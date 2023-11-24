According To TikTok, This Is The Must-Have Christmas Toy For 2023 – And It’s On Sale For Black Friday

When it comes to finding the best toys, TikTok and YouTube are brilliant resources to find out which ones are seriously making a splash. And as Christmas draws even closer, there's one toy that is dominating our FYPs; The Cookez Makery. With over 100 million views on TikTok, we're confident that this toy will be on top of many Christmas toy lists this year. The good news? It's currently on sale for Black Friday.

So what exactly is it? Well, it's a bit of Christmas magic. Children mix the ingredients to make a dough and shape it into a pet using the included mould and tool. Pop the dough into the play oven, and hey presto, out comes a super soft plush baked friend. The best bit is, that it smells utterly delicious.

If you want to bag one of these interactive toys, you'd better be quick because, with nearly 20% off, they are selling like (baked) hotcakes online.

