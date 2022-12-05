The Beauty Gift Sets Well Worth Adding To Your Christmas List This Year

Whether you're treating yourself or a loved one beauty gift sets are an absolute must at Christmas time. For those beauty-obsessed, choosing a beauty gift is the perfect way to spoil your loved ones. Not only are they packaged up so nicely that there's barely any need to wrap them but often means you save a pretty penny on product too.
You might've already bought a beauty advent calendar for the run up to Christmas but don't forget, Christmas is also the perfect excuse to treat yourself after a long year of working hard. If you've been hankering after a luxe skincare label for a while, delayed replacing your hair straighteners, or constantly adding Instagram posts from the same beauty brand to your 'saved' items, now is the time to treat yourself.
Of course, when it comes to beauty-centric Christmas gift sets, there's a lot to choose from. Take it from us, those online beauty shelves are packed to the brim with gift sets this year, so scrolling through the endless possibilities on offer is likely to be a little overwhelming. Never fear though, this year the Grazia beauty team has done the hard work for you. We've sifted through all the beauty gift sets on offer to bring you the cream of the crop and we'll continue to do so as the season progresses.
From Charlotte Tilbury to Elemis, Gucci to YSL, we have everything from beauty to fragrance for you to shop. Start scrolling to discover our favourites below and don't forget to check back each week, we'll be updating this gift set gallery each time we see something eye-popping!
The Best Beauty Gift Sets For Christmas
SHOP: Beauty Christmas Gift Sets
Is there anything better than opening a Charlotte Tilbury gift on Christmas morning? Treat your loved one to Charlotte's best-selling kit complete with Magic Lip Oil, the classic Pillow Talk lipstick and mascara, Radiance Resurfacing Facial to exfoliate and Charlotte's SPF 50 primer.
Gift this trio of luxurious Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balms to ensure your loved one is fully stocked for the new year.
Elevate any skincare routine with Foreo's Skin Supremes gift set. Complete with Luna Mini, an enhanced silicone facial brush designed to deeply cleanse and exfoliate the skin using T-sonic pulsations alongside the UFO Mini 2 designed to emulate a professional facial in the comfort of your home. The UFO Mini combines LED light treatment and T-sonic massaging pulsations to improve the overall condition of the skin depending on your concern.
We all know and love Olaplex so why not treat your bestie or sister to luscious locks including a full-sized No.3 Hair Perfector?
There's nothing better than receiving fragrance at Christmas and the light, pretty scent of Gucci Flora will go down a treat.
Can't choose between fragrance or make-up? Gift the magic of both with YSL's Libre Eau De Parfum gift set, complete with Volume Effet Faux Cils mini mascara and Rouge Pur Couture mini lipstick.
You can't go wrong with gifting Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Magic Cream this Christmas. Created backstage, Charlotte designed her best-selling moisturiser to prime, hydrate and plump the skin to create a supermodel-worthy glow. Combined with Charlotte's Magic Serum, this plumping duo leaves the skin looking dreamy and flooded with moisture.
What's better than hydrated and nourished hair? Gift the Gisou Hydration gift set infused with delicious honey.
Is there anything better than Dior's limited edition gift set at Christmas? Gift this beautiful set of lipsticks suitable for everyone, complete with a carrying case that doubles up as a clutch.
Haven't you heard? Sephora is finally available in the UK so why not gift the beauty lover in your life a case of Sephora's faves - they'll absolutely love it.
The ideal kit to introduce someone to the magic of REFY. Complete with three of the brand's hero products including the REFY Brow Sculpt, Lip Gloss and Mini Gloss Highlighter.
Perfect for those who love make-up, gift Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk complete with full-sized Eyes To Mesmerise and travel-sized lipstick, Lip Cheat lip liner and eyeliner.
Who doesn't love to indulge in self-care at Christmas? Laura Mercier knows what it's doing when it comes to body care and the Ambre Vanille range will make the perfect gift for anyone who loves luxurious scents.