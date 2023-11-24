Reduced From £799 To £494 – How To Save Hundreds On A Tablet For Your Kids This Black Friday

When we asked The Juggle audience of parents what they're looking for this Black Friday, loads of you told us you're looking for an iPad or a tablet. But when it comes to what's the best deal, it can get incredibly confusing. There are at least 6,089 articles out there telling you they've found the best Black Friday tablet deals.

So, sorry to add to the mix but we actually think we have found the best Black Friday tablet deal going - and it's on eBay, which means you're also doing your bit to stem the tide of electrical items that aren't getting recycled every year. Good for the wallet and good for the planet.

Getting into tablets is an expensive game and, let's be honest, top of the line really isn't the priority when your kid is about to hang off a sofa upside down playing a Numberblocks game with a chocolate-smeared hand.

No, deals are the thing, so if you're thinking of taking the tablet plunge for your kids this Christmas and want to know what the best Black Friday deal is, we believe it can be found at eBay's refurbished stores, where you can get an Apple iPad Air 5 for £494.99 - John Lewis and Very have them new for £799. And that's IN a Black Friday sale.

How to get an extra 20% off tablets on eBay

For the uninitiated, you really do want to know about refurbished on eBay. Refurbished on eBay allows buyers to shop with confidence with the knowledge that they can find fully functional refurbished products which have been inspected, cleaned and refurbished by either the manufacturer itself, or manufacturer-approved sellers.

And this Black Friday, on top of the reduced price, the refurbished products have another 20% off when you enter the code BUYBETTER20.

There's not just iPads either - if you want to try other brands, there are loads of offers. Here are some of our best Black Friday tablet offers in eBay's refurbished store.

SHOP: The Best Black Friday Tablet Deals on eBay