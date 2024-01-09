The Best Baby And Toddler Snowsuits To Beat The Winter Chill (Starting From Just £19)

If your toddler loves to play outside, even on the coldest days, or you love a brisk walk with your infant, having a baby and toddler snowsuit will keep them cosy, protected and warm. What's more, if you're heading on a ski holiday soon, a snowsuit is a must-have for the slopes.
Similar to pramsuits but with more padding for extra warmth, snowsuits are made from waterproof or water-resistant fabric, and they ensure your little one is comfortable playing in the rain or snow, or when temperatures are chilly. They often have zips for taking them off with ease, pockets and built-in gloves, as well as a range of colours and patterns to choose from.
With cold weather expected (and even snow!) in the UK currently, these are the best baby and toddler snowsuits to shop right now. Looking for snowsuits for older children? We've got you covered.
When should your baby or toddler wear a snowsuit?
According to the National Childbirth Trust, a snowsuit is ideal for long periods spent outside, especially when temperatures are very low.
If you're popping in and out of shops, cafes or houses, though, you should add and remove layers instead. Remember to take off extra layers, including hats, gloves and scarves, once you're inside and check their temperature regularly to watch for overheating.
Can my child wear a snowsuit in the car?
Generally speaking, car seat straps must be snug to ensure your child's safety. There shouldn't be anything bulky in between your baby and the car seat straps, including a snowsuit. What's more, they could overheat. Instead, put them in their snowsuit once you've arrived at your destination.
What's the difference between a pram suit and a snowsuit?
Pram suits are usually made from fleece material and are great for use in the pram in mild to cold weather to keep your baby warm. Snowsuits are thicker, made from waterproof/water-resistant fabric and are used in colder weather conditions, such as when it's freezing, icy or snowing, reminiscent of skiwear.