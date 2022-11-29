Best Christmas Gifts For Women 2022: What To Buy Your Best Friend/Sister/Favourite Person

We've gone big on our Christmas gifts for women this year because let's face it, they deserve it. And luckily for them, ‘tis the season to show them just how much you care. Whether you're looking for unique gifts for the lady in your life, for your sister, girlfriend, wife or if you just need a gift for your favourite woman friend, we've hunted down the very best Christmas presents for her, whoever she is.
You are not alone in your mission – we all need gift ideas from time to time, which is why we've hunted down original presents that will suit even the woman who has everything. From cashmere socks to pretty jewels to homeware to brighten up any working from home space, this is everything you need to complete your Christmas shopping.
It has to be said that these Christmas gifts are things we would personally really rather like to open on the big day, too. So, if our best friends are reading this… thank you in advance.
SHOP: Best Christmas Gifts For Women 2022
All good things come in threes - especially where Diptyque candles are involved. This luxe limited edition set not only looks very special (those stars are just beyond), but contains three festive scents that work as well in harmony as they do as chic, stand alone scents.
One of the loveliest presents is nightwear that makes going to bed the most exciting prospect. They don't come much lovelier than If Only If's wondrous creations, made of beautiful cotton with the prettiest smocking details, ruffles sleeves and perfect piping.
Bedazzle her with these stunning star hoop earrings crafted from 9ct gold and sprinkled with diamonds.
This clever lip balm moisturises, while transforming into a unique pink stain, based on her skin's PH.
Retro lovers rejoice, for we have found the dream vase. And it’s super-affordable too. Keep flowers simple, for the biggest impact.
Spoil her with this statement piece containing pearl and black onyx from Harris Reed’s collab with Missoma.
For the woman who has everything. You really can’t have enough cashmere socks - we can testify to that. And the White Company makes some of the best.
Elevate her bathroom with these iconic No5 stamped soaps from Chanel.
This bundle contains everything she needs to keep that hair looking and feeling as healthy as can be.
Turn your words into art. Golden letters twisted and shaped into being are embellished with carefully-sourced stones. Curate your Bespoke Written Ring with a meaningful date, word or name in your choice of sustainable metal.
Keep her as warm as can be, this winter, with this cool super-sized mohair scarf from Acne.
Pay homage to her star sign with these durable but chic zodiac phone covers from Burga.
Up her stationery game with this stylish, personalised notebook and notecard set from Papier.
The femme fatale in your life will adore this provocative scent from Viktor and Rolf. Perfect for those moody winter nights.
Organic silhouettes are having a real moment this season and this sweet ring is the perfect way to incorporate it into her wardrobe.
Make a statement with this cool, cosy jumper from cult brand, Ganni.
If a classic MaxMara coat is a little out of your price range, then be sure to check out these ridiculously cosy mittens.
You may have spotted this cult face oil all over your Instagram, and for good reason. Not only is it in the coolest packaging we have seen all year, but it actually works. After using this oil at bedtime (applying with the gua-shroom) we found our skin was clear, bright and hydrated the next morning. Gifts don't get much better than that.
Do your bit for the environment with this chic, yet sustainable, fair-trade tote that’s been crafted entirely from recycled plastic by the Oaxacan weaving community.
Notes of moonflower, jasmine, incense, limba bark, vetiver roots, cinnamon leaves, patchouli, tonka beans, star anis, and specks of vanilla.