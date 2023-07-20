  1. Home
These Are The Very Best Children’s Toys Of 2023

From Paddington Bear to The Little Mermaid, these are the best toys to shop now.

by Hannah James
Posted
1
The White Company - Wooden Picnic Set
2
The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll
3
Sesame Street Potty Time Elmo
4
Hasbro Furby Purple Interactive Toy Plush
5
Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy
6
John Lewis - Waitrose Supermarket
7
Nerf Elite Jr Ultimate Starter Set
8
Barbie 3-Story Townhouse Dollhouse with Elevator
9
HEXBUG MoBots Mimix
10
Mori - Wooden Baby Toys Gift Set
11
L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Fashion Doll Sunshine Girl-With 20 Surprises
12
Bumbly Bear soft toy 42cm
13
HELLOWOOD Kids Cleaning Set
14
Paddington Plush Toy
15
Toy Cash Register With Scanner
16
LEGO City 60312 Police Car
17
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef’s Restaurant Playset
Children's toys are one of the best things about childhood. Regardless of your age, everyone has a toy that they still remember. Nothing beats the excitement of opening a brand-new toy, and whilst we know that in today’s day, children are spending more and more time with tablets and technology, nothing beats the satisfaction of unboxing and playing with a new Barbie doll, tractor or anything else. The best children’s toys will not only tear your child away from their screens but help them develop lifelong skills like creativity and managing emotions. Some are even educational, and aesthetically pleasing toys exist too!

Whether it’s a birthday gift, a special occasion or just a well-deserved treat, you cannot go wrong with a good toy. Currently, there are so many toys on the market, from so many retailers (even Zara toys are a thing now!) so it can be hard to know what to pick. Whether you are searching for creative, cuddly or more interactive toys we have got you covered.

Best Children's Toys Shortlist:

We spoke to a toy expert from Hexbug, Alison Ferguson, who explained: 'Toys aren’t just for playing, from toddlers to teens, children are capable of learning so much, and playtime is a great way to introduce both life skills and cognitive skills – so they’re learning in a way they’ll actually enjoy.'

From critical thinking to decision-making and problem-solving through play, children can learn the skills which will set them up for success, while other toys serve to simply entertain for hours on end. Shop the best children's toys below.

SHOP: Best Children's Toys 2023

1. The White Company - Wooden Picnic Set

Best toy for role play

The White Company

Description

Sometimes there is nothing better than a good old-fashioned toy. This picnic set is great for

Pros

  • Picnic basket holds everything tidily
  • Crafted from wood, with a cotton blanket and paper sandwich bags
  • Complies with European Toy Safety Directive

Cons

  • Old-fashioned toy
2. The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll

Best interactive toy

Selfridges

Description

Inspired by one of the most celebrated children's movies of the year, The Little Mermaid, this

Pros

  • On-trend toy
  • Interactive
  • Can go underwater

Cons

  • Takes a little while to dry fully
3. Sesame Street Potty Time Elmo

Best toy for toddler development

Sesame Street Potty Time Elmo
Price: £34.99
Price: £34.99
Description

Potty training can be difficult, to say the least, but we think this is an engaging toy to begin

Pros

  • Interactive
  • Educational
  • Soft

Cons

  • Accessories can get lost
4. Hasbro Furby Purple Interactive Toy Plush

Best retro toy for kids

Hasbro Furby Purple Interactive Toy Plush
Description

One of the most iconic toys of the 90s is back and thankfully it's a lot less creepy. The new era

Pros

  • Furby teaches children positive affirmations
  • Interactive

Cons

  • Voice controls can be difficult for some children
5. Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy

Best toy for learning abstract thinking skills

Best Children's Toy : Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy
Amazon

Rrp: £30.99

Price: £19.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
Buy now

Description

Known by most children as 'Baby Yoda', this is one of the hottest toys on the market. 'The Child'

Pros

  • Sound effects
  • Based on Star Wars galaxy series
  • Cute design

Cons

  • Hard head
Price: £19.99
6. John Lewis - Waitrose Supermarket

Best toy for learning decision-making skills

Best Children's Toy : John Lewis - Waitrose Supermarket
John Lewis

Buy now

Description

Playing supermarkets is not only fun but full of educational opportunities, from counting to

Pros

  • Sturdy
  • Wooden material
  • Easy to assemble

Cons

  • Paper bags can tear
7. Nerf Elite Jr Ultimate Starter Set

Best Nerf toy

Best Children's Toy : Nerf Elite Jr Ultimate Starter Set
Amazon

Rrp: £19.99

Price: £15.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
Buy now

Description

Nerfs have become one of the most popular toys for kids, and this set is the perfect starter kit.

Pros

  • Easy to use
  • Encourages physical activity
  • Lightweight

Cons

  • Some of the other Nerf products may be more suitable for children over 10
Price: £15.99
8. Barbie 3-Story Townhouse Dollhouse with Elevator

Best Barbie toy

Best Children's Toy : Barbie 3-Story Townhouse Dollhouse with Elevator
Amazon

Rrp: £95.57

Price: £83.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
Buy now

Description

This is the Barbie's dream house of our dreams. Children (and adults alike) can spend hours

Pros

  • Movable and working features
  • Colourful
  • Adaptable

Cons

  • Does not come with any Barbies
Price: £83.99
9. HEXBUG MoBots Mimix

Best toy for communication skills

Best Children's Toy : HEXBUG MoBots Mimix
Amazon
Price: £8.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
Buy now

Description

The MiMix can change the pitch of your child's voice, switch up the speed or even make you sound

Pros

  • Good fun for the whole family
  • Engaging for young children
  • Good for encouraging communication

Cons

  • Small
10. Mori - Wooden Baby Toys Gift Set

Best toy for babies

Best Children's Toy : Mori - Wooden Baby Toys Gift Set
MORI

Buy now

Description

Finding a toy for a one-year-old that isn't garish and doesn't make highly irritating sounds can

Pros

  • Non-toxic paints
  • Soft edges
  • Wipe clean

Cons

  • May not be engaging for older children
11. L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Fashion Doll Sunshine Girl-With 20 Surprises

Best L.O.L. toy

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Fashion Doll SUNSHINE GURL-With 20 Surprises
Rrp: £33.99
Price: £28

Rrp: £33.99

Price: £28
Amazon
Buy now

Description

L.O.L dolls continue to be one of the most popular toys on the market. Not only are users gifted

Pros

  • Unique fashion
  • Reusable package play space
  • Hands are removable for easy dressing

Cons

  • Accessories can be lost
Price: £28
12. Bumbly Bear soft toy 42cm

Best toy for newborns

Bumbly Bear soft toy 42cm
Description

Jellycat soft toys gained popularity with parents due to their ultra-soft designs. Whilst there

Pros

  • Soft
  • Adorable
  • Suitable from birth

Cons

  • Hand-wash only
13. HELLOWOOD Kids Cleaning Set

Best toy for imaginative play

HELLOWOOD Kids Cleaning Set
Rrp: £29.99
Price: £25.49
Rrp: £29.99

Price: £25.49
Description

Toys that encourage cleaning up after themselves? Yes, please. This wooden cleaning set is great

Pros

  • Easy to assemble
  • Can be neatly tidied away with stand
  • Usable brushes

Cons

  • Some found the stand unsteady
Price: £25.49
14. Paddington Plush Toy

Best soft toy

Paddington Bear Plush Soft Toy
Description

We couldn't write a toy guide without including everyone's favourite fictional bear. Paddington is

Pros

  • Soft
  • Instantly recognisable
  • High quality materials

Cons

  • Not interactive
15. Toy Cash Register With Scanner

Best educational toy for toddlers

Best Children's Toy : Toy Cash Register With Scanner
Kidly

Buy now

Description

This chic wooden Toy Cash Register With Scanner will inspire hours of imaginative play. There are

Pros

  • Wooden
  • Working push buttons
  • Helps children learn numbers

Cons

  • Not interactive
16. LEGO City 60312 Police Car

Best toy for fine motor skills

Best Children's Toy : LEGO City 60312 Police Car
John Lewis

Buy now

Description

Lego is one of the best ways to encourage fine motor skills. Fine motor skills are essential as

Pros

  • Great for hand-eye co-ordination
  • Helps children learn fine motor skills
  • Engaging for parents and children

Cons

  • Lots of small parts
17. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef’s Restaurant Playset

Best play-doh toy

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Playset
Price: £29.63
Price: £29.63
Description

The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Playset lets kids feel like they're running

Pros

  • Available in five different colours
  • Imaginative
  • Encouraging sharing

Cons

  • We cannot stop the kids from mixing the colours
FAQs

What's the best way to clean children's toys?

It will depend on the toy and what type of material the toy is made out of. For example, cleaning wooden toys doesn't have to be done as often, as wood naturally has antibacterial properties. However, germs can survive on plastic surfaces for 24 hours and therefore need to be cleaned more regularly — wiping them down with a cloth dipped in hot water and washing up liquid should do the trick (remember, if the toy contains batteries, remove these first).

When it comes to cleaning bath toys, again, these don't need to be done as often as plastic toys and are fine to be rinsed off with some water after bath time. However, give them a deep clean every few months (pop them in the bath with some sterilising tablets) and make sure you allow them to dry properly, to prevent black mould build-up. If you're washing soft toys, the washing machine is usually fine, just make sure to check the toy's label first. Outdoor toys will also need to be cleaned more frequently due to the natural impact of the elements.

Is it safe to buy second-hand toys?

Buying second-hand toys is a great way to save money and is also good for the environment too. Brands that sell second-hand toys include eBay, Preloved, Gumtree, Etsy, Oxfam online and, of course, charity shops. However, there are a few things to consider/look out for when purchasing a second-hand toy, which we outline here in our guide to buying second-hand toys.

Hannah James is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.

