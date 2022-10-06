The Best Christmas Gifts For Mum That She’ll Actually Love

It can be a daunting prospect, trying to find a gift for the most important woman in your life. Whether you need to thank your mum for all the free childcare she's provided this year, for letting you move back in, or just because you haven't seen her in ages and really, really miss her, it will pay to think about the perfect present this Christmas .

You've already tried family photos, you couldn't possibly buy another bath bomb and it just doesn't seem quite good enough to present her with socks (however much she may profess to like them). With that in mind, we've compiled the ultimate guide filled with gift ideas for special presents that are far superior to any of the above. Whether you're buying for your mum, your step-mum, your godmother or otherwise, Christmas is well and truly in the bag...