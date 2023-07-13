The Best Cot Beds and Cribs From Newborns To Toddlers In 2023

Choosing one of the best cot beds for your baby can be a daunting process. You want to choose a bed which is both safe, comfortable and chic - in equal measure. Finding the right cot bed or crib is essential, as it will set the whole tone for your little one's nursery as well as being where your little one sleeps. Toddlers sleep up to 13 hours a day, so it is important to choose a cosy cot. With so many options on the market, it can be a little overwhelming.

Like adult beds, each cot bed or crib is different. One of the most crucial things to consider is the space in which it is going. Do you want the cot to be the main feature of your baby's nursery like Molly Mae's stylish acrylic cot? Or would you rather it blend into the background?

Each cot and cot bed will have a different age suitability. Some may only last until your little one enters toddler years, whilst others will be safe to use until they are ready to move into a single bed - at around five years old. Although age is a good indication of when your child should move into their next bed, it is more important to check that they are a suitable weight, and remember to make sure that you have the correct mattress for your cot. All of the cots and cribs included in this article comply with the latest UK safety standards.

Finding an aesthetically pleasing bed that is spacious enough to last until your little one is ready for school and fits within your nursery space seems like a heavy task. But fear not - we have done all the hard work, so you don't have to. In this ultimate cots and cribs guide, we will cover everything you need to know, so all you have to do is say goodbye to your Moses basket, measure your space and pick your favourite. Enjoy!

1. Stokke Sleepi Oval Crib Best overall cot Description The Stokke Sleepi Oval Crib bed grows with your child from birth until they are school-age. Pros Multiple colour options

Wheels which can be removed

Wheels which can be removed

Unique oval design Cons Slightly tricky to put together

2. CAM CAM COPENHAGEN - Harlequin Baby Bed Best luxury cot Description This stunning cot will bring a timeless elegance to your little one's nursery. The name Harlequin Pros The side panel is easily removed with two childproof push-buttons.

Easy to assemble.

Easy to assemble.

Can be set at 3 different heights. Cons No online reviews

3. Mamas & Papas - Coxley Cotbed Best natural wooden cot Description If you are looking for a neutral cot, then this wooden Coxley cot bed from Mamas & Papas is a Pros Two teething rails will soothe and protect gums

Easy to assemble

Easy to assemble

Matching furniture range Cons None!

4. Silver Cross - Nostalgia Sleigh White Convertible Cot Bed Best traditional cot Description There's something about this traditional sleigh cot bed that we cannot get enough of. The satin Pros Traditional design

Grows with your child

Grows with your child

Three base height positions Cons Only one colour choice

5. Clara Cot Bed - White Mother&Baby Silver Award Winning Cot Description The Clara Cot Bed won Silver winner for Best Cot, Crib or Moses Basket in 2023 at the Mother&Baby Pros Converts from a cot to a stylish toddler bed

Has three mattress positions

Has three mattress positions

Stylish design Cons Can't make use of storage under the bed

6. SnuzKot Skandi Cot Bed Best modern cot Description We love the customisable concept behind this minimalist cot – you can choose from four core Pros Modern and minimal in true Scandinavian style

Available in six colours

Available in six colours

Stylish Cons Frame marks easily

7. Bambizi - Secret Garden Monogram Three In One Cot Bed Best statement cot Description This Bambizi cot is truly magical. The French cot epitomises majestic elegance while possessing a Pros 3 in 1 cot bed

Hand crafted from solid mahogany

Fixed side rails

Hand crafted from solid mahogany

Fixed side rails

Two height settings Cons No online reviews

8. Mamas & Papas - Petite Cot - Pure White Best cot for small spaces Description A cot doesn't need to be the focus of the room if you don't want it to be. If you would rather Pros Perfect for smaller spaces

Compact

Compact

Two cot base heights Cons Not suitable past 18 months

10. Vox Simple Customisable Cot Bed with Storage Drawer Best cot bed with storage Description When you have a baby, you quickly learn that storage is worth its weight in gold. The endless Pros Height adjustable base with nine settings

Full length storage drawer

Full length storage drawer

For co-sleeping - one side of the cot can be removed and attached to any of the Vox adult beds Cons No detailed online reviews

11. COLEBY CLASSIC SCANDI COT BED Best cot for the Scandi aesthetic Description Scandinavian design focuses on minimalism and functionality. We like the clean and simple lines Pros Three height positions

Includes teething rails

Includes mattress at an added cost

Two colour options Cons Simplistic Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

12. Lucine Acrylic Cot Bed Best acrylic cot Description This cot bed takes 18th-century chic and pulls it into the 21st century with the modern aesthetic Pros 100 per cent recyclable

non-toxic acrylic

non-toxic acrylic

On trend Cons No storage

What to Consider When Buying a Cot

Assembly: Some cots are significantly easier to put up than others, but most of the baby beds in our list require some assembly. If you are not a DIY queen or king, you will probably want to opt for a cot bed which is simple to put together or comes with installation.

Space: Naturally bigger than others, especially ones that are designed that convert into toddler beds (even a double bed in the case of the Bambizi Secret Garden Monogram Three In One Cot Bed), so keep this in mind. Always check the size dimensions before purchasing.

Does it include a mattress? — Another key thing to consider. Most of the cots in this list do not include a mattress. This means you will have to purchase it separately. Always check the size mattress needed as these are not always the same.

Should I start with a cot bed or a Moses basket?

The Lullaby Trust (The British charitable organisation for promoting infant health and safe sleeping) advises that for the first six months of your little one's life, they sleep in your bedroom with you. Your little one should sleep in their own flat sleeping space. However, the choice of where they sleep is yours. It can be a cot bed, crib, Moses basket or next-to-me cot. We love next-to-me cots as we found that you can easily comfort your precious new baby if they wake in the middle of the night - without having to leave the comfort of your bed. Some people opt to have a Moses basket downstairs for daytime naps and a next-to-me cot for the night.

Cot safety

To ensure you're buying the safest crib possible for your baby, the NHS advises to make sure it meets the British safety standard BS EN 716. All of the cots selected in this article comply with this regulation. You should be able to find this number either in the instructions or on the cot itself. Other important features to look out for include:

For the first six months, the safest place for your baby to sleep is on their back in a separate space in the same room as you.

There's no gaps between the mattress and crib for the baby's head to get stuck.

The distance between each bar shouldn't be more than 6.5cm (2.5 inches), so your baby's head cannot get trapped.

The cot must be sturdy and built following the instructions.

Any moving parts should work smoothly.

Cot bumpers, teddies and loose blankets aren't advised, as they can cause baby to overheat or get tangled in the fastenings.

Never leave anything with ties in the cot with baby.

What's the difference between a cot and cot bed?

The main difference between a cot and a cot bed is the age suitability. Cots are suitable from birth until your little one can stand and potentially climb over the bar (usually 18 months). At this point the cot becomes unsafe. Cot beds are generally bigger and can be adapted into a toddler bed by removing one of the sides or panels.

FAQs

What age should my baby move from Moses basket to cot?

After the first six months, your baby will be ready to go into their nursery or bedroom, and it is then a good time to upgrade their sleeping quarters. Although little your baby is growing at a rapid speed and they will need a spacious cot or crib to sleep in - if any of you have any chance of getting a good night's rest.

Should a baby cot be against wall?

Your baby's cot should either be right up to the wall with no gaps or at least one foot away from the wall. This positioning will ensure that they don't get trapped if they learn to climb out of their cot bed. Ideally, position your child's cot away from windows, heaters, lamps or any wall decorations. Keep any furniture your child could use to climb out away from the cot as well.