Be The ‘It Girl’ With These Birthday Outfits

'It's my birthday and I have nothing to wear!' Sound familiar? It's a common problem for many of us, but why is it so hard to find birthday outfits that tick all the boxes? First of all, there's the pressure to look our best on our big day. It's a day to celebrate, and we want to feel confident and look fantastic. But with so many options and outfit ideas to choose from, it's easy to get overwhelmed and end up with nothing to wear.

Then there's the problem of finding something that's both comfortable and stylish. You don't want to be tugging at your dress or fidgeting with trousers if you're going out-out, but you also don't want to look like you made minimal effort. And let's not forget about the price tag. Birthday outfits can be expensive, and we don't want to break the bank just to look good for one night. That's why we've rounded up some of the hottest birthday outfit trends to help you stand out on your special day.

The LBD

First up, we have the LBD, the be all and end all when it comes to birthday outfits. This timeless piece is perfect for any occasion, and can be dressed up or down depending on the event. Pair it with a statement necklace and heels for a chic and sophisticated look, or keep it casual with flats and minimal jewellery.

1. Ulla Johnson, Lila Cold-Shoulder Ruffled Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress
Description The puff-sleeved mini dress would look lovely with sneakers or slingback heels, depending on the ...

2. COS, Asymmetric One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Description COS' one-shouldered midi dress would make a sleek statement at your birthday party.

The One-Piece

Next, we have the jumpsuit. This versatile piece can be dressed up or down, again, and is perfect for both day and night events. Go for a sleek and modern look with a tailored jumpsuit, or opt for a bohemian vibe with a flowy, wide-leg jumpsuit. If you're looking for throw-on-and-go birthday outfits, you've come to the right place.

3. Zara, TRF Strapless Denim Jumpsuit
Description Strapless denim has been trending this summer. Enter this denim jumpsuit from Zara.

4. H&M, Cut-Out Jumpsuit
Description This cut-out jumpsuit is the definition of throw-on-and-go.

The Two-Piece

One of the best things about a two-piece set is that you can mix and match the pieces to create different looks. You can also experiment with different patterns and prints, like a polka-dot top and a striped skirt for a playful and fun look. Model Chloe Scantlebury has got this one in the bag! But, if you're looking for a more cohesive look, wear the set together!

5. Reformation, Elena Linen Two-Piece
Description Reformation's avocado green co-ord has been all over Instagram.

The Statement

For the bold and daring, we suggest a statement piece such as a block-coloured suit or something with sequins or perhaps both like Love Island star Yewande has done. These looks are sure to turn heads and make a lasting impression. Pair with minimal accessories and let the outfit speak for itself. Influencers Wunmi Bello and Uche Natori have done this perfectly.

6. Paloma Wool, Maddi Reversible Dress
Description Paloma Wool's midi dress just needs a shoulder bag and nano heels to steal the show.

7. Ganni, Melange Knit Maxi Dress
Description This knit dress is an effortless take on birthday dressing.

The Finishing Touches

A statement handbag, a pair of statement earrings or bold shoes can elevate any birthday outfit. Exhibit A, Lisa!

And last but not least, don't be afraid to experiment and have fun with your birthday outfits. It's your time to shine, so why not try something new and out of your comfort zone?

8. Self-Portrait, The Bow Micro Tote
Description Self-Portrait's The Bow Micro Tote is owned by the Chloë Sevigny.

9. & Other Stories, Point-Toe Leather Pumps
Description With its pointed toe and teeny-tiny heel, these leather pumps are primed to be your plus one.