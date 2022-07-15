All The Best Gifts To Buy Your Mates (or yourself) from £6

International Friendship Day is almost upon us (30 July, people!) and what better excuse to treat your favourite humans?

These tricky past few years really have taught us the true value of friendship and relationships. And this, of course, includes the one with ourselves. Which brings us on to how to treat your friends, (or yourself) whether it’s for a birthday, another special occasion, just to say, ‘thinking of you’ or even for International Friendship Day.

We have curated a gift guide full of things we not only rate, but would also love to receive. Whether your budget is tight or more free flowing, we have a gift to suit all occasions.

From personalised chocolate from Tony's Chocolonely, to the chicest summer scents from Diptyque and Tom Ford, check out the gallery below and get treating…