Here’s Where To Shop The Best Breast Pumps for New Mums

Breastfeeding can be a magical experience for some mothers but for others, it's far from easy. After all, it's your baby, your choice, and we are huge advocates for doing what you believe is best for you and your little one. If you do decide to go down the breastfeeding route, but don't wish to be tied down by the responsibility of feeding, then finding the best breast pump for your needs is essential.

If you are a working mum, someone who loves to do lunch dates or you want the option of your partner or family helping out with feeds, a breast pump may be your best option. Did you know expressing, even small quantities of milk, can bring pain relief if your breasts are engorged or swollen? There are so many reasons why a mum might choose to express breastmilk, and luckily for us, there are plenty of different types of pumps to suit every need.

Best breast pump shortlist

• Overall Best Breast Pump : Lola&Lykke Smart Electric Breast Pump shop on Lola&Lykke

• Best Breast Pump For Multi-tasking : Elvie Stride shop on Amazon

• Best2-in-1 Breast Pump : MAM 2 in 1 Double Breast Pump shop on John Lewis

If you're heading back into the office, you might want to opt for a hands-free breast pump, or, if you are ready for that much-needed girl's night out, finding the best electric breast pump that will allow you to enjoy your evening without feeling uncomfortable is key. Although all pumps roughly do the same thing, they are not all made equal. Some pumps will help you to produce milk at a different speed, some pumps are noisy, whilst others are almost silent and certain pumps will offer more control and personalisation than others. Like we said; there's something for everyone.

Unlike most baby purchases, you cannot try before you buy when it comes to a breast pump, so we have gathered as much information as possible to help you make an informed purchase. Happy pumping!

SHOP: The Best Breast Pumps for 2023

1. Lola&Lykke Smart Electric Breast Pump Best overall breast pump Description The Lola and Lykee Smart Electric Breast Pump has touchscreen technology, a memory button and a ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Efficient

Portable

Comfortable

Comfortable

Easy to clean Cons Doesn't come with a carrying case

2. Elvie Stride Best breast pump for multi-tasking Description The Elvie Stride is portable, lightweight and, best of all it's practically silent! The unique ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Hospital-grade

Hands-free

Smart-app technology

Discreet Cons Some mums suggest it doesn't produce as much milk as other options

3. The Tommee Tippee Made for Me In-Bra Wearable Breast Pump Best double breast pump Description The Tommee Tippee Made for Me In-Bra Wearable Breast Pump fits into your nursing bra. This pump ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Great packaging

Double pump

Guide light

Strong suction Cons Some women found it tricky to clean

5. Medela Harmony Manual Breast Pump Best manual breast pump Rrp: £ 29.99 Price: £ 25.99 Description The Medela Harmony Manual Breast Pump is a great option if you're looking for something compact. ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Comfortable to use

Two speeds

Highly efficient

Compact Cons Shield is a little bit hard

6. Lansinoh Compact Single Electric Breast Pump Best compact electric breast pump Rrp: £ 82.99 Price: £ 79.99 Description This compact Lansinoh Compact Single Electric breast pump has five adjustable suction levels, and ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Lightweight

Comfortable

Portable

Compact

Digital display Cons Only mains-operated

7. MAM 2 in 1 Double Breast Pump Best 2 in 1 breast pump Description We love this pump because it offers both the practicality of an electric breast pump and the ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Easy to use

Nine different levels

Lightweight

You can pump straight into the MAM bottle Cons Some mums found you have to hold the pump to get a secure fit

What to Consider When Buying a Breast Pump

Noise

Electric pumps can be notoriously noisy. This is something to factor if you plan to express while your baby is asleep nearby or when you're at work. Although there are some quiet electric pumps, manual pumps are much quieter, and some models make no noise at all.

Storing breast milk

If you plan to exclusively pump or you're planning time away from your baby, you will want to ensure you have somewhere clean and sterile to store your breastmilk. If you intend to feed your baby within days (four days max), go for a pump that lets you express milk directly into a clean, sterilised bottle until you're ready to use it. Breast milk can be stored for around six months.

Location

If you like the thought of not being confined to one spot when you're expressing, choose a pump that is wireless or takes a battery. However, if you're the type of person who walks around with their phone battery on red, a mains-operated pump might suit you better.

Size and Weight

If you are planning to take your pump out and about you don't want anything too big or heavy weighing down your changing bag, make sure to take a look at the product's dimensions and opt for a lightweight option.

Types of Breast Pump

Electric pumps: Electric pumps are the most popular way to express milk as you can adjust both speed and suction. Electric pumps come in both single and double pumps, allowing you to express milk from one or two breasts at the same time. Generally, this is the most efficient way to express milk. We recommend electric pumps to mums of multiples or for mums who want to maintain their milk supply working.

Manual breast pumps: Manual breast pumps are a brilliant option for mums who are primarily breastfeeding but want the option to pump. When using a manual pump, you place the breast cup over your breast and squeeze the handle to extract the milk, which collects in a storage container or bottle. Manual breast pumps tend to cheaper and be easier to use and a lot of mums feel that they have more control.

Hands-free Breast pumps: As the name suggests, hands-free breast pumps allow you to collect milk whilst you do other things. Hands-free pumps are a great option for mums who have multiple or older children and mums that generally never sit down for more than ten minutes (We know right, isn't that all of us).

Things you should know as a first time user

Expressing is easier and more efficient if you feel relaxed. We are not going to lie and say this is going to be your favourite way to unwind, but try and put on your favourite Netflix show and grab some snacks before you start expressing. Try to pick a pump that's appealing to look at and comfortable. Anything too clinical is likely to make you feel more stressed.

Choose a pump that's quick and easy to assemble. You will need to be confident in putting it back together once you've taken it apart for cleaning and sterilising, and trying to find lots of small parts is not what you want to spend your day doing.

The breast cup fits over your breast inside the pump funnel. It must fit well for optimal milk drainage as well as comfort. Some pumps come with more than one cup, so you can try different sizes to find the best fit.

Start slow as tempting as it can be to whack it up to full suction, it doesn't always result in a better production of milk. In fact, you are more likely to end up causing yourself discomfort.

Is it important to have a breast pump?

Whether you plan to breastfeed or exclusively pump, you will probably need a breast pump at some point. However, if you're only planning on expressing occasionally, a manual pump is often a better and cheaper option. Manual pumps tend to be much easier to use and they don't require charging. That said, manual breast pumps are much more labour-intensive. If you want to express milk quickly and efficiently, an electric breast pump is definitely worth the investment.

Is it OK to just pump instead of breastfeed?

Of course! A fed baby is a happy baby. Breast milk offers so many benefits to your infant. But we know exclusively breastfeeding isn't always a viable option for everyone. Whether it's due to a baby who cannot latch, returning to the workplace or feeling like you just no longer want to breastfeed. Exclusively pumping is a fantastic way for your baby to get the benefits of breastmilk without breastfeeding.

FAQs

Is there a downside to pumping?

There are lots of benefits to pumping. However there are also a few side effects which some mums experience. One of the most common side effects is causing pain in your breasts or nipples. Usually, this is due to incorrectly positioning your pump or using a setting which is too high As previously mentioned always ensure you are starting at the lowest setting and slowly working your way up.