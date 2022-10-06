  1. Home
50 Under £50: The Best Christmas Gifts That Won’t Break The Bank

The 25th is only a few months away, but there's still time...

50 under £50 gift guide
by Sophie Henderson & Shana Lynch |
Posted

We don't mean to cause any panic...but, in case you hadn't noticed, Christmas is only a few months away. And although that seems like a long time, the big day will be here before you know it. What do you buy for your dad if his sock drawer is already full? And then there's all the women in your life? Fret not, though, friends. Grazia's got your back. Below, a list of the 50 best bank account-friendly present ideas for everyone in your life. Merry shopping!

Gallery

SHOP: Grazia's 50 Under £50

Deiji Studios, The Woven Sock
1 of 49

Mayol, Gold-Plated Love Is The Drug Beaded Rose Quartz Pendant Necklace
2 of 49

Dora Larsen, Alma Graphic Lace Knicker
3 of 49

T Balance Crystals, Pure Aventurine Crystal Healing Bracelet
4 of 49

Serene Body Health, Lift Perfume Oil
5 of 49

Cowshed, Manicure Kit
6 of 49

NARS, Afterglow Lip Balm
7 of 49

Arket, Double-Fold Alpaca Merino Beanie
8 of 49

COS, Large Chunky Hoop Earrings
9 of 49

H&M, Fringe-Trimmed Jumper
10 of 49

Mango, Short Handle Hair Bag
11 of 49

Zara, Creased Jacquard Dress
12 of 49

Reserved, Black Textured Belt With Double Buckle
13 of 49

Monki, Black And White Stripes
14 of 49

Weekday, Lisa Babe Hood
15 of 49

& Other Stories, Ceramic Heart Charm Hoop Earrings
16 of 49

South2 West8, W/A Knit Dark Green Gloves
17 of 49

18 of 49

Gramicci, G Short Keyring Olive
19 of 49

Gant, 2-Pack Barstripe And Solid Socks
20 of 49

Superdry, Everest Beanie
21 of 49

Aesop, Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm
22 of 49

Toast, Check Hand Woven Bandana
23 of 49

Boden, 3-Pack Woven Boxers
24 of 49

Gimaguas, Nemo Green Beaded Necklace
25 of 49

Anna + Nina, Set Of 2 Artichoke & Pumpkin Napkins
26 of 49

Nobody's Child, Gloria Soft Robe
27 of 49

Timi Of Sweden, Flower Bead Hoop Earrings
28 of 49

Apotheke x J.Crew, Daybreak In Holland Park Candle
29 of 49

Winona Irene, Darjeeling Yin-Yang Claw
30 of 49

Baggu, Horizontal Bag
31 of 49

Anthropologie, Teddy Slide Slippers
32 of 49

String Ting, Here Comes The Sun Wristlet Phone Strap
33 of 49

Uniqlo, Low Gauge Mock-Neck Jumper
34 of 49

M&S, Leather Animal Effect Jean Belt
35 of 49

Monsoon, Tree And Star Hanging Decorations Set Of Two
36 of 49

Accessorize, Faux Snake Padlock Shoulder Bag
37 of 49

Ganni, Knot Keychain
38 of 49

Stine Goya, Scrunchie Wild Wallpaper
39 of 49

Tu, Ochre Frill Midi Dress
40 of 49

Whistles, Nyra Patchwork Denim Tote Bag
41 of 49

French Connection, Medium Molten Vase
42 of 49

Balu London, Flowerama Coaster Set
43 of 49

Next, Soft Faux Mohair Throw
44 of 49

H&M Home, Cotton Canvas Cushion Cover
45 of 49

Zara Home, Bergamot, Rose & Leather Candlesticks (Pack Of Three)
46 of 49

Le Creuset, Stoneware Grand Mug
47 of 49

Crystal Haze Jewellery, Nostalgia Bear Gold-Plated, Resin And Cubic Zirconia Single Hoop Earring
48 of 49

HAY, Large Mint Colour Crate
49 of 49

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us