temperature formula. Baby Brezza Price: £ 199.99 www.babybrezza.co.uk Buy now Description If you make formula part of your newborn baby routine, this compact machine takes the guesswork ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Automatically makes a warm formula bottle.

Dispenses body temperature formula from 2-10 ounces.

Small enough to travel with.

Easy to use.

Simplifies the process of making up bottles of formula. Cons An expensive buy. Price: £ 199.99 www.babybrezza.co.uk Buy now

37. Il Tutto Henry Electric Recliner Glider Chair By no means an essential, but if you're looking to go all out in the nursery accessory department and luxe up your feed times, make a play for Il Tutto's range of electric recliner chairs. Il Tutto Price: £ 639 iltutto.co.uk Buy now Description A comfortable and attractive nursing chair made with an electric recline function and a USB port. ... read more Pros & Cons Pros A comfortable reclined position is only the press of a button away.

Features a USB port so you can charge your phone during feed times.

Available in a range of neutral fabric colours.

Attractive designs made to add, not detract from your nursery design.

A supportive design that helps you relax and unwind. Cons Undeliably a splurge item. Price: £ 639 iltutto.co.uk Buy now

The Newborn Baby Extras: The Non-Essentials Everyone Is Raving About

If you're an 'all the gear' shopper, it's likely you have a few newborn baby buys on your radar already, pieces of kit that your friends have waxed lyrical about, that you've saved on your Instagram feed, that have garnered their fair share of hype. Whether pieces of tech designed to take the guesswork out of that newborn stage or nursery additions that perform and look Instagram-able too, these are all the newborn baby extras you may wish to snap up as well.

Shop: All the newborn baby extras to scroll through before you wrap up your shopping list

38. DockATot Deluxe+ Dock An award-winning multi-functional docking station for babies 0-8 months old. Designed for supervised lounging. Not to be used for unsupervised sleeping or overnight. DockATot Price: £ 160 eu.dockatot.com Buy now Description Created to mimic a womb environment, these nest-like docks have earned rave reviews from parents ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Available in a variety of chic designs.

Removable covers.

Additional covers can be bought separately.

Toy bundles, cabana kits, base protectors and getaway totes can be bought separately.

Made for supervised lounging and play time.

Provides a familiar spot for babies while travelling. Cons Cannot be used for unsupervised lounging or sleeping. Price: £ 160 eu.dockatot.com Buy now

39. BabyBjorn Bouncer Bliss An ergonomic bouncer available in mesh, 3D jersey, woven and cotton. BabyBjorn Price: £ 210 www.babybjorn.co.uk Buy now Description Suitable for 0-2 years or 8-29lbs. Pros & Cons Pros Ergonomic.

Natural rocking motion.

Available in mesh, 3D jersey, woven and cotton.

Available in a variety of neutral colours.

Lightweight and easy to move around. Cons Bouncer toys and accessories sold separately. Price: £ 210 www.babybjorn.co.uk Buy now

40. Ewan Deluxe Baby Shushing Sleep Sheep Science-backed and designed to help little ones who struggle to settle at night. Ewan Deluxe Price: £ 39.99 sweetdreamers.co.uk Buy now Description A cuddly toy with a soft red melatonin inducing glow that mimics the comfort of the womb. You can ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Soft, cuddly toy.

Emits a soft, melatonin-inducing glow that mimics the environment of the womb.

Multiple soothing sounds to choose from.

Science backed.

Automatically activates when your baby stirs in the night.

Control pad is removable so Ewan can be washed. Cons Should not be placed inside the cot or crib with a newborn. It must sit outside of the cot or crib instead. Price: £ 39.99 sweetdreamers.co.uk Buy now

41. Misty The Cloud 3-In-1 Night Light A nursery thermometer and sleep inducing night light combined. Misty The Cloud baby light Price: £ 34.99 sweetdreamers.co.uk Buy now Description A multi-tasking product that monitors your baby's nursery temperature and can gently settle them ... read more Pros & Cons Pros The device monitors your baby's nursery temperature.

Can also be used as an ambient night light.

Colour coded temperature range display.

Adjustable brightness. Cons One design available. Price: £ 34.99 sweetdreamers.co.uk Buy now

42. Owlet Smart Sock Baby Monitor 3 An award-winning, app-controlled baby monitor system that tracks your baby's oxygen level and heart rate. Owlet Price: £ 289 www.oxygenboutique.com Buy now Description Also has a sleep history feature that lets you see how long and how well your baby is sleeping. ... read more Pros & Cons Pros The sleep sock interacts with your app to track your baby's oxygen level and heart rate.

If your baby's readings leave preset 'safe zones', notifications will alert you and tell you that your baby needs you.

Fully integrates with the Owlet sleep cam. Cons An expensive piece of kit. Price: £ 289 www.oxygenboutique.com Buy now

43. Owlet Cam You can hear and see your child from anywhere thanks to the Owlet Cam. Owlet Price: £ 149 www.oxygenboutique.com Buy now Description Streams HD video with night vision and two-way audio over your phone, meaning you can both hear ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Features an Owlet camera and magnetic base.

Features a mounting kit with cable guards.

Live stream from anywhere via the Owlet app.

Features night vision. Cons Owlet sock kit sold separately Price: £ 149 www.oxygenboutique.com Buy now

44. Binibamba Milk Snuggler A sheepskin buggy liner designed to fit most prams. A real 'it' buy that is hypoallergenic and soft. Binibamba Price: £ 109 binibamba.com Buy now Description Suitable for newborns and baby safe. Crafted from Woolmark certified sheepskin. Pros & Cons Pros Suitable for newborns.

Baby safe.

Crafted from Woolmark certified sheepskin.

Hypoallergenic.

100% natural Merino sheepskin.

Available in a variety of neutral colours. Cons A splurge buy. Price: £ 109 binibamba.com Buy now