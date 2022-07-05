Cargo Pants Are The Latest Noughties Fashion Trend That Isn’t Going Anywhere

We've been trying to ignore it for a while but it's time to face facts: cargo pants are back in a big way. The wide-legged and low-slung trousers once seen in all their glory on All Saints - who would frequently wear four mismatched pairs for photocalls in the '00s - have found their way into the spotlight a second time.

Hailey Bieber ©Getty

And it's not a moment too soon. Their baggy silhouette means they're more comfortable than jeans, while the depth of their pockets means that you don't even need to carry a bag when wearing them (depending on how light you tend to travel, of course).

Hailey Bieber wore her baggiest pair last week - a white parachute-style pair from 194 Local - with a teeny black tank top. Bella Hadid's, meanwhile, are by Carhartt London - and she tends to style them with white ribbed vests and another spring favourite: cropped cardigans. Paloma Elsesser wore her cargo shorts to the beach right at the start of summer with a sequinned handkerchief top - another throwback to the '00s - which pretty much seals the deal where we're concerned.

The only other things you need to dig out? A Y2K tube top and some platform trainers.