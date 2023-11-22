The Best Black Friday Barbie Deals For The Barbie Obsessive In Your House

Barbie has been an icon for as long as she's existed. Launched in 1959 by Mattel, the doll who can be everything all at once has been at the top of Christmas lists every year since her creation. Since the release of the box office smash, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, the hype once again is very real, with a new generation of kids now even more obsessed with her than ever before.
You probably won't be surprised to hear that Barbie toys are high on the wishlists of children across the globe, with many parents hoping to snap up a Black Friday Barbie deal.
Luckily for us, November is the ideal time to shop for Christmas presents, and there's a treasure trove of Black Friday Barbie deals just waiting to be discovered.
We’ve pulled together a selection of the best Barbie deals and discounts on the internet to save you some time. Because we all know parents could use a little more of that.
Browse from our list of retailers below, or keep scrolling to see some of our favourite Black Friday Barbie deals.
Where to shop the best Black Friday Barbie deals at a glance:
John Lewis: Save up to 50% on Barbie toys
Boots: Save 15% when you spend £40 on selected baby and child with code BABYBF
The Entertainer: Up to 70% off selected lines plus free gift when you spend over £20 on Barbie toys
The best Black Friday Barbie deals to shop:
50% off
Description
Barbie can have the pool party of dreams with this three-story Barbie house that’s a best-seller
better than half-price
Description
This brilliant (and boujee, no?) Barbie playset comes with three dolls and is currently better
half price
Description
With six different play areas and over 20 pieces, including a pool and a slide, this Barbie Dream
30% off
Description
Great for fans of Barbie with little hands, this Fisher-Price set is suitable for 18 months and up
half price
Description
If you have a budding hairstylist on your hands, this 14cm styling head is ideal. And at just £7,
50% off
Description
A great one for aspiring nurses and doctors, Barbie goes to work to save the day with this Care
save £3
Description
One of the most iconic characters from the Barbie film, this Ken is doing what he does best - beach!
38% off
Description
Perfect for tea parties, playing dress-up or hair styling, this large Barbie will be their new
23% off
Description
Where will Barbie’s next adventure be? This plane playset comes with a puppy companion, snack
save £10
Description
This chef’s set comes with moulds, accessories and refill packs to create amazing dough treats
40% off
Description
Create your own hair salon with this amazing curly styling head, which comes with neon highlights
reduced to clear
Description
This Mega Bloks set features two Barbie micro-dolls and over 303 (!) bricks which go onto five
33% off
Description
Designed to more accurately represent the world we see around us, this Barbie Fashionista doll has
save £9
Description
Your little one can take Barbie wherever they go with this bright pink backpack and Barbie doll.
save 1/3
Description
Dressed for any royal occasion or fairytale adventure, the Barbie Dreamtopia dolls have removable
57% off
Description
The possibilities are endless with the Barbie Totally Hair Salon Playset. Featuring a doll and
half price
Description
This fun set is perfect for making adorable bracelets for all of their friends and family. And to