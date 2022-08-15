Rihanna And Hailey Bieber Just Showed Us How To Wear The LBD During The Day

When both Rihanna and Hailey Bieber step out in the same dress, they have our full attention. To our delight, the dress in question happens to be a style most of us non-celebrities also own – so, with the approval of two of the most stylish women around, it’s time to bring back the LBD. Digging around the back of your wardrobe to find it will be worth it (trust us) as these two have provided us with a couple of new ways to style the classic.

Proving maternity style can be whatever you want it to be, RiRi broke every ‘rule’ in the book during her pregnancy. Keeping a low-profile since the birth of her son in May, the new mum went on a date-night with A$AP Rocky at the weekend and made us all rethink how we style the humble black dress. Wearing a strappy style, the singer added an oversized Raf Simons white shirt over the top to give it a Rihanna twist. Although she wore the look with ankle-tie mega high heels, the addition of a laidback shirt to the otherwise dressy mini can step it straight into daytime territory. An easy outfit formula to copy (just switch to flat sandals or trainers) that takes minimal effort, but has maximum impact.

Another celebrity making a case for the little black dress worn during the day is Hailey Bieber. Taking to Instagram, the model wore a flower-strap iteration and put party heels to one side in favour of chunky Chanel loafers worn with white socks. Quickly racking up 2.3 million likes, the preppy combination makes the bodycon cami dress feel way more chilled. A simple hoop earring and Prada Cleo shoulder bag completed Bieber’s look to perfection. Yet another outfit we’ll be bookmarking to wear on repeat.

So, next time you see your favourite after-dark dress collecting dust in your wardrobe, remember these two dressed-down ways to wear it. And you can rest assured knowing your look is A lister-approved.

Shop our favourite little black dresses we’ll be wearing around the clock for everything from brunch dates and work events to upcoming dinner plans.