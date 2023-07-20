These Are The Very Best Children’s Toys Of 2023

Children's toys are one of the best things about childhood. Regardless of your age, everyone has a toy that they still remember. Nothing beats the excitement of opening a brand-new toy, and whilst we know that in today’s day, children are spending more and more time with tablets and technology, nothing beats the satisfaction of unboxing and playing with a new Barbie doll, tractor or anything else. The best children’s toys will not only tear your child away from their screens but help them develop lifelong skills like creativity and managing emotions. Some are even educational, and aesthetically pleasing toys exist too!

Whether it’s a birthday gift, a special occasion or just a well-deserved treat, you cannot go wrong with a good toy. Currently, there are so many toys on the market, from so many retailers (even Zara toys are a thing now!) so it can be hard to know what to pick. Whether you are searching for creative, cuddly or more interactive toys we have got you covered.

Best Children's Toys Shortlist:

Best interactive children's toy: The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll (£28)

Best children's toy for cognitive development: Sesame Street Potty Time Elmo (£34.99)

We spoke to a toy expert from Hexbug, Alison Ferguson, who explained: 'Toys aren’t just for playing, from toddlers to teens, children are capable of learning so much, and playtime is a great way to introduce both life skills and cognitive skills – so they’re learning in a way they’ll actually enjoy.'

From critical thinking to decision-making and problem-solving through play, children can learn the skills which will set them up for success, while other toys serve to simply entertain for hours on end. Shop the best children's toys below.

SHOP: Best Children's Toys 2023

1. The White Company - Wooden Picnic Set Best toy for role play The White Company Buy now Description Sometimes there is nothing better than a good old-fashioned toy. This picnic set is great for ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Picnic basket holds everything tidily

Crafted from wood, with a cotton blanket and paper sandwich bags

Complies with European Toy Safety Directive Cons Old-fashioned toy Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll Best interactive toy Selfridges Buy now Description Inspired by one of the most celebrated children's movies of the year, The Little Mermaid, this ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros On-trend toy

Interactive

Can go underwater Cons Takes a little while to dry fully Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Sesame Street Potty Time Elmo Best toy for toddler development Credit: Amazon Price: £ 34.99 Buy now Description Potty training can be difficult, to say the least, but we think this is an engaging toy to begin ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Interactive

Educational

Soft Cons Accessories can get lost Slide 1 of 1 Price: £ 34.99 Buy now

4. Hasbro Furby Purple Interactive Toy Plush Best retro toy for kids Amazon Buy now Description One of the most iconic toys of the 90s is back and thankfully it's a lot less creepy. The new era ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Furby teaches children positive affirmations

Interactive Cons Voice controls can be difficult for some children Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy Best toy for learning abstract thinking skills Amazon Rrp: £ 30.99 Price: £ 19.99 Buy now Description Known by most children as 'Baby Yoda', this is one of the hottest toys on the market. 'The Child' ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Sound effects

Based on Star Wars galaxy series

Cute design Cons Hard head Slide 1 of 1 Rrp: £ 30.99 Price: £ 19.99 Buy now

6. John Lewis - Waitrose Supermarket Best toy for learning decision-making skills John Lewis Buy now Description Playing supermarkets is not only fun but full of educational opportunities, from counting to ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Sturdy

Wooden material

Easy to assemble Cons Paper bags can tear Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Nerf Elite Jr Ultimate Starter Set Best Nerf toy Amazon Rrp: £ 19.99 Price: £ 15.99 Buy now Description Nerfs have become one of the most popular toys for kids, and this set is the perfect starter kit. ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Easy to use

Encourages physical activity

Lightweight Cons Some of the other Nerf products may be more suitable for children over 10 Slide 1 of 1 Rrp: £ 19.99 Price: £ 15.99 Buy now

8. Barbie 3-Story Townhouse Dollhouse with Elevator Best Barbie toy Amazon Rrp: £ 95.57 Price: £ 83.99 Buy now Description This is the Barbie's dream house of our dreams. Children (and adults alike) can spend hours ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Movable and working features

Colourful

Adaptable Cons Does not come with any Barbies Slide 1 of 1 Rrp: £ 95.57 Price: £ 83.99 Buy now

9. HEXBUG MoBots Mimix Best toy for communication skills Amazon Price: £ 8.99 Buy now Description The MiMix can change the pitch of your child's voice, switch up the speed or even make you sound ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Good fun for the whole family

Engaging for young children

Good for encouraging communication Cons Small Slide 1 of 1 Price: £ 8.99 Buy now

10. Mori - Wooden Baby Toys Gift Set Best toy for babies MORI Buy now Description Finding a toy for a one-year-old that isn't garish and doesn't make highly irritating sounds can ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Non-toxic paints

Soft edges

Wipe clean Cons May not be engaging for older children Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

11. L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Fashion Doll Sunshine Girl-With 20 Surprises Best L.O.L. toy Rrp: £ 33.99 Price: £ 28 Buy now Description L.O.L dolls continue to be one of the most popular toys on the market. Not only are users gifted ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Unique fashion

Reusable package play space

Hands are removable for easy dressing Cons Accessories can be lost Slide 1 of 1 Rrp: £ 33.99 Price: £ 28 Buy now

12. Bumbly Bear soft toy 42cm Best toy for newborns Credit: Selfridges Buy now Description Jellycat soft toys gained popularity with parents due to their ultra-soft designs. Whilst there ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Soft

Adorable

Suitable from birth Cons Hand-wash only Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

13. HELLOWOOD Kids Cleaning Set Best toy for imaginative play Credit: Amazon Rrp: £ 29.99 Price: £ 25.49 Buy now Description Toys that encourage cleaning up after themselves? Yes, please. This wooden cleaning set is great ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Easy to assemble

Can be neatly tidied away with stand

Usable brushes Cons Some found the stand unsteady Slide 1 of 1 Rrp: £ 29.99 Price: £ 25.49 Buy now

14. Paddington Plush Toy Best soft toy Credit: John Lewis Buy now Description We couldn't write a toy guide without including everyone's favourite fictional bear. Paddington is ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Soft

Instantly recognisable

High quality materials Cons Not interactive Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

15. Toy Cash Register With Scanner Best educational toy for toddlers Kidly Buy now Description This chic wooden Toy Cash Register With Scanner will inspire hours of imaginative play. There are ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Wooden

Working push buttons

Helps children learn numbers Cons Not interactive Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

16. LEGO City 60312 Police Car Best toy for fine motor skills John Lewis Buy now Description Lego is one of the best ways to encourage fine motor skills. Fine motor skills are essential as ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Great for hand-eye co-ordination

Helps children learn fine motor skills

Engaging for parents and children Cons Lots of small parts Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

17. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef’s Restaurant Playset Best play-doh toy Credit: Amazon Price: £ 29.63 Buy now Description The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Playset lets kids feel like they're running ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Available in five different colours

Imaginative

Encouraging sharing Cons We cannot stop the kids from mixing the colours Slide 1 of 1 Price: £ 29.63 Buy now

FAQs

What's the best way to clean children's toys?

It will depend on the toy and what type of material the toy is made out of. For example, cleaning wooden toys doesn't have to be done as often, as wood naturally has antibacterial properties. However, germs can survive on plastic surfaces for 24 hours and therefore need to be cleaned more regularly — wiping them down with a cloth dipped in hot water and washing up liquid should do the trick (remember, if the toy contains batteries, remove these first).

When it comes to cleaning bath toys, again, these don't need to be done as often as plastic toys and are fine to be rinsed off with some water after bath time. However, give them a deep clean every few months (pop them in the bath with some sterilising tablets) and make sure you allow them to dry properly, to prevent black mould build-up. If you're washing soft toys, the washing machine is usually fine, just make sure to check the toy's label first. Outdoor toys will also need to be cleaned more frequently due to the natural impact of the elements.

Is it safe to buy second-hand toys?

Buying second-hand toys is a great way to save money and is also good for the environment too. Brands that sell second-hand toys include eBay, Preloved, Gumtree, Etsy, Oxfam online and, of course, charity shops. However, there are a few things to consider/look out for when purchasing a second-hand toy, which we outline here in our guide to buying second-hand toys.