The Beauty Gift Sets Well Worth Adding To Your Christmas List This Year

by Annie Vischer and Georgia Scott |

Whether you're treating yourself or a loved one beauty gift sets are an absolute must at Christmas time. For those beauty-obsessed, choosing a beauty gift is the perfect way to spoil your loved ones. Not only are they packaged up so nicely that there's barely any need to wrap them but often means you save a pretty penny on product too.

You might've already bought a beauty advent calendar for the run up to Christmas but don't forget, Christmas is also the perfect excuse to treat yourself after a long year of working hard. If you've been hankering after a luxe skincare label for a while, delayed replacing your hair straighteners, or constantly adding Instagram posts from the same beauty brand to your 'saved' items, now is the time to treat yourself.

Of course, when it comes to beauty-centric Christmas gift sets, there's a lot to choose from. Take it from us, those online beauty shelves are packed to the brim with gift sets this year, so scrolling through the endless possibilities on offer is likely to be a little overwhelming. Never fear though, this year the Grazia beauty team has done the hard work for you. We've sifted through all the beauty gift sets on offer to bring you the cream of the crop and we'll continue to do so as the season progresses.

From Charlotte Tilbury to Elemis, Gucci to YSL, we have everything from beauty to fragrance for you to shop. Start scrolling to discover our favourites below and don't forget to check back each week, we'll be updating this gift set gallery each time we see something eye-popping!

The Best Beauty Gift Sets For Christmas