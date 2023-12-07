The Best Electric Breast Pumps To Elevate Your Breastfeeding Journey

Today's breastfeeding experience is all about convenience, style, and empowerment, and the secret to success is finding the best electric breast pump for your needs. Finding a device that will complement your lifestyle effortlessly will allow you to ensure that every moment spent with your precious little one is as chic as it is nourishing.
Gone are the days when using a breast pump meant being stuck to the sofa as you tried to express every ounce of your liquid gold breast milk. Many of us head back to work within a year, and even if you don't, you will probably want the option of allowing someone else to feed your new baby. Because, let's be honest, being the sole career of a child is a sure way to burn out. It's great sometimes to have a break or allow someone else to pitch in on those dreaded night feeds.
The Best Electric Breast Pump At A Glance:
Best electric breast pump overall: Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump, £269 on John Lewis
Best double electric breast pump: Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump, £499 on John Lewis
Best electric breast pump for mums on the go: Lola&Lykke Smart Electric Breast Pump, £145 on Lola&Lykke
We deserve it all - an aesthetically pleasing breast pump that is functional, quiet and easy to clean, giving you the freedom to multitask, travel, or simply relax in style. Just pop it into your changing bag, and you're good to go.
Keep reading to learn about everything you need to consider before purchasing an electric breast pump, as well as our top picks.
SHOP: Best Electric Breast Pumps
Best electric breast pump overall
Description
Elvie has created an iconic breast pump that fits in your bra with no tubes or wires and is
Pros
- Makes no noise
- App controlled
- Wireless
- Small, lightweight and fits comfortably inside bra
- Tube-free, so you can crack on with the rest of your day
Cons
- It cannot be used while charging
- Short battery life
Best double electric breast pump
Description
For all of the reasons we love the single pump, we love the Elvie double pump. If you're going to
Pros
- Small, lightweight and fits comfortably inside a bra
- Quiet
- Wireless
Cons
- Not all elements are safe for the dishwasher
Best electric breast pump for mums on the go
Description
The Lola&Lykee Smart Electric Breast Pump comes with touchscreen technology, a memory button and a
Pros
- Super portable
- USB Charge
- Touch screen
- Quiet operation
- Excellent quality and very effective
- Easy to use and clean
- Great, comfortable design
Cons
- It doesn't come with a carry case
Best double electric breast pump for comfort
Description
Finding a comfortable breast pump can be difficult, and this is often made worse if you're blessed
Pros
- Comfort
- Sleek design
- Compact
Cons
- Not hands-free
Best electric breast pump with smart technology
Description
If smart apps are your thing, then this is the breast pump for you. The breast pump is equipped
Pros
- Great app
- Quite
- Compact
- Comfortable
Cons
- Putting the pump together is a little complicated
Best budget electric breast pump
Description
Having a baby is a pretty expensive business. For such a little person, they come with a big
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- Adjustable settings
- USB Charge
Cons
- Not handsfree
Best electric breast pump for ease of use
Description
This is another hands-free option, as most mums want to be able to move around whilst pumping. The
Pros
- Transparent for visible milk collection
- Easy assembly
- Powerful
Cons
- Not as discreet or easy to wear if you have a bigger bust
Are electric breast pumps better than manual ones?
Whether electric breast pumps are better than manual ones depends on your individual needs and preferences. Electric pumps are often more efficient and convenient, making them a great choice for working mothers or those who need to pump frequently. They can save time and effort, and some models even mimic a baby's nursing pattern.
On the other hand, manual pumps tend to be more portable and generally more affordable. They might be a good option for occasional use or if you prefer more control over the pumping process. Ultimately, the "better" choice varies from person to person, so it's important to consider your specific circumstances and what works best for you and your baby.
Are electric breast pumps safe?
Yes, electric breast pumps are generally safe to use. They are designed with safety features and come with adjustable settings to make pumping comfortable and efficient. However, it's essential to follow the manufacturer's guidelines for proper assembly, usage, and cleaning. Regular maintenance, including checking for wear and damage, is crucial. Keeping your hands and equipment clean to prevent contamination is also important.
Are electric breast pumps painful?
Electric breast pumps should not be painful when used correctly. They are designed to mimic a baby's natural sucking pattern and offer adjustable suction levels to ensure comfort. Remember that slow and steady wins the race. As tempting as it is to go in on a high setting, you're more likely to end up hurting your nipples.
Discomfort or pain may occur if the pump is not properly fitted or if it's used at too high a suction level. It's important to find the right settings and fit that work for you to avoid any pain or discomfort during pumping. If you experience pain, consult a lactation consultant or healthcare professional for guidance on improving your pumping experience.
Main image credit: Instagram/@kristincavallari