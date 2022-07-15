All The Best Gifts To Buy Your Mates (or yourself) from £6

International Friendship Day is almost upon us (30 July, people!) and what better excuse to treat your favourite humans?
These tricky past few years really have taught us the true value of friendship and relationships. And this, of course, includes the one with ourselves. Which brings us on to how to treat your friends, (or yourself) whether it’s for a birthday, another special occasion, just to say, ‘thinking of you’ or even for International Friendship Day.
We have curated a gift guide full of things we not only rate, but would also love to receive. Whether your budget is tight or more free flowing, we have a gift to suit all occasions.
From personalised chocolate from Tony's Chocolonely, to the chicest summer scents from Diptyque and Tom Ford, check out the gallery below and get treating…
The Best Gifts To Buy Your Best Friends
Raise a smile or two with this brilliant, whimsical book by French illustrator, Jean Jullien. Once they get past the brilliant, display-worthy cover, this is the perfect book to dip in every time they need a giggle.
For a sure-fire winner, try this cool set from Glossier. Treat her to the iconic, powdery scent adored by beauty editors, everywhere.
Upgrade her ear stack (without the pain) with this super-sweet set of 3 ear cuffs from Matchbox.
You can’t go wrong with monogrammed stationery, and Papier are by far the coolest. We love their new collab with Regina Pyo.
Inject some serious fun into their space with this brilliant, dimmable, light by Mr Maria.
Artistic pals will love this Phaidon book filled with inspiring studio spaces and creative projects they can have a go at themselves.
For the person who has everything, what's better than a pair of luxe cashmere socks?! Especially when they come in this unusual spearmint green hue.
We are huge fans of Fy’s affordable prints, and with such a huge range, there really is something to suit all tastes. We will be treating our friends to this cute Bowie cat print.
For a unique yet affordable gift, look no further than these buildable flower structures from Octaevo. They can keep this on their mantlepiece forever, which is far longer than can be said for the average bunch of flowers.
Non-drinkers rejoice! For this rose sparkling tea is beyond delicious and our number one choice for an afternoon in the sun.
Beauty junkies will love this cute hand mirror. And at just £18, it’s a steal too!
We love this curation of Diptyque’s three summeriest scents, featuring packaging gorgeously illustrated by French artist, Matthieu Cossé. But get in quick as this set is limited edition.
Remind tea and coffee drinkers that they really do have this, every single time they reach for a refill, with this sweet mug from Oliver Bonas.
If she’s really into her scent, then indulge her with this luxe, unisex body oil from Maison Francis Kurkdjian. We have to warn you though, she is highly likely to get a taste for it.
For a mere £6, you can design her a completely unique Tony’s Chocolonely bar. And the design tool is really very simple. Select your font, illustrations and flavour, then type in your words and you’re ready to go. If you get stuck then just pop on one of their templates and bam! You have yourself a thoughtful gift for under a tenner.
You can’t go far wrong with personalisation – especially if you are selecting from Not Another Bill’s chic curation. We love this cozy, luxe throw that would look as good wrapped around them, as it would casually draped on a sofa.
Bakers will love this super-useful kitchen timer. It’s sure to raise a smile every single time they use it.
If she's a hair tech aficionado and you're keen to splurge, make a play for ghd's iconic Platinum Plus edition.
These colour-popping espresso cups would make an inspired gift for coffee lovers. They are not only affordable, but also really pretty and will really elevate her kitchen shelf.
Remind her to keep smiling with this supe-cute, tiny necklace from SWYC.
Instantly transport them to the rugged Mediterranean coast with this rich, sunny scent from Diptyque. We love the limited edition illustrated bottles.
Help her keep her stress in check with this mini day spray and night-time sleep spray combo, which will help her keep calm, all around the clock. We can personally attest to the fact that this stuff works.
Surprise her with this cute set of Frida Kahlo vases. Flowers or no flowers, they will really make a statement.
Thought soft toys were just for kids? Think again. Pop one of these little guys in her kitchen for a guaranteed smile. And if sushi’s not her thing, then check out all the other food Jelly Cat makes look cute. Brie, anyone?!
This super-luxe set is perfect for a special occasion. Pop the fizz and see how long the three different truffle favours last. (Clue: Not very).
These are the prettiest bath salts we’ve seen in a while, and my god, they smell divine. Think warm, spring florals.
These chic layered bracelets are a brilliant modern twist on the layered friendship bracelets of those long hazy teenage summers.
The Basket Room’s, new sisal bag, Hewa, was crafted ethically in Kenya by a small weaving group, and is the perfect way to inject some fun into your mate's wardrobe.
These classic reeded tumblers from Duralex are based on the Manhattan skyline and would make for a chic, super-useful, yet affordable gift.
In the brand’s own words: ‘Life is short. Have a good one’. And we are here for it. Treat her to a mixed pack of these cool craft sodas (the raspberry, basil and lime is to die for) and pray she brings them to your next picnic.
This smart book from Sipsmith contains 100 gin-based cocktails using (and here’s the clever bit) just three ingredients. The ideal gift to elevate their evening drink.
It doesn’t get much summery than this refreshing, unisex scent from Tom Ford that literally translates as ‘white sun water’. Think lazy summer days in the Med.
Buy them the gift of strong, shiny hair with this brilliant set from Olaplex, the brand that beauty eds swear by.
Set them on the right path each day with this super-positive gratitude journal from Mål.
Treat them to a different shower scent every single day with this cute discovery set from Molten Brown. Comprising ten of the brand’s best-selling bath and shower gels, whether they save this for their holidays or crack it open straight away, it’s a sure-fire winner.
For a real talking point, why not try this other-earthly gin from That Boutique-y Gin Company. The botanicals have quite literally been shot up into space then combined with lunar metrorite. Most importantly, it’s really quite moreish too.