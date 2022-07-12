This Influencer Approved Shoe Of The Summer Is Now Up To 53% Off In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Across Instagram feeds far and wide, the appearance of the Croc has been steady over the past couple of years and shows not sign of leaving any time soon. If you're not already a fan then we urge you to get involved, you've not known comfort until you've donned a pair for a leisurely stroll. Outside of fashion influencer land, Crocs' fan club includes Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra and Yara Shahidi, who have all sported the 'ugly' shoe over the past few years; tempted, no doubt, by their slip-on-and-go capability

For Amazon Prime Day (July 12th and 13th) Crocs in all their bizarre but beautiful iterations, including Gen Z's favourite platform versions, are up to 53% off a whopping discount if you ask us. If you're still on the fence, have a scroll through the shades and we guarantee you'll find a pair that works for you wardrobe, seriously there and over 30 colour ways.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 13: Suzan Mutesi wearing Camilla silk pajama set, leather jacket, green YSL bag, yellow frame Quay sunglasses and Crocs shoes at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022 on May 13, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

As you can see below, Chopra proves that when it comes to what to wear with Crocs, a shoe that is probably most associated with being a chef or hospital worker thanks to its cushioned sole and undeniable comfort-factor, the sky's the limit.

