Elvie Breast Pump Deals: Get 25% Off For Black Friday Weekend

Breast pumping has come a long way in the last decade or so, with the widespread evolution of wearable tech that connects to your phone making it easy to pump on the go and store breastmilk, all with just a tippidy-tap on your phone screen.
The brain-child of internationally recognised women’s health expert, Tania Boler, Elvie, which also offers products for pelvic floor training – is one of the most popular brand names for mums, and this Black Friday you can earn savings of up to 25% off on some of the slickest tech on the market.
We've pulled together the very best Elvie breast pump deals from across the web, so you can save some cash this November and make breastfeeding easier.
Truly slimline, the wearable design allows the Elvie Pump to tuck discreetly into your bra.
Influencer review: 'I tandem feed my daughters who are now 15 months and 35 months. They feed throughout the day and of course there’s so much to be done each day which has made trying to find a good time to pump difficult. When I received an Elvie pump though, the game changed! I was able to just pop the pump on and still play with the girls, vacuum or go for a walk - I was honestly pumping at the post office counter and I felt thrilled because nobody could tell!' - @chaneensaliee
Save almost £125 on the double Elvie breast pump.
Site review: 'My 3rd baby I wish I had this with the other 2! I can express at work, even out doing the shopping! I truly love how this product has changed the isolation and hasse of expressing - especially if you wish to still nurse returning to work.'
Elvie Curve lets you effortlessly collect even more milk in three ways: while breastfeeding on the other breast, pumping on the other breast, or whenever your breast feels full.
Amazon review: 'After reading reviews I gave this pump a try and I’m so happy with it! Don’t have to charge it, no batteries or electronics so makes absolutely zero noise, it doesn’t give me as much as my wall pump does but I make an ounce or two every hour of wearing it. When I wear a baggy shirt you can’t really tell I have it in my bra without the plastic part so it’s super discreet and gets the job done. I just put the silicone part not the plastic holder in my bra. Literally the perfect pump! Now I don’t even have to take a pumping break the way I would have to if I had one of those loud ones, I literally wear this all day at work and at the end of the day have 8 to 12 ounces sometimes more.'
With one in every three women experiencing pelvic floor problems during their lifetime, the award-winning Elvie Trainer is a fun and effective tool for building strength, so you get to the core of the problem.
Amazon review: 'I have done normal Kegel exercises for years, had physiotherapy input and used a Neen electrical stim machine for months but nothing has been effective until my Elvie trainer. I actually can't believe it (sorry to gush) but it has made such a big difference to the quality of my life and how I feel about myself (- let's be honest, leaking is not glamorous). The exercises are fun to do and only take 5 minutes a day which psychologically is very helpful as with normal Kegel exercises you feel you have to be doing them several times a day, then forget, then feel guilty. I also think the biofeedback you get is what makes the difference so you are really isolating, working and strengthening the key muscles. The Neen was just 25 mins of boredom which made no difference to leakage.'