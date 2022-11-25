Elvie Breast Pump Deals: Get 25% Off For Black Friday Weekend

Elvie Curve lets you effortlessly collect even more milk in three ways: while breastfeeding on the other breast, pumping on the other breast, or whenever your breast feels full.

Amazon review: 'After reading reviews I gave this pump a try and I’m so happy with it! Don’t have to charge it, no batteries or electronics so makes absolutely zero noise, it doesn’t give me as much as my wall pump does but I make an ounce or two every hour of wearing it. When I wear a baggy shirt you can’t really tell I have it in my bra without the plastic part so it’s super discreet and gets the job done. I just put the silicone part not the plastic holder in my bra. Literally the perfect pump! Now I don’t even have to take a pumping break the way I would have to if I had one of those loud ones, I literally wear this all day at work and at the end of the day have 8 to 12 ounces sometimes more.'