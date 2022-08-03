What To Wear On A First Date: A Grazia Guide

Nothing prompts an existential wardrobe crisis like deciding what to wear on date night. And if it's a first date on a weekday, then you might as well call in sick now - because you're going to try on at least six outfits before finding 'the one'. Do you keep it classic in a LBD (although, as proven by Tina Kunakey, the little black dress can quickly be anything but if you play with some reveal-and-conceal sheer fabric)? Do you go casual in jeans and white sneakers?

Tina Kunakey ©Getty

Only you know the answer because only you know your style, but if you want to feel confident, it always pays to stick to what you know. If you're a midi dress person, wear a midi dress. Just make sure it's an extra-special style, like this criss-cross corset version as seen on model Jill Kortleve. If you're more into separates, why not take the humble tank top and maxi skirt combo up a notch like Paloma Elsesser, who wore this sequinned and strategically-slashed set by 16Arlington?

There's no one-style-suits-all formula when it comes to what to wear on a first date, but these are some suggestions from Grazia HQ.

Paloma Elsesser ©Getty

Research your location

Are you meeting for a picnic in the park? Your local pub? A plush three-course dinner at the restaurant you've been waiting to try since seeing it on the 'gram? Deciphering your date spot will help with the wardrobe planning no end. Also, if it’s the latter option, we suggest vetoing a tight waistband in favour of something more forgiving.

Stick to your staples

While it may be tempting to blow half of your pay-packet on a pre-date splurge (we’ve all been there, Carrie Bradshaw charged four - or was it five? - outfits before her first date with Berger), don't forget about your go-to pieces that speak to your personal style and always make you feel confident.

Don’t be afraid of bright colours

If most of your wardrobe is navy, this need not apply. But if you're open to spicing things up, a squeeze of lime, for example, could really shake things up, especially if it's a blind date and you can tell them to look for the person in the green jacket/skirt/dress.

Choose comfortable shoes

While the comfort of one's first-date footwear definitely depends on where you're meeting, you don't want to run the risk of a blister with high heels that are too high, whatever the circumstances. Compeed might be a necessary evil, but it doesn't exactly say sexy.

Always bring a jacket

If everything goes well, you might stay out later than you intended, as a casual coffee date turns into a spontaneous bar crawl. Don't let goosebumps kill the mood.

Wearing something memorable

The phrase 'dress to impress' is an awful one, but why not choose something that will stick in your date's mind as interesting? Whether you do that with a statement earring, a puff sleeve or a fun accessory (do you dare wear Crocs?), they're guaranteed to walk away thinking you're anything but vanilla.