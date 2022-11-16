Best Sofa Deals: These Chic Sofas Are Currently On Sale For Up To 30% Off

In terms of big investments one makes in their lifetime, sofas are up there. Sure, they're a necessity (what else are you going to binge-watch the new series of The Crown on?) but that doesn't take away from the fact that they cost a small fortune. That is, unless, you buy them on sale. Work smart, not hard, they say.

Once you've decided on a budget, sofa size and style, you can start hunting for the best sofa deals out there. With Black Friday just around the corner, there's no time like the present to start saving on those high-ticket items that would usually cost an arm and a leg.

We've taken to the internet – and to our favourite retailers – to bargain-hunt, finding the best sofa deals currently on offer. From space-saving two-seaters to comfy family sofas, you'll be hard-pressed to find bargains as chic as these.

Shop our top picks of the best sofa deals below.

Gallery SHOP: The Best Sofa Deals 1 of 9 A dreamy, Scandi-inspired sofa with tufted cushions, square arms and wooden feat, now on sale for just £450. 2 of 9 Everyone needs a green velvet sofa in their lives, and this 3-seater from Heal's is currently 20% off. 3 of 9 With over 500 rave reviews, the Jayde sofa, with its deep stitching and plush upholstery, is a wonderful addition to your home. 4 of 9 Similar to a futon, this minimal sofa bed features a click-clack mechanism, transforming it from a sofa to a comfy bed within seconds. 5 of 9 For the vegans out there, we can't think of a better option than this three-seater vegan leather sofa with buttonless tufting and sturdy wooden legs. Priced at just under £600, snap up this bargain now. 6 of 9 This functional and contemporary sofa automatically folds out and contains hidden storage compartments, making it ideal for smaller living rooms. It's currently 20% and available in grey and navy. 7 of 9 With deep seats that you can simply sink into, the Seventy One three-seater in plush indigo deserves a spot in your living room. 8 of 9 John Lewis is an old faithful when it comes to furniture, which is why we're ecstatic at the prospect of shopping this three-seater vintage-style sofa for 20% off. 9 of 9 If you're after a swanky statement sofa - you're looking at it. Inspired by the imperfect beauty of nature's ever-changing landscape, this sofa is made from hand-buffed natural leather and is available in four colours.

FAQ's

What should I consider before buying a sofa?

The main considerations before buying a sofa should be size, budget, comfort and fabric quality. If possible, we suggest visiting the shop to try a sofa in person prior to ordering it online. Alternatively, many retailers allow you to order free fabric swatches to your home to ensure the quality and style are aligned with your preferences.

How can you tell if a sofa is good quality?

The sofa's upholstery, frame and fill will give provide insight into its quality. We recommend opting for sofa frames made from hardwood with frame joints that have been glued, dowelled and screwed properly. In terms of fill, high-quality foam or feather is the best way to go for a comfy feel. Finally, fabrics such as cotton, linen and will are the most durable options.

How long should a sofa last?