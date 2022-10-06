50 Under £50: The Best Christmas Gifts That Won’t Break The Bank

We don't mean to cause any panic...but, in case you hadn't noticed, Christmas is only a few months away. And although that seems like a long time, the big day will be here before you know it. What do you buy for your dad if his sock drawer is already full? And then there's all the women in your life? Fret not, though, friends. Grazia's got your back. Below, a list of the 50 best bank account-friendly present ideas for everyone in your life. Merry shopping!