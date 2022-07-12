The Very Best Baby Carriers That You Can Buy In The Amazon Prime Day Sale From Just £20

Having a baby does not come cheap. There is so much equipment you need – cots, pushchairs, car seats, changing bags – that it can feel fairly overwhelming. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is offering discounts across all manner of products, including some of the best baby carriers on the market.

This means you can carry your baby hands-free, while having peace of mind knowing that your child is safe and happy – all while saving money.

Back in November of 2021, Gigi Hadid gave her Instagram followers the very first glimpse of Khai, her baby daughter. Dressed casually in joggers, Ugg boots and a coatigan, the most exciting thing about Hadid's outfit was in fact her leopard print baby carrier. Why? Well, naturally, this was no ordinary baby carrier. In fact, it might just be the most popular carrier of all time – and it wasn't even on sale at the time.

Naturally, as a world-famous supermodel, Hadid was sent this carrier by BabyBjörn as a gift, despite the fact that it wasn't yet available - although it now is. The print is also available in the bigger carrier sizes such as the Baby Carrier One and, even more excitingly, the very chic bouncer.

But Hadid isn't the only celebrity to have BabyBjörn's carrier – Laura Whitmore also posted a photograph of her own leopard-clad baby girl, proving that this really is the most popular carrier at the moment.

The other brand making a very in-demand leopard carrier is Artipoppe, which has been spotted on countless influencers and celebs including Millie Mackintosh. It's made from a mix of Japanese silk and cotton, is machine washable and lasts for two years from birth.

Not only do baby carriers give you more flexibility when moving around compared to a buggy, but they also keep your bubba snug and close to you at all times. If you're a particularly anxious parent (we can relate) then using a baby carrier can give you peace of mind that your little one is safe and sound at all times throughout your travels.

Choosing the right baby carrier is optimal for your baby's safety, so we've created a short and sweet guide on all the different types of baby carriers so you can make the best decision possible.

What different types of baby carriers are there?

There are three main types of baby carriers that parents swear by:

Traditional baby carriers: These are your run-of-the-mill baby carriers with a structured waist and padded shoulder straps that can be fastened with buckles or straps. Typically, these can conveniently convert into multiple seating positions (front, back, and hip).

Sling baby carriers: As opposed to a traditional, structured carrier, sling carriers are wraps made with super-long pieces of fabric which keep your baby closer. They are lighter than regular carriers and have a more natural philosophy, look and feel. Plus, they can look chic.

Backpack baby carriers: Suitable for babies six months and onwards, these are structured like a hiker's backpack, offering great back support so you can take your child on big adventures on your back. If you like travelling and hiking, or if your day consists of a lot of walking, a backpack baby carrier can prove extremely helpful.

