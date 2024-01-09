  1. Home|
The Best Baby And Toddler Snowsuits To Beat The Winter Chill (Starting From Just £19)

A must-have for freezing cold temperatures.

by Jade Moscrop |
Updated on
John Lewis Baby Quilted Snowsuit, Grey
M&amp;S Collection Hooded Dinosaur Print Snowsuit (0-3 Yrs)
Columbia Infant Powder Lite™ Reversible Bunting
La Redoute Floral Hooded Warm Snowsuit
MORI Recycled Waterproof Quilted Snowsuit
Ted Baker Habibah Floral Snowsuit
John Lewis Baby Animal Snowsuit, Multi

If your toddler loves to play outside, even on the coldest days, or you love a brisk walk with your infant, having a baby and toddler snowsuit will keep them cosy, protected and warm. What's more, if you're heading on a ski holiday soon, a snowsuit is a must-have for the slopes.

Similar to pramsuits but with more padding for extra warmth, snowsuits are made from waterproof or water-resistant fabric, and they ensure your little one is comfortable playing in the rain or snow, or when temperatures are chilly. They often have zips for taking them off with ease, pockets and built-in gloves, as well as a range of colours and patterns to choose from.

The best places to buy baby and toddler snowsuits from:

John Lewis

M&S

Columbia

KIDLY

Baby Mori

La Redoute

Ted Baker

With cold weather expected (and even snow!) in the UK currently, these are the best baby and toddler snowsuits to shop right now. Looking for snowsuits for older children? We've got you covered.

SHOP: Baby And Toddler Snowsuits

John Lewis Baby Quilted Snowsuit, Grey

John Lewis Baby Quilted Snowsuit, GreyJohn Lewis
Price: £21 (was £30)

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Water-resistant and with a soft brushed outer fabric and a cosy faux fur trimmed hood, this

M&S Collection Hooded Dinosaur Print Snowsuit (0-3 Yrs)

M&S Collection Hooded Dinosaur Print Snowsuit (0-3 Yrs)M&S
Price: £24

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

This long-sleeved snowsuit is crafted with water-repellent Stormwear™ technology, as well as

Columbia Infant Powder Lite™ Reversible Bunting

Columbia Infant Powder Lite™ Reversible BuntingColumbia
Price: £65

www.columbiasportswear.co.uk

Description

Cosy insulation, a water-resistant finish and fold-over hands and feet will keep your little one

La Redoute Floral Hooded Warm Snowsuit

La Redoute Floral Hooded Warm SnowsuitLa Redoute
Price: £19.25 (was £35)

www.laredoute.co.uk

Description

This floral print snowsuit from La Redoute has a zip fastening, faux fur-lined hood and mittens,

MORI Recycled Waterproof Quilted Snowsuit

MORI Recycled Waterproof Quilted SnowsuitMori
Price: £29.75 (was £59.50)

babymori.com

Description

Keep your little one wrapped up and snug in MORI's Recycled Waterproof Quilted Pramsuit. Made from

Ted Baker Habibah Floral Snowsuit

Ted Baker Habibah Floral Snowsuit
Price: £48 (was £60)

www.tedbaker.com

Description

Designed with a quilted body for warmth and a fleece-lined hood, the HABIBAH snowsuit is as cute

John Lewis Baby Animal Snowsuit, Multi

John Lewis Baby Animal Snowsuit, MultiJohn Lewis
Price: £22+

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Soft brushed outer fabric meets a cosy teddy fleece lining and faux fur-trimmed hood for cold

When should your baby or toddler wear a snowsuit?

According to the National Childbirth Trust, a snowsuit is ideal for long periods spent outside, especially when temperatures are very low.

If you're popping in and out of shops, cafes or houses, though, you should add and remove layers instead. Remember to take off extra layers, including hats, gloves and scarves, once you're inside and check their temperature regularly to watch for overheating.

Can my child wear a snowsuit in the car?

Generally speaking, car seat straps must be snug to ensure your child's safety. There shouldn't be anything bulky in between your baby and the car seat straps, including a snowsuit. What's more, they could overheat. Instead, put them in their snowsuit once you've arrived at your destination.

What's the difference between a pram suit and a snowsuit?

Pram suits are usually made from fleece material and are great for use in the pram in mild to cold weather to keep your baby warm. Snowsuits are thicker, made from waterproof/water-resistant fabric and are used in colder weather conditions, such as when it's freezing, icy or snowing, reminiscent of skiwear.

