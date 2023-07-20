These Are The Very Best Children’s Toys Of 2023

Children's toys are one of the best things about childhood. Regardless of your age, everyone has a toy that they still remember. Nothing beats the excitement of opening a brand-new toy, and whilst we know that in today’s day, children are spending more and more time with tablets and technology, nothing beats the satisfaction of unboxing and playing with a new Barbie doll, tractor or anything else. The best children’s toys will not only tear your child away from their screens but help them develop lifelong skills like creativity and managing emotions. Some are even educational, and aesthetically pleasing toys exist too!
Whether it’s a birthday gift, a special occasion or just a well-deserved treat, you cannot go wrong with a good toy. Currently, there are so many toys on the market, from so many retailers (even Zara toys are a thing now!) so it can be hard to know what to pick. Whether you are searching for creative, cuddly or more interactive toys we have got you covered.
Best Children's Toys Shortlist:
Best interactive children's toy: The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll (£28)
Best children's toy for cognitive development: Sesame Street Potty Time Elmo (£34.99)
We spoke to a toy expert from Hexbug, Alison Ferguson, who explained: 'Toys aren’t just for playing, from toddlers to teens, children are capable of learning so much, and playtime is a great way to introduce both life skills and cognitive skills – so they’re learning in a way they’ll actually enjoy.'
From critical thinking to decision-making and problem-solving through play, children can learn the skills which will set them up for success, while other toys serve to simply entertain for hours on end. Shop the best children's toys below.
SHOP: Best Children's Toys 2023
1. The White Company - Wooden Picnic Set
Best toy for role play
Description
Sometimes there is nothing better than a good old-fashioned toy. This picnic set is great for
Pros
- Picnic basket holds everything tidily
- Crafted from wood, with a cotton blanket and paper sandwich bags
- Complies with European Toy Safety Directive
Cons
- Old-fashioned toy
2. The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll
Best interactive toy
Description
Inspired by one of the most celebrated children's movies of the year, The Little Mermaid, this
Pros
- On-trend toy
- Interactive
- Can go underwater
Cons
- Takes a little while to dry fully
Best toy for toddler development
Description
Potty training can be difficult, to say the least, but we think this is an engaging toy to begin
Pros
- Interactive
- Educational
- Soft
Cons
- Accessories can get lost
4. Hasbro Furby Purple Interactive Toy Plush
Best retro toy for kids
Description
One of the most iconic toys of the 90s is back and thankfully it's a lot less creepy. The new era
Pros
- Furby teaches children positive affirmations
- Interactive
Cons
- Voice controls can be difficult for some children
Best toy for learning abstract thinking skills
Description
Known by most children as 'Baby Yoda', this is one of the hottest toys on the market. 'The Child'
Pros
- Sound effects
- Based on Star Wars galaxy series
- Cute design
Cons
- Hard head
6. John Lewis - Waitrose Supermarket
Best toy for learning decision-making skills
Description
Playing supermarkets is not only fun but full of educational opportunities, from counting to
Pros
- Sturdy
- Wooden material
- Easy to assemble
Cons
- Paper bags can tear
Best Nerf toy
Description
Nerfs have become one of the most popular toys for kids, and this set is the perfect starter kit.
Pros
- Easy to use
- Encourages physical activity
- Lightweight
Cons
- Some of the other Nerf products may be more suitable for children over 10
Best Barbie toy
Description
This is the Barbie's dream house of our dreams. Children (and adults alike) can spend hours
Pros
- Movable and working features
- Colourful
- Adaptable
Cons
- Does not come with any Barbies
Best toy for communication skills
Description
The MiMix can change the pitch of your child's voice, switch up the speed or even make you sound
Pros
- Good fun for the whole family
- Engaging for young children
- Good for encouraging communication
Cons
- Small
10. Mori - Wooden Baby Toys Gift Set
Best toy for babies
Description
Finding a toy for a one-year-old that isn't garish and doesn't make highly irritating sounds can
Pros
- Non-toxic paints
- Soft edges
- Wipe clean
Cons
- May not be engaging for older children
Best L.O.L. toy
Description
L.O.L dolls continue to be one of the most popular toys on the market. Not only are users gifted
Pros
- Unique fashion
- Reusable package play space
- Hands are removable for easy dressing
Cons
- Accessories can be lost
12. Bumbly Bear soft toy 42cm
Best toy for newborns
Description
Jellycat soft toys gained popularity with parents due to their ultra-soft designs. Whilst there
Pros
- Soft
- Adorable
- Suitable from birth
Cons
- Hand-wash only
Best toy for imaginative play
Description
Toys that encourage cleaning up after themselves? Yes, please. This wooden cleaning set is great
Pros
- Easy to assemble
- Can be neatly tidied away with stand
- Usable brushes
Cons
- Some found the stand unsteady
14. Paddington Plush Toy
Best soft toy
Description
We couldn't write a toy guide without including everyone's favourite fictional bear. Paddington is
Pros
- Soft
- Instantly recognisable
- High quality materials
Cons
- Not interactive
15. Toy Cash Register With Scanner
Best educational toy for toddlers
Description
This chic wooden Toy Cash Register With Scanner will inspire hours of imaginative play. There are
Pros
- Wooden
- Working push buttons
- Helps children learn numbers
Cons
- Not interactive
16. LEGO City 60312 Police Car
Best toy for fine motor skills
Description
Lego is one of the best ways to encourage fine motor skills. Fine motor skills are essential as
Pros
- Great for hand-eye co-ordination
- Helps children learn fine motor skills
- Engaging for parents and children
Cons
- Lots of small parts
Best play-doh toy
Description
The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Playset lets kids feel like they're running
Pros
- Available in five different colours
- Imaginative
- Encouraging sharing
Cons
- We cannot stop the kids from mixing the colours
FAQs
What's the best way to clean children's toys?
It will depend on the toy and what type of material the toy is made out of. For example, cleaning wooden toys doesn't have to be done as often, as wood naturally has antibacterial properties. However, germs can survive on plastic surfaces for 24 hours and therefore need to be cleaned more regularly — wiping them down with a cloth dipped in hot water and washing up liquid should do the trick (remember, if the toy contains batteries, remove these first).
When it comes to cleaning bath toys, again, these don't need to be done as often as plastic toys and are fine to be rinsed off with some water after bath time. However, give them a deep clean every few months (pop them in the bath with some sterilising tablets) and make sure you allow them to dry properly, to prevent black mould build-up. If you're washing soft toys, the washing machine is usually fine, just make sure to check the toy's label first. Outdoor toys will also need to be cleaned more frequently due to the natural impact of the elements.
Is it safe to buy second-hand toys?
Buying second-hand toys is a great way to save money and is also good for the environment too. Brands that sell second-hand toys include eBay, Preloved, Gumtree, Etsy, Oxfam online and, of course, charity shops. However, there are a few things to consider/look out for when purchasing a second-hand toy, which we outline here in our guide to buying second-hand toys.
