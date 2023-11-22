  1. Home|
The Best Black Friday Barbie Deals For The Barbie Obsessive In Your House

You'll want to snap these up quicker than you can say, 'Hi Barbie!'

Black Friday Barbie Deals
by Jade Moscrop |
Updated
Barbie has been an icon for as long as she's existed. Launched in 1959 by Mattel, the doll who can be everything all at once has been at the top of Christmas lists every year since her creation. Since the release of the box office smash, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, the hype once again is very real, with a new generation of kids now even more obsessed with her than ever before.

You probably won't be surprised to hear that Barbie toys are high on the wishlists of children across the globe, with many parents hoping to snap up a Black Friday Barbie deal.

Luckily for us, November is the ideal time to shop for Christmas presents, and there's a treasure trove of Black Friday Barbie deals just waiting to be discovered.

We’ve pulled together a selection of the best Barbie deals and discounts on the internet to save you some time. Because we all know parents could use a little more of that.

Browse from our list of retailers below, or keep scrolling to see some of our favourite Black Friday Barbie deals.

Where to shop the best Black Friday Barbie deals at a glance:

Amazon: Shop all Barbie deals on the Amazon Barbie store

Argos: Discounts on dolls, playsets and more

John Lewis: Save up to 50% on Barbie toys

Very: Deals sitewide, including toys for all ages

Boots: Save 15% when you spend £40 on selected baby and child with code BABYBF

The Entertainer: Up to 70% off selected lines plus free gift when you spend over £20 on Barbie toys

The best Black Friday Barbie deals to shop:

1. Barbie Dreamhouse, 3-Storey Barbie House with 10 Play Areas

50% off

50% off

Barbie Dreamhouse, 3-Storey Barbie House with 10 Play Areas

Rrp: £349.99

Price: £174.99
Description

Barbie can have the pool party of dreams with this three-story Barbie house that's a best-seller

Barbie Dreamhouse, 3-Storey Barbie House with 10 Play Areas

Rrp: £349.99

Price: £174.99

2. Barbie Estate Dolls House and 3 Dolls

better than half-price

Barbie Estate Dolls House and 3 Dolls
Price: £75 (was £180)

www.argos.co.uk

Description

This brilliant (and boujee, no?) Barbie playset comes with three dolls and is currently better

Barbie Estate Dolls House and 3 Dolls
Price: £75 (was £180)

www.argos.co.uk

3. Barbie Dream Boat Playset with Pool, Slide + Accessories

half price

half price

Barbie Dream Boat Playset with Pool, Slide & Accessories
Price: £29.99 (was £59.99)

www.very.co.uk

Description

With six different play areas and over 20 pieces, including a pool and a slide, this Barbie Dream

Barbie Dream Boat Playset with Pool, Slide & Accessories
Price: £29.99 (was £59.99)

www.very.co.uk

4. Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Little DreamHouse

30% off

30% off

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Little DreamHouse
Price: £43.39 (was £61.99)

Description

Great for fans of Barbie with little hands, this Fisher-Price set is suitable for 18 months and up

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Little DreamHouse
Price: £43.39 (was £61.99)

5. Barbie 14cm Styling Head

half price

half price

Barbie 14cm Styling Head
Price: £7 (was £14)

www.thetoyshop.com

Description

If you have a budding hairstylist on your hands, this 14cm styling head is ideal. And at just £7,

Barbie 14cm Styling Head
Price: £7 (was £14)

www.thetoyshop.com

6. Barbie Ambulance and Hospital Playset

50% off

50% off

Barbie Ambulance and Hospital Playset

Rrp: £69.99

Price: £34.99

Description

A great one for aspiring nurses and doctors, Barbie goes to work to save the day with this Care

Barbie Ambulance and Hospital Playset

Rrp: £69.99

Price: £34.99

7. Barbie Blonde Ken Doll with Swim Trunks and Beach Accessories

save £3

save £3

Barbie Blonde Ken Doll with Swim Trunks and Beach Accessories
Price: £13.99 (was £16.99)

www.very.co.uk

Description

One of the most iconic characters from the Barbie film, this Ken is doing what he does best - beach!

Barbie Blonde Ken Doll with Swim Trunks and Beach Accessories
Price: £13.99 (was £16.99)

www.very.co.uk

8. Large Barbie Doll With Blond Hair, 28 Inches Tall

38% off

38% off

Large Barbie Doll With Blond Hair, 28 Inches Tall

Rrp: £47.99

Price: £29.99

Description

Perfect for tea parties, playing dress-up or hair styling, this large Barbie will be their new

Large Barbie Doll With Blond Hair, 28 Inches Tall

Rrp: £47.99

Price: £29.99

9. Barbie DreamPlane

23% off

23% off

Barbie DreamPlane

Rrp: £64.19

Price: £49.49

Description

Where will Barbie's next adventure be? This plane playset comes with a puppy companion, snack

Barbie DreamPlane

Rrp: £64.19

Price: £49.49

10. Barbie Dough I Can Be a Chef Playset

save £10

save £10

Barbie Dough I Can Be a Chef Playset
Price: £10 (was £20)

www.thetoyshop.com

Description

This chef's set comes with moulds, accessories and refill packs to create amazing dough treats

Barbie Dough I Can Be a Chef Playset
Price: £10 (was £20)

www.thetoyshop.com

11. Barbie Doll Deluxe Curly Styling Head

40% off

40% off

Barbie Doll Deluxe Curly Styling Head

Rrp: £42.99

Price: £25.99

Description

Create your own hair salon with this amazing curly styling head, which comes with neon highlights

Barbie Doll Deluxe Curly Styling Head

Rrp: £42.99

Price: £25.99

12. Mega Bloks Construx Barbie Malibu House

reduced to clear

reduced to clear

Mega Bloks Construx Barbie Malibu House
Price: £19 (was £37.99)

www.johnlewis.com

Description

This Mega Bloks set features two Barbie micro-dolls and over 303 (!) bricks which go onto five

Mega Bloks Construx Barbie Malibu House
Price: £19 (was £37.99)

www.johnlewis.com

13. Barbie Doll With Wheelchair and Ramp

33% off

33% off

Barbie Doll With Wheelchair and Ramp

Rrp: £23.99

Price: £16.00
Description

Designed to more accurately represent the world we see around us, this Barbie Fashionista doll has

Barbie Doll With Wheelchair and Ramp

Rrp: £23.99

Price: £16.00

14. Barbie Doll with Kids Backpack

save £9

save £9

Barbie Doll with Kids Backpack
Price: £10.99 (was £20)

www.argos.co.uk

Description

Your little one can take Barbie wherever they go with this bright pink backpack and Barbie doll.

Barbie Doll with Kids Backpack
Price: £10.99 (was £20)

www.argos.co.uk

15. Barbie Dreamtopia Princess Doll Assortment (One Doll)

save 1/3

save 1/3

Barbie Dreamtopia Princess Doll Assortment (One Doll)
Price: £6.66 (was £10)

www.argos.co.uk

Description

Dressed for any royal occasion or fairytale adventure, the Barbie Dreamtopia dolls have removable

Barbie Dreamtopia Princess Doll Assortment (One Doll)
Price: £6.66 (was £10)

www.argos.co.uk

16. Barbie Doll and Hair Salon Playset, Long Color-Change Hair

57% off

57% off

Barbie Doll and Hair Salon Playset, Long Color-Change Hair

Rrp: £45.99

Price: £19.99

Rrp: £45.99

Price: £19.99

Description

The possibilities are endless with the Barbie Totally Hair Salon Playset. Featuring a doll and

Barbie Doll and Hair Salon Playset, Long Color-Change Hair

Rrp: £45.99

Price: £19.99

17. Barbie Extra Jewellery Making Kit

half price

half price

Barbie Extra Jewellery Making Kit
Price: £7 (was £14)

www.thetoyshop.com

Description

This fun set is perfect for making adorable bracelets for all of their friends and family. And to

Barbie Extra Jewellery Making Kit
Price: £7 (was £14)

www.thetoyshop.com

