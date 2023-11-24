  1. Home|
According To TikTok, This Is The Must-Have Christmas Toy For 2023 – And It’s On Sale For Black Friday

It's selling like hotcakes.

cookeez makery black friday
by Hannah Carroll |
Updated

When it comes to finding the best toys, TikTok and YouTube are brilliant resources to find out which ones are seriously making a splash. And as Christmas draws even closer, there's one toy that is dominating our FYPs; The Cookez Makery. With over 100 million views on TikTok, we're confident that this toy will be on top of many Christmas toy lists this year. The good news? It's currently on sale for Black Friday.

So what exactly is it? Well, it's a bit of Christmas magic. Children mix the ingredients to make a dough and shape it into a pet using the included mould and tool. Pop the dough into the play oven, and hey presto, out comes a super soft plush baked friend. The best bit is, that it smells utterly delicious.

If you want to bag one of these interactive toys, you'd better be quick because, with nearly 20% off, they are selling like (baked) hotcakes online.

SHOP: This Is The Must-Have Christmas Toy For 2023

1. Cookeez Makery Oven

Save 18%

Cookeez Makery OvenCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £39.99

Price: £32.99
Alternative retailers
The Entertainer£34.99View offer
Argos£40.00View offer
Cookeez Makery Oven

Rrp: £39.99

Price: £32.99

Main image credit: @linder_surprise / @sydney_art / @kikiliciouss

Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.

