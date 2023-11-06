  1. Home|
Newborn Essentials 2023: Your Ultimate Baby Checklist

From breast pumps to prams, consider this your buying guide

Newborn Baby Essentials
by Annie Vischer |
Updated
1
Mori Baby Sleep Suit
Mori Clever Zip Sleepsuit
2
Next Cotton Baby Sleepsuits
Next Neutral Cotton Baby Sleepsuits 3 Pack
3
The Little Tailor Baby Sleep Suits
The Little Tailor Sleepsuit
4
Asda Baby Bodysuits
Asda White Basic Long Sleeve Bodysuits
5
Mamas & Papas Baby Bodysuits
Mamas &amp; Papas Short-Sleeved Bodysuits 5-Pack
6
M&S Pure Cotton Baby Cardigan
M&amp;S Pure Cotton Knitted Cardigan
7
The Little Tailor Baby Pramsuit
The Little Tailor Sherpa Quilted Reversible Pramsuit
8
Seraphine Baby Hat
Seraphine Mini Cotton And Cashmere Baby Hat
9
Jojo Maman Bebe Baby Sun Hat
Jojo Maman Bebe Broderie Anglaise Baby Sun Hat
10
SnuzPod 4 Baby Bedside Crib
SnuzPod 4 Bedside Crib
11
Halo Baby BassiNest Flex
Halo BassiNest Flex Portable Bassinet
12
Stokke Sleepi Mini baby cot
Stokke Sleepi Mini V3
13
Newby Newborn Baby Bath
Nuby Newborn Baby Bath
14
Done by Deer baby changing mat
Done by Deer Dreamy Dots Changing Mat
15
The White Company baby towel
The White Company Hydrocotton Baby Towel
16
John Lewis cellular baby blanket
John Lewis Baby Organic Cotton Cellular Blanket
17
BabyBjorn Baby Carrier Mini
BabyBjorn Baby Carrier Mini
18
Artipoppe Zeitgeist Baby Carrier
Artipoppe Zeitgeist Tweed Rose
19
Infantino Baby Carrier
Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier
20
Maxi-Cosi Baby Car Seat
Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix i-Size Baby Car Seat
21
Joolz baby car seat
Joolz Pebble Pro i-Size by Maxi Cosi
22
Bugaboo Fox 5 pram for baby
Bugaboo Fox 5 Carrycot and Seat Pushchair
23
Babyzen Yoyo
Babyzen Yoyo plus Yoyo 0+ Newborn Pack
24
Mamas and Papas newborn baby pram bundle
Mamas &amp; Papas Flip XT Pushchair Bundle
25
Thule baby pram
Thule Urban Glide 2 Pushchair
26
Finnson baby changing backpack
Finnson Ana Eco Changing Backpack
27
Babymel baby changing bag
Babymel London Stroller Changing Bag
28
Elvie Double Pump baby kit
Elvie Pump Double
29
Medela Hands-Free Double Breast Pump baby
Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Double Electric Wearable Breast Pump
30
BellaMoon Pregnancy And Baby Nursing Pillow
BellaMoon Pregnancy &amp; Nursing 3-in-1 Pillow
31
DockATot Baby Nursing Pillow
DockATot La Maman Wedge
32
Aden + Anais Baby Muslins
Aden + Anais Boutique Cotton Muslin Squares 3 Pack
33
Elviw Catch baby set
Elvie Catch Breast Milk Collection Cups Pack of 2
34
Seraphine baby nursing bras
Seraphine Bamboo Nursing Bras Twin Pack
35
Bravado baby nursing bra
Bravado Designs Original Nursing Bra
36
Baby Brezza Formula Pro Mini
Baby Brezza Formula Pro Mini
37
Il Tutto Electric Baby Feed Recliner Chair
Il Tutto Henry Electric Recliner Glider Chair
38
DockATot Baby Dock
DockATot Deluxe+ Dock
39
Baby Bjorn Bouncer Bliss
BabyBjorn Bouncer Bliss
40
Ewan Deluxe baby sleep aid
Ewan Deluxe Baby Shushing Sleep Sheep
41
Misty The Cloud baby light
Misty The Cloud 3-In-1 Night Light
42
Owlet Baby Smart Sock 3
Owlet Smart Sock Baby Monitor 3
43
Owlet baby cam
Owlet Cam
44
Binibamba baby pram snuggler
Binibamba Milk Snuggler
45
ErgoPouch baby
ergoPouch Cocoon Swaddle Bag 2.5 TOG

Preparing for the arrival of your baby can be daunting, especially when you start drafting that all-important 'to buy' list. Between Google searches, friends' well-meaning recommendations and targeted social media posts - how did Instagram even know you were pregnant?! - the rundown of clothing, bathroom cabinet staples and tech you simply have to buy before your baby arrives seems endless, never mind expensive. And you thought sleepless nights would be the tough part.

Whether you're an essentials-only shopper or a sucker for the latest 'it' buy, most of us need a bit of a steer when it comes to deciding what baby must-haves to invest in as that due date draws closer.

Most agree that a pram is a non-negotiable, a carrier too, a decent supply of nappies (unless you go down the reusable route), a baby bath, a crib, you get the picture. But what about the Owlet Monitor that everyone raves about on TikTok? A nursing chair - won't your failsafe sofa do? And to swaddle or not to swaddle? Shopping for your first baby poses quite the conundrum.

To that end Grazia has come up with the ultimate newborn baby checklist, a guide to help you navigate that baby prep period with a little more know-how. From breast pumps to prams, cribs to car seats (what is the new R129 car seat safety standard?), consider this your ultimate buying guide.

Main image credit: Instagram @emrata

Your Newborn Baby Shopping Guide At A Glance

Clothing: Sleep suits with a full zip or poppers, vests (long sleeved for winter, short sleeved for summer with poppers that fasten over the nappy), cardigans (wool or cotton), a couple of hats (a sun hat for summer and a warm hat for winter), a snow suit for pram rides in the winter.

Changing Essentials: Multiple packs of newborn sized disposable nappies, or cloth nappies if you prefer. Cotton wool or gentle fragrance-free, alcohol-free wipes (ideally 99% water wipes) and a barrier cream.

Sleeping Essentials: A crib (portable and able to be placed next to your bed), a firm mattress that fits flush to your crib, a waterproof mattress cover, fitted sheets (four), sleeping bags (two) or sheets (to be tucked in at the end and sides of the crib with baby's arms over the top) and breathable cellular blankets.

Bathing Essentials: A baby bath and towels.

On-The-Go Essentials: A baby carrier, a changing bag, a portable changing mat, a pram that allows for your newborn to lie down flat, a car seat.

Baby Feeding Buys: If you intend to breastfeed, a few nursing bras, breast pads, nipple cream, a breast pump. A set of small bottles with stage 1 teats, muslins, formula.

What clothes do I need to buy for a newborn baby?

According to The Baby Academy, your newborn baby's favourite outfit is a vest (long-sleeved in winter, short-sleeved in summer), a babygrow (also known as a sleep suit or a onesie) and a cardigan depending on the weather. As a rule of thumb, they say that your baby should be wearing one more layer than you would be comfortable wearing. The Baby Academy recommends bringing eight-to-ten newborn sized sleep suits with you if you are planning to give birth in a hospital or birthing suite, as well as eight-to-ten vests. Opt for sleep suits with poppers or zips that run all the way down the body to the leg to make those first few changes as easy as possible. As for sizing, most newborns will be fine with a standard 'Newborn' size, but if you're due to give birth to a relatively large baby bring a few '0-3 months' sizes just in case. The Baby Academy also recommends placing a vest, a sleep suit and a nappy in a separate pouch when packing your hospital bag, to take the guess work out of that first clothing change.

The likelihood is that your baby will wear sleep suits, vests (with poppers that close over the nappy) and cardigans for the first six weeks, it's a matter of comfort. The Baby Academy recommend avoiding tights, dresses or jeans for the most part until your baby is older than six weeks old.

The Baby Academy also recommends washing all baby clothes in non-bio washing liquid or powder before letting your baby wear them.

As for hats some hospitals insist on you putting a little hat on your newborn baby before you leave, so it's worth having one or two to hand, especially for outdoor walks in the winter, or sun hats to shield your baby in the summer. The Baby Academy, though, recommend avoiding the wearing of hats inside to stave off overheating.

If your due date falls in winter, consider investing in a snow suit to keep your baby warm during pram rides.

Shop: The best sleep suits, vests and cardigans to buy for your newborn baby

1. Mori Clever Zip Sleepsuit

Made with soft organic cotton and bamboo fabric, Mori are renowned for these Clever Zip Sleepsuits.

Mori Baby Sleep SuitMori
Price: £32.50

babymori.com

Description

These sleep suits not only look beautiful, but they have been designed with your newborn baby's

Pros

  • Made from Mori's signature 30% organic cotton and 70% bamboo fabric for ultimate softness.
  • There's a two-way zip concealed for safety.
  • There's a safety tab on each zip.
  • Each sleep suit features fold-over scratch mitts.
  • There's a personalisation option, case sensitive up to 10 characters.
  • Available in Newborn, 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M, 12-18 M, 18-24 M sizes.
  • Available in a variety of colour ways, from grey to striped and white to polka dots.

Cons

  • At £32.50 per sleep suit they're on the pricier side, but if you're dead set on these ones you can buy four sleep suits and get 25% off.
Mori Baby Sleep Suit
Price: £32.50

babymori.com

2. Next Neutral Cotton Baby Sleepsuits 3 Pack

A 3-pack of 100% cotton soft sleep suits in neutral colours.

Next Cotton Baby SleepsuitsNext
Price: £13

www.next.co.uk

Description

Made with 100% cotton, these sleep suits are not only soft, but wash well too. They feature a

Pros

  • Made with 100% cotton for softness.
  • Integrated scratch mitts.
  • Features popper fastenings from collar to foot to make changing easier.
  • Available in a range of colours and prints.
  • Available in sizes 5lb, First Size, Up To 1 M, Up To 3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M, 12 - 18 M, 1.5 - 2 Yrs.
  • Great value for money.

Cons

  • Come consider poppers fiddly and prefer zips, especially when it comes to changes at night.
Next Cotton Baby Sleepsuits
Price: £13

www.next.co.uk

3. The Little Tailor Sleepsuit

Made with soft cotton and a full zip for ultimate comfort.

The Little Tailor Baby Sleep SuitsThe Little Tailor
Price: £21

thelittletailor.com

Description

A soft cotton sleep suit available in a variety of beautiful prints, all of which feature a full

Pros

  • Made with soft cotton.
  • Features a full zip for quick and easy changes.
  • Available in a variety of beautiful prints.
  • Features a romper suit design, a plus for those who prefer to forgo scratch mitts.
  • Available in sizes 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M, 12-18 M, 18-24 M.

Cons

  • At £21 each these are on the more expensive side.
  • These feature a romper suit design, meaning no built-in scratch mitts or covered feet. If these are a priority for you, the romper suit design may not be for you.
The Little Tailor Baby Sleep Suits
Price: £21

thelittletailor.com

4. Asda White Basic Long Sleeve Bodysuits

Supermarkets do a great line in 100% cotton baby multi-packs and Asda is no exception.

Asda Baby BodysuitsAsda
Price: £6

direct.asda.com

Description

Made with 100% cotton, these long-sleeved vests come as a 5-pack and are a great option for winter

Pros

  • Made with 100% cotton.
  • Come as a 5-pack.
  • Great value for money.
  • Available in sizes Up To 6lbs, First Size, 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M, 12-18 M, 18-24 M, 2-3 Yrs.
  • Features a popper fastening for easy and quick changes.

Cons

  • Long sleeves may prove too hot for summer newborns.
Asda Baby Bodysuits
Price: £6

direct.asda.com

5. Mamas &amp; Papas Short-Sleeved Bodysuits 5-Pack

Made with soft, breathable cotton, these short-sleeved vests are a great buy for summer newborns.

Mamas & Papas Baby BodysuitsMamas & Papas
Price: £16

www.mamasandpapas.com

Description

Designed with poppers that fix over your baby's nappy, these short-sleeved vests are designed for

Pros

  • Made with 100% cotton.
  • Features poppers that secure the vest over the nappy.
  • Available in a variety of prints.
  • Available in sizes Newborn, Up To 1 M, 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M.
  • Comes as a 5-pack.
  • Great value for money.

Cons

  • Winter newborns may appreciate a longer sleeve for warmth.
Mamas & Papas Baby Bodysuits
Price: £16

www.mamasandpapas.com

6. M&amp;S Pure Cotton Knitted Cardigan

M&amp;S stock a great range of pure cotton cardigans, all for around £10-£12.

M&S Pure Cotton Baby CardiganM&S
Price: £10

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

This particular knitted design features two small buttons at the front and scalloped stitching on

Pros

  • Made with 100% cotton.
  • Breathable and easy to wash.
  • Features two dainty buttons.
  • Features scalloped stitching on the hem and cuffs.
  • Great value for money.

Cons

  • Those who are wrapping their babies up for winter may prefer a wool design for extra warmth.
M&S Pure Cotton Baby Cardigan
Price: £10

www.marksandspencer.com

7. The Little Tailor Sherpa Quilted Reversible Pramsuit

A warm, cosy pram suit that keeps your baby warm during those winter pram rides.

The Little Tailor Baby PramsuitThe Little Tailor
Price: £45

thelittletailor.com

Description

Wrap your newborn up against the cold of the winter months during pram rides with this reversible

Pros

  • A reversible design.
  • Available in sizes 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-9 M, 9-12 M, 12-18 M, 18-24 M.
  • Hooded design.
  • Quilted design.
  • Machine washable.

Cons

  • Open footed, which makes the addition of booties a necessity.
The Little Tailor Baby Pramsuit
Price: £45

thelittletailor.com

8. Seraphine Mini Cotton And Cashmere Baby Hat

Available in baby blue, baby pink and cream, these cotton and cashmere mix baby hats are perfect for newborns.

Seraphine Baby HatSeraphine
Price: £19

www.seraphine.com

Description

Some hospitals may insist on you putting a hat on your baby before you leave, but The Baby Academy

Pros

  • Made with an ultra soft cotton cashmere blend.
  • Machine washable.
  • Lightweight yet warm.
  • Features a rib fold-over edge.
  • Features diamond knit stitch detail.

Cons

  • Available in one size only, but this should fit most newborns.
  • Likely to be too warm for summer newborns.
Seraphine Baby Hat
Price: £19

www.seraphine.com

9. Jojo Maman Bebe Broderie Anglaise Baby Sun Hat

A pretty, cotton sun hat solution for newborns.

Jojo Maman Bebe Baby Sun HatJojo Maman Bebe
Price: £12

www.jojomamanbebe.co.uk

Description

Featuring a traditional broderie anglaise pattern, this 100% cotton sun hat will keep your baby

Pros

  • Attractive traditional broderie anglaise design.
  • Feature chin strap to keep the hat in place.
  • Picot trim.
  • 100% cotton.
  • Machine washable.
  • Available in sizes 0-3 M, 3-6 M, 6-12 M, 1-2 Yrs.

Cons

  • Babies born in the winter months won't be needing one of these until later on in the year, by which time they may be ready for a bigger sun hat.
Jojo Maman Bebe Baby Sun Hat
Price: £12

www.jojomamanbebe.co.uk

What do I need to buy for nappy changes before my baby arrives?

Let's start with the changing essentials. According to the NHS you'll need a few packs of newborn disposable or reusable cloth nappies. The Baby Academy recommends bringing a pack of 20 with you if you are planning on giving birth in a birthing unit or hospital. You'll need cotton wool (to be used with water) or gentle (ideally 99% water) and alcohol-free wipes, a changing mat and a barrier cream to prevent nappy rash.

What cots, cribs and bedding do I need to buy before my baby arrives?

As for sleeping, your baby will spend the first few months sleeping in your room, in a crib beside your bed. Invest in a portable crib - whether a Moses basket that you can move around the house during the day, a carrycot or a crib made especially to be placed beside your bed. When you move your baby to the nursery you might want to switch to a cot. Both cribs and cots come should come with a flat, firm mattress that, as the NHS states, 'fits snugly, leaving no gaps'.

According to the NHS you'll also need a waterproof mattress cover, at least four fitted sheets, two sleeping bags or sheets (according to The Baby Academy these should be tucked in over your baby at the sides and end of your crib, with your baby's arms placed over the top), and a cellular blanket. Cellular blankets are lightweight, usually made from naturally breathable materials like cotton or bamboo and made with lots of holes through them to enable air flow and avoid overheating.

What bath time essentials do I need to buy before my baby arrives?

Bathing wise, according to The Baby Academy you should avoid bathing your newborn baby until their umbilical cord has fallen off, which usually takes anywhere between five days and two weeks. After that point The Baby Academy advise bathing your baby once a week until they are 12 weeks old to avoid stripping their skin of beneficial natural oils and sensitising it. To that end, don't feel pressured to stock up on baby bath time products until a couple of months later. Use water only and a gentle, natural emollient like coconut oil at the most. You will need a baby bath, though and a few towels to wrap your baby up in and dry them. Invest in three or four (you'll have a couple in the wash at a time unless you're unfathomably speedy when it comes to putting on a nappy after their bath). Towels with little hoods work well and stop heat escaping from their heads when they're fresh out of the water.

Shop: Changing, sleeping and bathing buys for your newborn baby

10. SnuzPod 4 Bedside Crib

Made especially to sit beside your bed - you can take one side down so you can keep an eye on them - SnuzPods have proved a real hit in recent years.

SnuzPod 4 Baby Bedside CribSnuzPod
Price: £199.95

www.snuz.co.uk

Description

The UK's best-selling bedside crib for good reason, many credit SnuzPods for helping their infant

Pros

  • You can bring the side down to make it easier to keep an eye on your baby and reach out to settle them.
  • Includes a breathable mattress.
  • Features a machine washable mesh liner.
  • Now includes a panel you can use to gently incline the crib to make sleeping more comfortable for babies with reflux.
  • Lightweight enough to be lifted off the stand and used around the home.
  • Available in a variety of colours.

Cons

  • Some may consider SuzPods on the pricey side.
SnuzPod 4 Baby Bedside Crib
Price: £199.95

www.snuz.co.uk

11. Halo BassiNest Flex Portable Bassinet

A portable and safe sleep solution whether you're at home or away.

Halo Baby BassiNest FlexHalo
Price: £135

www.halosleep.co.uk

Description

A lightweight bassinet option that can be packed for travel, moved from room to room around the

Pros

  • Features an easy lowering bedside wall.
  • Features mesh walls for visibility and breathability.
  • Carefully weighted design features legs that slot under most bed designs, bringing you closer to your baby.
  • Mattress pad included (sheets sold separately).

Cons

  • At £135 this is on the pricier side of baby sleeping options.
Halo Baby BassiNest Flex
Price: £135

www.halosleep.co.uk

12. Stokke Sleepi Mini V3

If you're short on space in your nursery, Stokke's Sleepi range could be the answer

Stokke Sleepi Mini baby cotStokke
Price: £335

www.stokke.com

Description

The Stoke Sleepi Mini V3 is made for newborn babies through to six-month-old babies and you can

Pros

  • For 0-6 months.
  • Available with an optional extension kit that increases the size of the cot and makes it big enough for children up to 5-years-old.
  • Features lockable swivel wheels so the cot can be moved easily if needed.
  • Base height is adjustable. This makes lifting your baby in and out easier, especially if you've had a C-section, and also means you can lower it as your baby grows older.
  • Available in natural wood, white or hazy grey colours.

Cons

  • Mattresses, fitted sheets and protected sheets are sold separately.
Stokke Sleepi Mini baby cot
Price: £335

www.stokke.com

13. Nuby Newborn Baby Bath

Made especially for newborns, this bath offers the support and grip they need.

Newby Newborn Baby BathNuby
Price: £22.50

www.boots.com

Description

A soft foam headrest supports your newborn and there's a build-in seat to stop your baby from

Pros

  • Features easy-grip handles.
  • Features a soft foam headrest to support your newborn.
  • Features a built-in seat to stop your baby from sliding.
  • Features an anti-slip base.
  • Good value for money.

Cons

  • As with all baby baths, they're chunky things and not the easiest to store.
Newby Newborn Baby Bath
Price: £22.50

www.boots.com

14. Done by Deer Dreamy Dots Changing Mat

Made from soft cotton topped with a water-repellant coating and designed with raised edges to keep your newborn in one place.

Done by Deer baby changing matDone by Deer
Price: £44.95

babymori.com

Description

Changing mats aren't things to get precious over and you may find that you get into the routine of

Pros

  • Made from soft cotton topped with a water-repellant coating.
  • Features raised edges to keep your newborn in one place.
  • Available in a variety of attractive designs.
  • Cover is washable at 40 degrees.

Cons

  • On the pricier side of the changing mat options available.
Done by Deer baby changing mat
Price: £44.95

babymori.com

15. The White Company Hydrocotton Baby Towel

They're not a prerequisite but you really can't beat a set of ears on a baby towel.

The White Company baby towelThe White Company
Price: £26

www.thewhitecompany.com

Description

Made with pure hydrocotton - a cotton made to be ultra soft and to absorb moisture quickly - these

Pros

  • Made with pure hydrocotton - a cotton material made to feel very soft and absorb moisture quickly.
  • Features a set of ears.
  • Available in grey, white, blue and pink.

Cons

  • More expensive than alternatives on the market.
The White Company baby towel
Price: £26

www.thewhitecompany.com

16. John Lewis Baby Organic Cotton Cellular Blanket

Available in grey, prink, white and blue, these blankets are made with certified organic cotton and feature a satin trim.

John Lewis cellular baby blanketJohn Lewis
Price: £20

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Use to tuck your baby into their pram, crib or cot, always making sure to keep their arms out over

Pros

  • Made with 100% organic cotton.
  • Available in grey, pink, blue and white.
  • 90cm x 70 cm.
  • Machine washable at forty degrees celsius.

Cons

  • Not suitable for ironing.
John Lewis cellular baby blanket
Price: £20

www.johnlewis.com

What prams, carriers and on-the-go essentials do I need to buy before my baby arrives?

One of the first items you should be thinking about buying is a car seat. If you are giving birth in a hospital and you intend on driving there or getting a taxi, you will need a car seat ready for your newborn and the drive home. While hospitals have no legal rights to prevent you from leaving without a car seat, the law in the UK states that infants and children are legally required to travel in a car seat until they are 12-years-old or 135cm tall.

You'll also want a baby carrier, something to strap your newborn to you when you are out and about, or even just walking around the house. Many people prefer to use a carrier over a pram during the first month or so back home, while their baby is on the lighter, more compact side. Speaking of prams, there's no denying the freedom a set of wheels can give you and hitting on the perfect one involves interrogating your lifestyle. First of all, as a newborn, your baby will need a pram that allows for them to lie flat on their back, as they would in their crib. Babies usually only begin to sit up in a pram at round the six or eight month mark.

If you live in a town or city, or plan to take your baby and pram into a town or city frequently, it might be wise to make a play for a lightweight, compact pram. You'll likely be navigating crowded pavements, doorways and public transport frequently, meaning a smaller, more lightweight model will likely make life easier. If you live in the countryside and plan on walking across uneven ground - say a country path - on a day-to-day basis, a sturdier model may be a must, and then there are the 'off-road' options

Wherever you travel with your newborn, you're going to need a decent changing bag to hand - a bag that can house everything from nappies to a portable changing mat and a fresh set of clothes.

Shop: On-the-go essentials to inspire you before your baby arrives

17. BabyBjorn Baby Carrier Mini

Designed especially for newborns, this design is soft and snug for both your baby and you.

BabyBjorn Baby Carrier MiniBabyBjorn
Price: £104.90

www.babybjorn.co.uk

Description

Suitable for newborns and babies up to a year old, you would use this to carry your baby in the

Pros

  • Made especially for newborns.
  • Suitable for 0-12 months.
  • Easy to put on and take off.
  • Available in 3D jersey, 3D mesh, satin-woven cotton and a soft woven blend.
  • Available in a variety of colours.

Cons

  • On the expensive side of baby carriers.
BabyBjorn Baby Carrier Mini
Price: £104.90

www.babybjorn.co.uk

18. Artipoppe Zeitgeist Tweed Rose

Artipoppe carriers are an 'it' buy and then some. Beloved by celebrities and fashion experts alike, if you don't mind splurging, you likely already have one of these on your wish list.

Artipoppe Zeitgeist Baby CarrierArtipoppe
Price: £679

shop.artipoppe.com

Description

Artipoppe's Tweed Rose edition is made from 60% cashmere, 25% organic cotton and 15% mulberry

Pros

  • Made from 60% cashmere, 25% organic cotton and 15% mulberry silk.
  • Celebrity-approved - everyone from Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid to Chrissy Teigen and Henry Golding have been spotted sporting one of these carriers.
  • Available in a variety of colours, prints and silhouettes (wait until you see the fringed editions).
  • Artipoppe regularly release collaboration ranges - the designs are ever-evolving.
  • Easy to put on.
  • Comfortable to wear.
  • Newborn ready.

Cons

  • The price tag - you have to be keen to splurge (prices start at £340).
Artipoppe Zeitgeist Baby Carrier
Price: £679

shop.artipoppe.com

19. Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier

The narrow seat position and padded head support make this suitable for infants from 8lbs in weight to the toddler years.

Infantino Baby CarrierInfantino
Price: £36

www.argos.co.uk

Description

You can switch out the narrow seat position to the wide seat position as your child grows.

Pros

  • Suitable for small infants from 8lbs thanks to the narrow seat position and padded head support.
  • A convertible design that grows with your baby.
  • Providing your child is old enough (you should wait until they are able to comfortably support their head unaided - usually around 5 months - until you switch from carrying your baby facing inwards), you can carry them in four different positions.
  • Great value for money.

Cons

  • Available in a variety of attractive colours but the shade range is not extensive.
Infantino Baby Carrier
Price: £36

www.argos.co.uk

20. Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix i-Size Baby Car Seat

A real classic in the car seat market and one of Maxi-Cosi's best-selling products.

Maxi-Cosi Baby Car SeatMaxi-Cosi
Price: £119.95

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Compatible with the Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix R129 Infant Car Seat Base, which is sold separately.

Pros

  • Suitable for newborns and babies to 15 months (or babies with a height of 40-75cm).
  • Isofix compatible.
  • R129 compliant.

Cons

  • The Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix R129 Car Seat Base is sold separately.
Maxi-Cosi Baby Car Seat
Price: £119.95

www.johnlewis.com

21. Joolz Pebble Pro i-Size by Maxi Cosi

Suitable for newborns up with a height from 45cm-75cm and fully compliant with i-Size (R129) car seat regulations.

Joolz baby car seatJoolz
Price: £119.99

www.pramworld.co.uk

Description

Made with an adjustable headrest and a one-pull harness system that makes it easier and quicker

Pros

  • R129 compliant.
  • Made with a one-pull harness system.
  • Features isoFix attachment points.
  • Compatible with Joolz pushchairs.

Cons

  • Maxi-Cosi FamilyFix Base sold separately.
Joolz baby car seat
Price: £119.99

www.pramworld.co.uk

22. Bugaboo Fox 5 Carrycot and Seat Pushchair

Now available in a new chic Desert Taupe shade.

Bugaboo Fox 5 pram for babyBugaboo
Price: £1115

www.bugaboo.com

Description

Billed as the brand's most comfortable and manoeuvrable all-terrain pushchair, the Bugaboo Fox 5

Pros

  • An all-terrain model for maximum versatility.
  • Suitable for newborns.
  • One-hand fold with a self-standing design.
  • Reversible seat that can extend by 10cm as your child grows.
  • Large, puncture-proof wheels with advanced suspension.
  • Sturdy yet lightweight.
  • Available in a variety of shades.
  • A well-established best-seller.

Cons

  • Those who make frequent trips on public transport may wish to opt for an even more lightweight model.
Bugaboo Fox 5 pram for baby
Price: £1115

www.bugaboo.com

23. Babyzen Yoyo plus Yoyo 0+ Newborn Pack

A versatile stroller renowned for bing compact, lightweight and suitable for travel.

Babyzen YoyoBabyzen Yoyo
Price: £695

store-gb.babyzen.com

Description

You can even fold it down to cabin bag dimensions and carry it on your shoulder. Buy the Yoyo 0+

Pros

  • Lightweight and portable.
  • Folds down to cabin bag dimensions.
  • Renowned for being city and public transport friendly.
  • When folded the Babyzen Yoyo can be carried on your shoulder.
  • Features a one-hand fold-down system.
  • Available in a variety of colours.

Cons

  • The newborn pack or bassinet must be purchased separately as add-ons.
Babyzen Yoyo
Price: £695

store-gb.babyzen.com

24. Mamas &amp; Papas Flip XT Pushchair Bundle

This six-piece bundle includes all your newborn travel essentials.

Mamas and Papas newborn baby pram bundleMamas and Papas
Price: £559

www.mamasandpapas.com

Description

Items included: The Flip XT pushchair, the Flip XT carrycot, a changing bag with a bottle holder,

Pros

  • Great value for money. 6-piece bundle includes the pushchair, carrycot, changing bag, car seat adaptors, a cup holder and a foot muff.
  • The bassinet style fixture makes this pram suitable for newborns.
  • Features a faux leather-effect hand bar.
  • Suitable for babies up to 22kg.
  • Built-in storage.

Cons

  • Available in one shade.
Mamas and Papas newborn baby pram bundle
Price: £559

www.mamasandpapas.com

25. Thule Urban Glide 2 Pushchair

An all-terrain stroller with a chic, lightweight design, perfect for urban strolling or a country walk.

Thule baby pramThule
Price: £799.99

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Features a swivel front wheel that makes it incredibly easy to manoeuvre.

Pros

  • Features a swivel front wheel for greater manoeuvrability.
  • Integrated twist hand breaks for greater security.
  • Lightweight.
  • Chic design.
  • One-handed compact fold.
  • Multi-position canopy with side ventilation.
  • Great suspension.

Cons

  • On the expensive side.
Thule baby pram
Price: £799.99

www.johnlewis.com

26. Finnson Ana Eco Changing Backpack

A lightweight changing bag designed to be easier and more comfortable to carry than the classic shoulder changing bag.

Finnson baby changing backpackFinnson
Price: £150

www.finnson.co.uk

Description

Available in camel, black and leopard print, this is one of the more contemporary changing bag

Pros

  • Features adjustable straps that unclip and can attach to your pram.
  • Made from 100% recycled PET polyester.
  • Water-repellant and easy to wipe clean.
  • Features three external pockets with waterproof zips.
  • Features two side zip pockets that are ideal for bottles.
  • Features five internal pockets.
  • Includes a quilted portable changing mat.

Cons

  • On the expensive side.
Finnson baby changing backpack
Price: £150

www.finnson.co.uk

27. Babymel London Stroller Changing Bag

A compact changing bag design made to be attached to the hand bar of your pram.

Babymel baby changing bagBabymel
Price: £39

babymel.com

Description

Made from recycled plastic bottles, this dinky design features a water-resistant exterior and

Pros

  • Made from recycled plastic bottles.
  • Water-resistant outer material and lining.
  • Features two side bottle pockets.
  • Features an easy-access wipes pocket.

Cons

  • On the smaller side.
Babymel baby changing bag
Price: £39

babymel.com

What do I need to buy to breastfeed or bottle feed my newborn baby?

Newborns require small bottles with a stage 1 teat. Stage 1 bottles deliver a slow flow of milk, which is best for newborns. If you intend to breastfeed, take into account your own health and wellbeing when pulling together your shopping list, for example some parents swear by nursing pillows, designs that help raise your baby to your breast or to the bottle and relieve your arms of strain.

Most who intend to breastfeed consider a breast pump an essential too, to help you express milk when you are away from your baby. Make sure to stock up on nipple balm and breast pads too - comfort is key.

If intending to breastfeed, invest in a few nursing bras. The NHS recommends getting measured when you are around 36-38 weeks pregnant.

Shop: Baby feeding buys

28. Elvie Pump Double

A slimline wearable electric breast pump that has garnered rave reviews.

Elvie Double Pump baby kitElvie
Price: £499

www.elvie.com

Description

The Elvie Pump can be worn in a bra and connected to an app on your phone, allowing to adjust your

Pros

  • Slimline design that can be discreetly worn inside a nursing bra.
  • Quiet - it's the world's first breast pump to be awarded with the Quiet Mark seal of approval.
  • App controlled to monitor milk volume in real time.
  • App controlled to deliver a bespoke pumping experience - your pump can be adjusted to accommodate nipple sensitivity and let-down rate.
  • Easy to assemble.
  • Tube-free design.
  • Available as either a solo or double design.

Cons

  • A relatively expensive piece of kit.
Elvie Double Pump baby kit
Price: £499

www.elvie.com

29. Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Double Electric Wearable Breast Pump

Meet Medela's smallest breast pump yet.

Medela Hands-Free Double Breast Pump babyMedela
Price: £299

shop.medela.co.uk

Description

A new release from Medela designed to allow you to multi-task while expressing. The lightweight

Pros

  • Wearable and lightweight.
  • Easy to clean and assemble.
  • 2-Phase Expression technology mimics a baby's natural sucking rhythm.
  • See-through cups take the guess work out of positioning your nipple.

Cons

  • A relatively expensive buy.
Medela Hands-Free Double Breast Pump baby
Price: £299

shop.medela.co.uk

30. BellaMoon Pregnancy &amp; Nursing 3-in-1 Pillow

A multi-tasking pillow designed to see you through pregnancy and the nursing stage, this adjustable pillow has proved to be a real crowd-pleaser.

BellaMoon Pregnancy And Baby Nursing PillowBellaMoon
Price: £99

bellamoon.co

Description

Zip each component together and you have yourself a full-length pregnancy pillow that will support

Pros

  • Multi-tasking design that doubles up as a full-length pregnancy pillow and a more compact nursing pillow.
  • Available in a wide variety of attractive prints.
  • You can purchase covers separately, meaning you can wash one while another is in use.
  • Each cover is made from 100% cotton.
  • Covers are machine washable at 40 degrees celsius.

Cons

  • On the expensive side, but don't forget you get two pillow designs for the price of one.
BellaMoon Pregnancy And Baby Nursing Pillow
Price: £99

bellamoon.co

31. DockATot La Maman Wedge

A nursing pillow that delivers on both style and substance.

DockATot Baby Nursing PillowDockATot
Price: £80

eu.dockatot.com

Description

At first glance, it's a smart accent pillow, but those in-the-know will recognise this buy for the

Pros

  • Chic, compact design.
  • A variety of prints and fabrics to choose from.
  • Features a luxe looking tassel.
  • Supports both mother and baby during nursing sessions.

Cons

  • A pricey buy.
DockATot Baby Nursing Pillow
Price: £80

eu.dockatot.com

32. Aden + Anais Boutique Cotton Muslin Squares 3 Pack

100% cotton muslin squares made with a high thread count for extra absorbency.

Aden + Anais Baby MuslinsAden + Anais
Price: £18

www.adenandanais.co.uk

Description

Available in a variety of prints and designs, which makes these a great gifting option for

Pros

  • 100% cotton.
  • Made with a high thread count for extra absorbency.
  • Available in a variety of prints and designs.
  • Arrives in recyclable packaging.
  • Machine washable.
  • 70cm x 70cm.

Cons

  • To preserve the colours and prints it is advised that you machine wash on a cold setting.
Aden + Anais Baby Muslins
Price: £18

www.adenandanais.co.uk

33. Elvie Catch Breast Milk Collection Cups Pack of 2

A set of two slip-proof breast milk collection cups.

Elviw Catch baby setElvie
Price: £17.96

www.johnlewis.com

Description

They sit discreetly inside your bra and are perfect for anyone who experiences heavy leakage,

Pros

  • Slip-proof to keep you leak-free.
  • Designed to be warn inside your bra.
  • Can collect up to 1oz of milk on each side.
  • Reusable.
  • Easy to clean by hand or in a dishwasher.

Cons

  • They may be more expensive than breast pads, but they're reusable.
Elviw Catch baby set
Price: £17.96

www.johnlewis.com

34. Seraphine Bamboo Nursing Bras Twin Pack

Set of two super soft breastfeeding and nursing bras, suitable for pumping too.

Seraphine baby nursing brasSeraphine
Price: £29

www.seraphine.com

Description

Adjustable and made from super soft bamboo material.

Pros

  • Suitable for both breastfeeding and pumping.
  • Made from soft bamboo fabric.
  • Easy nursing access.
  • Fully adjustable.
  • Available in a variety of colours.
  • No underwire for maximum comfort.

Cons

  • Runs large.
Seraphine baby nursing bras
Price: £29

www.seraphine.com

35. Bravado Designs Original Nursing Bra

A stretchy, cotton blend, racerback design with bra cups that drop away for skin-on-skin contact.

Bravado baby nursing braBravado
Price: £28

uk.bravadodesigns.com

Description

Comfortable and soft with a wide bottom band.

Pros

  • A super soft cotton blend.
  • Features a sport racer back design.
  • Bra cups drop away for skin-on-skin contact.
  • Easy-to-use nursing clips mean the bran can be opened with one hand.
  • Tested to hold up to 25lbs.
  • Available in black, white or grey.

Cons

  • One per pack.
Bravado baby nursing bra
Price: £28

uk.bravadodesigns.com

36. Baby Brezza Formula Pro Mini

A compact baby formula maker that dispenses 2-10 ounces of body temperature formula.

Baby Brezza Formula Pro MiniBaby Brezza
Price: £199.99

www.babybrezza.co.uk

Description

If you make formula part of your newborn baby routine, this compact machine takes the guesswork

Pros

  • Automatically makes a warm formula bottle.
  • Dispenses body temperature formula from 2-10 ounces.
  • Small enough to travel with.
  • Easy to use.
  • Simplifies the process of making up bottles of formula.

Cons

  • An expensive buy.
Baby Brezza Formula Pro Mini
Price: £199.99

www.babybrezza.co.uk

37. Il Tutto Henry Electric Recliner Glider Chair

By no means an essential, but if you're looking to go all out in the nursery accessory department and luxe up your feed times, make a play for Il Tutto's range of electric recliner chairs.

Il Tutto Electric Baby Feed Recliner ChairIl Tutto
Price: £639

iltutto.co.uk

Description

A comfortable and attractive nursing chair made with an electric recline function and a USB port.

Pros

  • A comfortable reclined position is only the press of a button away.
  • Features a USB port so you can charge your phone during feed times.
  • Available in a range of neutral fabric colours.
  • Attractive designs made to add, not detract from your nursery design.
  • A supportive design that helps you relax and unwind.

Cons

  • Undeliably a splurge item.
Il Tutto Electric Baby Feed Recliner Chair
Price: £639

iltutto.co.uk

The Newborn Baby Extras: The Non-Essentials Everyone Is Raving About

If you're an 'all the gear' shopper, it's likely you have a few newborn baby buys on your radar already, pieces of kit that your friends have waxed lyrical about, that you've saved on your Instagram feed, that have garnered their fair share of hype. Whether pieces of tech designed to take the guesswork out of that newborn stage or nursery additions that perform and look Instagram-able too, these are all the newborn baby extras you may wish to snap up as well.

Shop: All the newborn baby extras to scroll through before you wrap up your shopping list

38. DockATot Deluxe+ Dock

An award-winning multi-functional docking station for babies 0-8 months old. Designed for supervised lounging. Not to be used for unsupervised sleeping or overnight.

DockATot Baby DockDockATot
Price: £160

eu.dockatot.com

Description

Created to mimic a womb environment, these nest-like docks have earned rave reviews from parents

Pros

  • Available in a variety of chic designs.
  • Removable covers.
  • Additional covers can be bought separately.
  • Toy bundles, cabana kits, base protectors and getaway totes can be bought separately.
  • Made for supervised lounging and play time.
  • Provides a familiar spot for babies while travelling.

Cons

  • Cannot be used for unsupervised lounging or sleeping.
DockATot Baby Dock
Price: £160

eu.dockatot.com

39. BabyBjorn Bouncer Bliss

An ergonomic bouncer available in mesh, 3D jersey, woven and cotton.

Baby Bjorn Bouncer BlissBabyBjorn
Price: £210

www.babybjorn.co.uk

Description

Suitable for 0-2 years or 8-29lbs.

Pros

  • Ergonomic.
  • Natural rocking motion.
  • Available in mesh, 3D jersey, woven and cotton.
  • Available in a variety of neutral colours.
  • Lightweight and easy to move around.

Cons

  • Bouncer toys and accessories sold separately.
Baby Bjorn Bouncer Bliss
Price: £210

www.babybjorn.co.uk

40. Ewan Deluxe Baby Shushing Sleep Sheep

Science-backed and designed to help little ones who struggle to settle at night.

Ewan Deluxe baby sleep aidEwan Deluxe
Price: £39.99

sweetdreamers.co.uk

Description

A cuddly toy with a soft red melatonin inducing glow that mimics the comfort of the womb. You can

Pros

  • Soft, cuddly toy.
  • Emits a soft, melatonin-inducing glow that mimics the environment of the womb.
  • Multiple soothing sounds to choose from.
  • Science backed.
  • Automatically activates when your baby stirs in the night.
  • Control pad is removable so Ewan can be washed.

Cons

  • Should not be placed inside the cot or crib with a newborn. It must sit outside of the cot or crib instead.
Ewan Deluxe baby sleep aid
Price: £39.99

sweetdreamers.co.uk

41. Misty The Cloud 3-In-1 Night Light

A nursery thermometer and sleep inducing night light combined.

Misty The Cloud baby lightMisty The Cloud baby light
Price: £34.99

sweetdreamers.co.uk

Description

A multi-tasking product that monitors your baby's nursery temperature and can gently settle them

Pros

  • The device monitors your baby's nursery temperature.
  • Can also be used as an ambient night light.
  • Colour coded temperature range display.
  • Adjustable brightness.

Cons

  • One design available.
Misty The Cloud baby light
Price: £34.99

sweetdreamers.co.uk

42. Owlet Smart Sock Baby Monitor 3

An award-winning, app-controlled baby monitor system that tracks your baby's oxygen level and heart rate.

Owlet Baby Smart Sock 3Owlet
Price: £289

www.oxygenboutique.com

Description

Also has a sleep history feature that lets you see how long and how well your baby is sleeping.

Pros

  • The sleep sock interacts with your app to track your baby's oxygen level and heart rate.
  • If your baby's readings leave preset 'safe zones', notifications will alert you and tell you that your baby needs you.
  • Fully integrates with the Owlet sleep cam.

Cons

  • An expensive piece of kit.
Owlet Baby Smart Sock 3
Price: £289

www.oxygenboutique.com

43. Owlet Cam

You can hear and see your child from anywhere thanks to the Owlet Cam.

Owlet baby camOwlet
Price: £149

www.oxygenboutique.com

Description

Streams HD video with night vision and two-way audio over your phone, meaning you can both hear

Pros

  • Features an Owlet camera and magnetic base.
  • Features a mounting kit with cable guards.
  • Live stream from anywhere via the Owlet app.
  • Features night vision.

Cons

  • Owlet sock kit sold separately
Owlet baby cam
Price: £149

www.oxygenboutique.com

44. Binibamba Milk Snuggler

A sheepskin buggy liner designed to fit most prams. A real 'it' buy that is hypoallergenic and soft.

Binibamba baby pram snugglerBinibamba
Price: £109

binibamba.com

Description

Suitable for newborns and baby safe. Crafted from Woolmark certified sheepskin.

Pros

  • Suitable for newborns.
  • Baby safe.
  • Crafted from Woolmark certified sheepskin.
  • Hypoallergenic.
  • 100% natural Merino sheepskin.
  • Available in a variety of neutral colours.

Cons

  • A splurge buy.
Binibamba baby pram snuggler
Price: £109

binibamba.com

45. ergoPouch Cocoon Swaddle Bag 2.5 TOG

A zip-up swaddle designed to keep your baby snug and secure without the need for complicated wrapping.

ErgoPouch babyergoPouch
Price: £44.95

www.ergopouch.co.uk

Description

The swaddlers of your friends will likely have already recommended one of these to you. A 2.5 TOG

Pros

  • Made from and filled with certified organic GOTS cotton, with elastane on the outer fabric and bamboo in the lining.
  • Features poppers that allow you to swap from an arms-in to an arms-out-style swaddle. Switch to arms-out if your baby is showing signs of rolling
  • Bell-shaped design approved by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute.
  • Two-way zip allows for quick and easy nappy changes.
  • Available in a variety of colours and prints.

Cons

  • Not suitable for use in summer or when your room temperature gets over 23 degrees celsius.
ErgoPouch baby
Price: £44.95

www.ergopouch.co.uk

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us