Sienna Miller, Gigi Hadid and Emrata Agree This Is The Ultimate Baby Carrier – But Does It Live Up To The Hype?

Becoming a mum is a whirlwind, to say the least, which is why fashion is – for a lot of new mums – the last thing on their minds. But if you're looking to take your 'new mum' look to a new level, all the while making your life ten times easier, there is one accessory that could help.

Nope, it's not a designer baby bag, or an Hermes blanket - it is, in fact, a baby carrier. The functional contraption comes with a host of benefits that far outbid fashion, of course. A baby carrier allows you to be close to your newborn at all times, while also letting you be completely hands-free. You can eat, gulp down a few double espressos, and do virtually anything all the while still having your baby right under your nose. While there are, of course, endless baby carriers to choose from, one in particular has taken the world of IG by storm.

You've probably heard of it by now: Artipoppe's Zeitgeist Baby Carrier. The stylish yet ridiculously functional sling has four adjustable sizing positions, cradling your little one from zero to two years. It features supported leg openings, shoulder pads and an adjustable neck cushion to keep both you and your baby at optimal comfort as you cruise through day-to-day life.

emrata/Instagram

Apart from being highly functional, the aesthetically-pleasing design of the Artipoppe has rendered it a favourite among every celebrity mum you can think of. From Emrata to Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner to Chrissy Teigen, the stylish mums have spoken. Sienna Miller is the latest in the long list of celebs to step out wearing an Artipoppe baby carrier, as she recently welcomed her second baby.

Available in a variety of designs, from denim to tweed, there's a style for every mum, no matter your taste. But, at £300 minimum, it begs the question, does the Artipoppe Baby Carrier actually live up to its hype - and is it worth the money? Grazia's editors weigh in.

Jane McFarland, Associate Editor

'Every mum-to-be has an Artipoppe baby carrier in their IG saved folder. Among the technical car seats, monitors and every other bit of rather drab baby equipment required, the Artipoppe offers some stylish respite. Plus, it’s actually functional when it comes to having your baby strapped to you 24/7. Lightweight and easy to slip on, it also available in a myriad of cool fabrics. Tartan? Yes please. Denim? Perfect for sunnier days. I was slightly dubious of the price point but when it comes to cost-per-wear, I can’t really argue with something that is used every day. Plus, all my expecting friends have requested it so I love the idea of it being handed around the next gen.'

Jess Barrett, Assistant Editor

'Your sense of style (and then in some ways your sense of self) can get a bit lost as a new mum. You live in leggings and big jumpers and so, for me, the Artipoppe allowed me to feel somewhat put together and stylish even on days when I felt the opposite. It’s such beautiful quality and so easy to use, it makes the idea of going for a walk so much easier than heaving the pram along busy pavements. There’s a reason Artipoppes are everywhere you look and you do get a super product for the price.'