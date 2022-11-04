19 Secret Santa Gifts For Her That She’ll Actually Want To Keep

Christmas is incoming fast. Now that Halloween's over and the cold weather has certainly hit, it can't help to feel slightly pressurising with the inevitable approach of Christmas gift buying and Secret Santa names being pulled out of a hat. Whether you're considering Secret Santa with your best pals, being forced to join the work group or just doing a family round to save buying so many presents, there's a chance you may have to be getting your hands on the best Secret Santa gifts for her this Christmas.
Sometimes it can be a little tricky trying to figure out the best Secret Santa gift without going overboard or even just buying the wrong thing. Small gift budgets can come as low as £5, but that doesn't mean you have to cut back on style and quality (but you don't have to buy them a stunning Christmas hamper, either). Being smart with your gifts can make for thoughtful and sentimental presents that they'll remember forever, rather than something that might just get put at the back of a cupboard.
So, whether you're buying for a wine connoisseur, bookworm or fashionista, we've found the best Secret Santa gifts for her that will actually make sense (and she won't want to take it back to the shop). From Oliver Bonas to John Lewis, these are the top small gifts for her.
SHOP: The Best Secret Santa Gifts For Her That She'll Want To Keep
Best Secret Santa Gifts For Her 2022
For the fragrance-obsessed girl that you've got for secret Santa, this incense kit from Oliver Bonas will make her Christmas. With four different fragrances, there's something for everyone.
The sweetest miniature jewellery box will have a jewellery fan smiling this season. Thoughtful and efficient.
It wouldn't be Christmas without a chocolate box to indulge in. This 15-piece chocolate classic from Hotel Chocolat is simply the best.
Keep their toes warm in this cosy season with Boux Avenue's 'socks in a box' gift set. Cashmere blend, they're soft and warm - like a hug for your feet.
Everybody knows that Christmas is when the Prosecco really comes out. Gift them with Bottega Prosecco and three different cocktails in this sweet cocktail collection.
A beauty cracker makes for a simple but effective secret Santa present. Give them the gift of a pamper this Christmas with these choices from Molton Brown.
If they're less of a beauty fan but love a G&T, Fever-Tree also offers gorgeous crackers for a little tipple.
If you've got a green-fingered gardener as your secret Santa, give them this gift set including a nail brush, hand wash and hand cream they'll actually want to use. It's wrapped up nicely inside a sweet floral-painted mug - very appropriate.
Nothing says 'cosy Christmas gift' like a snuggly scarf. Zara is one of our favourites for simple, efficient and comfortable scarves.
If you're working with a smaller budget this secret Santa season, there are loads of sweet £5 gifts out there for Christmas, like this 'A Moment Of Sleep' gift that will suit anyone who needs a bit of pamper time.
Add a little spice to their desk with a monogram coaster with their initials. Adding a little jazz to their coffee breaks.
Satin eye masks are smooth, soft and will give you some of the best nights' sleep you'll ever have. This Roeqiya gift set is everything you could ever need from a secret Santa.
If they're known for being a little bit of a cocktail connoisseur, this single Espresso Martini gift set might make their tipple time just a little bit better this Christmas. They'll be smitten.
Who can resist a hot chocolate on dark winter nights? M&S had a light-up lantern filled with a silky hot chocolate sachet for a real festive treat.
According to Etsy, New Age rituals including astrology, manifestation and meditation are on the rise. If they're a fan of this vibe, get them this sweet astrology candle which you can customise with a star sign and fragrance.
Although simple, gifting them a mug for secret Santa doesn't have to be so boring. We love this bold and bright yellow 'You Got This' mug from Oliver Bonas. It will certainly put a smile on their face.
Everybody knows the infamous Christian Louboutins and if she's a shoe hoarder (like most of us), then she'll love this little book of the most classic heel out there.
Bookworms are going to love this little secret Santa gift. Embossed with their initials, they'll never misplace their bookmarks now.
For those bakers out there, this apron makes a sweet but festive option for secret Santa. Printed with Christmas text like 'Merry & Bright' and 'Deck The Halls', it's not in-your-face but they'll be able to whip it out every winter season.