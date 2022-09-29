Here Are The Argos Top Toys Set To Dominate 2022 Christmas Wish Lists

With less than a hundred days until the big day, getting prepped early is the best way to avoid any disappointment of any Christmas gifts being out of stock.
Finding that perfect gift for your little ones can feel overwhelming, especially when there's so much choice. Luckily, Argos has recently released the most sought-after toys that are set to be at the top of every Christmas list this year.
No matter your budget, there's a toy guaranteed to make your little elf smile on Christmas morning, with prices starting at just £10. With toys from Barbie and Pokémon, to Harry Potter Lego and NERF Guns, there's a Christmas present perfectly suited to your child's tastes.
Let's take the stress out of last-minute Christmas shopping and discover early what presents are set to be at the top of every child's Christmas list, according to retail giant, Argos.
SHOP: Argos' Top 15 Toys for Christmas
Make bath-time fun with this dinosaur waterfall toy. This product can be easily attached to the bath tiles to provide entertainment and distraction if you're little one struggles to get into bath time.
Opting for anything Barbie at Christmas is always a winner, and this adorable doll features 10 different surprises, including a soft husky puppy. Cute.
Are your kids Bluey mad? Join Bluey and her school friends as they go on lots of fun adventures on the school bus.
Get the party started with this bouncin' beats learning toy. Once the button is pressed, the interactive dance partner moves with colourful lights, and a mix of 75 songs, sounds and phrases to get your children learning.
This cute dollhouse is full of exciting features all suited to the character of Gabby, including collectable figures and furniture for each room.
The first ever LEGO Harry Potter that features the Ministry of Magic allows you to capture the magic of famous Harry Potter scenes and includes all of your favourite characters.
Rev up the fun with this 29-inch track set with three crash zones and a motorised booster to keep your Hot Wheels cars moving.
Get your little one moving and grooving with Gigi the Giraffe as she sings and dances to three in-built tunes.
Based on the Transformers Autobot, this model converts from robot and truck - ideal for those who want to relive the Transformers saga.
This easy-to-use pump action blaster includes ten foam darts for lots of fun. Now, to find somewhere to hide...
Marshall's big rescue fire truck is the ultimate vehicle for all high-speed rescue missions.
This detailed replica of McLaren’s 2022 F1 car has been created in close partnership with the McLaren racing team. An intricate model, it features all the aspects of the real F1 car, such as steering and suspension.
Perfect for those Pokémon fans who love a Christmas day card game.
A super exciting game where you have to save characters Sally, Duncan, Sam and Fran from falling into quicksand.
A perfect stocking filler for those who love snuggling at home. This ultra-squeezable, 12” medium-sized plush is made with high-quality and ultra-soft materials.