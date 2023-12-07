  1. Home|
The Best Electric Breast Pumps To Elevate Your Breastfeeding Journey

Revolutionise your nursing journey...

by Hannah Carroll |
Updated
1
Today's breastfeeding experience is all about convenience, style, and empowerment, and the secret to success is finding the best electric breast pump for your needs. Finding a device that will complement your lifestyle effortlessly will allow you to ensure that every moment spent with your precious little one is as chic as it is nourishing.

Gone are the days when using a breast pump meant being stuck to the sofa as you tried to express every ounce of your liquid gold breast milk. Many of us head back to work within a year, and even if you don't, you will probably want the option of allowing someone else to feed your new baby. Because, let's be honest, being the sole career of a child is a sure way to burn out. It's great sometimes to have a break or allow someone else to pitch in on those dreaded night feeds.

The Best Electric Breast Pump At A Glance:

Best electric breast pump overall: Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump, £269 on John Lewis

Best double electric breast pump: Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump, £499 on John Lewis

Best electric breast pump for mums on the go: Lola&Lykke Smart Electric Breast Pump, £145 on Lola&Lykke

We deserve it all - an aesthetically pleasing breast pump that is functional, quiet and easy to clean, giving you the freedom to multitask, travel, or simply relax in style. Just pop it into your changing bag, and you're good to go.

Keep reading to learn about everything you need to consider before purchasing an electric breast pump, as well as our top picks.

SHOP: Best Electric Breast Pumps

1. Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump

Best electric breast pump overall

The Best Electric Breast Pump: Elvie Single Electric Breast PumpJohn Lewis
Price: £269

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Elvie has created an iconic breast pump that fits in your bra with no tubes or wires and is

Pros

  • Makes no noise
  • App controlled
  • Wireless
  • Small, lightweight and fits comfortably inside bra
  • Tube-free, so you can crack on with the rest of your day

Cons

  • It cannot be used while charging
  • Short battery life
The Best Electric Breast Pump: Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump
Price: £269

www.johnlewis.com

2. Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump

Best double electric breast pump

The Best Electric Breast Pump: Elvie Double Electric Breast PumpJohn Lewis
Price: £449

www.johnlewis.com

Description

For all of the reasons we love the single pump, we love the Elvie double pump. If you're going to

Pros

  • Small, lightweight and fits comfortably inside a bra
  • Quiet
  • Wireless

Cons

  • Not all elements are safe for the dishwasher
The Best Electric Breast Pump: Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump
Price: £449

www.johnlewis.com

3. Lola And Lykke Smart Electric Breast Pump

Best electric breast pump for mums on the go

The Best Electric Breast Pump: Lola&Lykke Smart Electric Breast PumpLola&Lykke
Price: £145

lolalykke.com

Description

The Lola&Lykee Smart Electric Breast Pump comes with touchscreen technology, a memory button and a

Pros

  • Super portable
  • USB Charge
  • Touch screen
  • Quiet operation
  • Excellent quality and very effective
  • Easy to use and clean
  • Great, comfortable design

Cons

  • It doesn't come with a carry case
The Best Electric Breast Pump: Lola&Lykke Smart Electric Breast Pump
Price: £145

lolalykke.com

4. Medela Solo Single Electric Breast Pump

Best double electric breast pump for comfort

The Best Electric Breast Pump: Medela Solo Single Electric Breast PumpJohn Lewis
Price: £159.99

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Finding a comfortable breast pump can be difficult, and this is often made worse if you're blessed

Pros

  • Comfort
  • Sleek design
  • Compact

Cons

  • Not hands-free
The Best Electric Breast Pump: Medela Solo Single Electric Breast Pump
Price: £159.99

www.johnlewis.com

5. Tommee Tippee Made for Me Double Electric Wearable Breast Pump

Best electric breast pump with smart technology

The Best Electric Breast Pump: Tommee Tippee Made for Me Double Electric Wearable Breast PumpBoots
Price: £349.99

www.boots.com

Description

If smart apps are your thing, then this is the breast pump for you. The breast pump is equipped

Pros

  • Great app
  • Quite
  • Compact
  • Comfortable

Cons

  • Putting the pump together is a little complicated
The Best Electric Breast Pump: Tommee Tippee Made for Me Double Electric Wearable Breast Pump
Price: £349.99

www.boots.com

6. Nuby Ultimate Electric Breast Pump

Best budget electric breast pump

The Best Electric Breast Pump: Nuby Ultimate Electric Breast PumpCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £170.00

Price: £78.99

Description

Having a baby is a pretty expensive business. For such a little person, they come with a big

Pros

  • Budget-friendly
  • Adjustable settings
  • USB Charge

Cons

  • Not handsfree
The Best Electric Breast Pump: Nuby Ultimate Electric Breast Pump

Rrp: £170.00

Price: £78.99

7. Medela Freestyle Hands-free double electric Wearable Breast Pump

Best electric breast pump for ease of use

The Best Electric Breast Pump: Medela Freestyle Hands-free double electric Wearable Breast PumpBoots
Price: £299.99

www.boots.com

Description

This is another hands-free option, as most mums want to be able to move around whilst pumping. The

Pros

  • Transparent for visible milk collection
  • Easy assembly
  • Powerful

Cons

  • Not as discreet or easy to wear if you have a bigger bust
The Best Electric Breast Pump: Medela Freestyle Hands-free double electric Wearable Breast Pump
Price: £299.99

www.boots.com

Are electric breast pumps better than manual ones?

Whether electric breast pumps are better than manual ones depends on your individual needs and preferences. Electric pumps are often more efficient and convenient, making them a great choice for working mothers or those who need to pump frequently. They can save time and effort, and some models even mimic a baby's nursing pattern.

On the other hand, manual pumps tend to be more portable and generally more affordable. They might be a good option for occasional use or if you prefer more control over the pumping process. Ultimately, the "better" choice varies from person to person, so it's important to consider your specific circumstances and what works best for you and your baby.

Are electric breast pumps safe?

Yes, electric breast pumps are generally safe to use. They are designed with safety features and come with adjustable settings to make pumping comfortable and efficient. However, it's essential to follow the manufacturer's guidelines for proper assembly, usage, and cleaning. Regular maintenance, including checking for wear and damage, is crucial. Keeping your hands and equipment clean to prevent contamination is also important.

Are electric breast pumps painful?

Electric breast pumps should not be painful when used correctly. They are designed to mimic a baby's natural sucking pattern and offer adjustable suction levels to ensure comfort. Remember that slow and steady wins the race. As tempting as it is to go in on a high setting, you're more likely to end up hurting your nipples.

Discomfort or pain may occur if the pump is not properly fitted or if it's used at too high a suction level. It's important to find the right settings and fit that work for you to avoid any pain or discomfort during pumping. If you experience pain, consult a lactation consultant or healthcare professional for guidance on improving your pumping experience.

Hannah James is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.

