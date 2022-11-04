19 Secret Santa Gifts For Her That She’ll Actually Want To Keep

Christmas is incoming fast. Now that Halloween's over and the cold weather has certainly hit, it can't help to feel slightly pressurising with the inevitable approach of Christmas gift buying and Secret Santa names being pulled out of a hat. Whether you're considering Secret Santa with your best pals, being forced to join the work group or just doing a family round to save buying so many presents, there's a chance you may have to be getting your hands on the best Secret Santa gifts for her this Christmas.

Sometimes it can be a little tricky trying to figure out the best Secret Santa gift without going overboard or even just buying the wrong thing. Small gift budgets can come as low as £5, but that doesn't mean you have to cut back on style and quality (but you don't have to buy them a stunning Christmas hamper, either). Being smart with your gifts can make for thoughtful and sentimental presents that they'll remember forever, rather than something that might just get put at the back of a cupboard.

So, whether you're buying for a wine connoisseur, bookworm or fashionista, we've found the best Secret Santa gifts for her that will actually make sense (and she won't want to take it back to the shop). From Oliver Bonas to John Lewis, these are the top small gifts for her.

SHOP: The Best Secret Santa Gifts For Her That She'll Want To Keep