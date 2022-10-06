The Best Christmas Gifts For Mum That She’ll Actually Love

It can be a daunting prospect, trying to find a gift for the most important woman in your life. Whether you need to thank your mum for all the free childcare she's provided this year, for letting you move back in, or just because you haven't seen her in ages and really, really miss her, it will pay to think about the perfect present this Christmas.
You've already tried family photos, you couldn't possibly buy another bath bomb and it just doesn't seem quite good enough to present her with socks (however much she may profess to like them). With that in mind, we've compiled the ultimate guide filled with gift ideas for special presents that are far superior to any of the above. Whether you're buying for your mum, your step-mum, your godmother or otherwise, Christmas is well and truly in the bag...
SHOP: The Best Christmas Gifts For Mums
The White Company's super snuggly hot water bottle is perfect to cuddle up with on the sofa with through the dark depths of winter.
With Prosecco this budget-friendly, you can keep the bubbles flowing.
Give the gift of a spot of pampering, the best thing for it? 111 Skins' Brightening Facial Treatment
Mask, a cult favourite.
Perhaps the chicest dressing gown we've ever seen, perfect for the equally as chic woman in in your life.
Who doesn't love a little sparkle for Christmas, this baguette cut jewelled tennis bracelet is an ideal addition to any jewellery box.
We were drawn in initially by the shade 'Smooth Marmalade', but this Aspinal of London cross body bag is perfect for anyone whose always on the go.
Loewe's new fragrances make the perfect prezzie, with top notes of violet, grey amber and musk, not only do they smell sensational but they also look equally as
Because all mums deserve to put their feet up with a cuppa.
Desmond & Dempsey's patterned pyjamas are so fabulous that she won't want to take them off.
Known for their green and gold glass and incredible scents, Trudon's scented candles are the ultimate luxurious gift.
Can you ever go wrong with jewellery? We don't think so, especially not with Mejuri's pearl earrings.
'Tis the season for some jolly cashmere, this time a wear-with-everything scarf from Johnstons.
If your mum never gets a moment to herself, this bath cologne will give her a nudge in the right direction.
The ultimate cosy slipper, end of story.
For analogue organisers, Papier's planners are the best in the business.
Chic and practical? You'll be hard pressed to find a better gift for mum than a new handbag. Radley's Liverpool Street 2.0 will score her maximum points in the style stakes.
Luxury label Sensi Studio's foray into homeware does not disappoint, we love this ceramic teapot perfect the perfect accompaniment to elevenses.
An exclusive Waterstone's edition of the latest Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club mysteries, a gift you'll want to borrow back shortly after giving it.
