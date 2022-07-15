  1. Home
All The Best Gifts To Buy Your Mates (or yourself) from £6

Got a slew of birthdays, celebrations and 'just because' moments coming up? Here's Grazia's guide to the best things to buy some of the best people in your life... even if that's you

Best cool gifts for friends 2022
by Anna Dewhurst |
Posted

International Friendship Day is almost upon us (30 July, people!) and what better excuse to treat your favourite humans?

These tricky past few years really have taught us the true value of friendship and relationships. And this, of course, includes the one with ourselves. Which brings us on to how to treat your friends, (or yourself) whether it’s for a birthday, another special occasion, just to say, ‘thinking of you’ or even for International Friendship Day.

We have curated a gift guide full of things we not only rate, but would also love to receive. Whether your budget is tight or more free flowing, we have a gift to suit all occasions.

From personalised chocolate from Tony's Chocolonely, to the chicest summer scents from Diptyque and Tom Ford, check out the gallery below and get treating…

Gallery

The Best Gifts To Buy Your Best Friends

Best cool gifts for friends
1 of 36

Raise a smile or two with this brilliant, whimsical book by French illustrator, Jean Jullien. Once they get past the brilliant, display-worthy cover, this is the perfect book to dip in every time they need a giggle.

Best cool gifts for friends
2 of 36

For a sure-fire winner, try this cool set from Glossier. Treat her to the iconic, powdery scent adored by beauty editors, everywhere.

Best cool gifts for friends
3 of 36

Upgrade her ear stack (without the pain) with this super-sweet set of 3 ear cuffs from Matchbox.

Best cool gifts for friends
4 of 36

You can’t go wrong with monogrammed stationery, and Papier are by far the coolest. We love their new collab with Regina Pyo.

Best cool gifts for friends
5 of 36

Inject some serious fun into their space with this brilliant, dimmable, light by Mr Maria.

Best cool gifts for friends
6 of 36

Artistic pals will love this Phaidon book filled with inspiring studio spaces and creative projects they can have a go at themselves.

Best cool gifts for friends
7 of 36

For the person who has everything, what's better than a pair of luxe cashmere socks?! Especially when they come in this unusual spearmint green hue.

Best cool gifts for friends
8 of 36

We are huge fans of Fy’s affordable prints, and with such a huge range, there really is something to suit all tastes. We will be treating our friends to this cute Bowie cat print.

Best cool gifts for friends
9 of 36

For a unique yet affordable gift, look no further than these buildable flower structures from Octaevo. They can keep this on their mantlepiece forever, which is far longer than can be said for the average bunch of flowers.

Best cool gifts for friends
10 of 36

Non-drinkers rejoice! For this rose sparkling tea is beyond delicious and our number one choice for an afternoon in the sun.

Best cool gifts for friends
11 of 36

Beauty junkies will love this cute hand mirror. And at just £18, it’s a steal too!

Best cool gifts for friends
12 of 36

We love this curation of Diptyque’s three summeriest scents, featuring packaging gorgeously illustrated by French artist, Matthieu Cossé. But get in quick as this set is limited edition.

Best cool gifts for friends
13 of 36

Remind tea and coffee drinkers that they really do have this, every single time they reach for a refill, with this sweet mug from Oliver Bonas.

Best cool gifts for friends
14 of 36

If she’s really into her scent, then indulge her with this luxe, unisex body oil from Maison Francis Kurkdjian. We have to warn you though, she is highly likely to get a taste for it.

Best cool gifts for friends
15 of 36

For a mere £6, you can design her a completely unique Tony’s Chocolonely bar. And the design tool is really very simple. Select your font, illustrations and flavour, then type in your words and you’re ready to go. If you get stuck then just pop on one of their templates and bam! You have yourself a thoughtful gift for under a tenner.

Best cool gifts for friends
16 of 36

You can’t go far wrong with personalisation – especially if you are selecting from Not Another Bill’s chic curation. We love this cozy, luxe throw that would look as good wrapped around them, as it would casually draped on a sofa.

Best cool gifts for friends
17 of 36

Bakers will love this super-useful kitchen timer. It’s sure to raise a smile every single time they use it.

Best cool gifts for friends
18 of 36

If she's a hair tech aficionado and you're keen to splurge, make a play for ghd's iconic Platinum Plus edition.

Best cool gifts for friends
19 of 36

These colour-popping espresso cups would make an inspired gift for coffee lovers. They are not only affordable, but also really pretty and will really elevate her kitchen shelf.

Best cool gifts for friends
20 of 36

Remind her to keep smiling with this supe-cute, tiny necklace from SWYC.

Best cool gifts for friends
21 of 36

Instantly transport them to the rugged Mediterranean coast with this rich, sunny scent from Diptyque. We love the limited edition illustrated bottles.

Best cool gifts for friends
22 of 36

Help her keep her stress in check with this mini day spray and night-time sleep spray combo, which will help her keep calm, all around the clock. We can personally attest to the fact that this stuff works.

Best cool gifts for friends
23 of 36

Surprise her with this cute set of Frida Kahlo vases. Flowers or no flowers, they will really make a statement.

Best cool gifts for friends
24 of 36

Thought soft toys were just for kids? Think again. Pop one of these little guys in her kitchen for a guaranteed smile. And if sushi’s not her thing, then check out all the other food Jelly Cat makes look cute. Brie, anyone?!

Best cool gifts for friends
25 of 36

This super-luxe set is perfect for a special occasion. Pop the fizz and see how long the three different truffle favours last. (Clue: Not very).

Best cool gifts for friends
26 of 36

These are the prettiest bath salts we’ve seen in a while, and my god, they smell divine. Think warm, spring florals.

Best cool gifts for friends
27 of 36

These chic layered bracelets are a brilliant modern twist on the layered friendship bracelets of those long hazy teenage summers.

Best cool gifts for friends
28 of 36

The Basket Room’s, new sisal bag, Hewa, was crafted ethically in Kenya by a small weaving group, and is the perfect way to inject some fun into your mate's wardrobe.

Best cool gifts for friends
29 of 36

These classic reeded tumblers from Duralex are based on the Manhattan skyline and would make for a chic, super-useful, yet affordable gift.

Best cool gifts for friends
30 of 36

In the brand’s own words: ‘Life is short. Have a good one’. And we are here for it. Treat her to a mixed pack of these cool craft sodas (the raspberry, basil and lime is to die for) and pray she brings them to your next picnic.

Best cool gifts for friends
31 of 36

This smart book from Sipsmith contains 100 gin-based cocktails using (and here’s the clever bit) just three ingredients. The ideal gift to elevate their evening drink.

Best cool gifts for friends
32 of 36

It doesn’t get much summery than this refreshing, unisex scent from Tom Ford that literally translates as ‘white sun water’. Think lazy summer days in the Med.

Best cool gifts for friends
33 of 36

Buy them the gift of strong, shiny hair with this brilliant set from Olaplex, the brand that beauty eds swear by.

34 of 36

Set them on the right path each day with this super-positive gratitude journal from Mål.

Best cool gifts for friends
35 of 36

Treat them to a different shower scent every single day with this cute discovery set from Molten Brown. Comprising ten of the brand’s best-selling bath and shower gels, whether they save this for their holidays or crack it open straight away, it’s a sure-fire winner.

Best cool gifts for friends
36 of 36

For a real talking point, why not try this other-earthly gin from That Boutique-y Gin Company. The botanicals have quite literally been shot up into space then combined with lunar metrorite. Most importantly, it’s really quite moreish too.

