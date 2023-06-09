  1. Home
These Are The Trending Outfit Ideas To Copy For Inspiration

They're so easy to try with what's already in your wardrobe.

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted on

How many days a week do you wake up and think, 'Not again!' We're talking about getting dressed in the morning, of course, a daily activity that, depending on organisational skills and decisiveness, might be easy as pie or exceedingly challenging. If you're in the latter camp, how about some outfit ideas courtesy of your favourite influencers? They seem to have no trouble whatsoever is piecing together looks that are inventive enough to make you stop scrolling.

Michelle Li
Stylist Michelle Li is a master of layering different colours, textures and styles of clothing to make one perfectly imperfect outfit. Why not try contrasting a pair of everyday tracksuit bottoms with a peekaboo bra moment? Top it all off with a cardigan in case of changeable weather and you'll be ready for the 'gram.

1. Extreme Cashmere, No 257 Blouson Cropped Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

2. Skims, Fits Everybody Corded Lace Underwire Bra

3. Adidas, Firebird Track Pant

Cargo pants are a wardrobe cornerstone but when sunny weather arrives, it's time to pair them with a bikini top and a little denim vest like this street-styler in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen Fashion Week street style
4. Veronica Beard, Valeria Denim Vest

5. Gimaguas, Oahu Cropped Cotton Trousers

6. Ancient Greek Sandals, Chora 70 Leather Wedge Sandals

Hot temperatures didn't stop this show-goer wearing head-to-toe black. A summer dress and sleek mules is a one-way-ticket to a no-fuss, no-muss brand of chic.

Copenhagen Fashion Week street style
7. Arket, Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress

8. Aeyde, Bibi Black Calf

We just reported that the boob tube - yes, the one last wore in 2004 - is back in business. We love how this woman's styled hers with the zero-effort combo of baggy jeans and a big chain choker.

Copenhagen Fashion Week street style
Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

9. Everlane, The Tube Top

10. Toteme, Organic Cotton Straight-Leg Cargo Pants

11. Missoma, Mariner Chain Choker

