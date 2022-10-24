The Best Personalised Christmas Gifts That Are Thoughtful (Including Kate Middleton’s Favourite Necklace)

There's something special about receiving a gift that's personalised, with either your name or initials. You might think it's still too early to be talking about Christmas but, when it comes to buying something personalised, bear in mind that you need to add on some extra time.

If you're looking for personalised Christmas gifts to show your nearest and dearest that you've put a lot of thought into your Christmas shopping this year, you've come to the right place.

Whether you're looking for a small token (we're talking chocolate) or something more heartfelt like the Merci Maman necklace approved by Kate Middleton no less, added personalisation can turn any gift into something even more special.

As Christmas draws closer, it’s time to seize the day (time really is of the essence in this instance) and snap up something special, complete with your loved one's names. And they don't have to be naff.

Shopping for a budding hostess-with-the-mostess? We can't get enough of the personalised tableplanner from Not Another Bill, the perfect dinner party assistant. Or looking for something boozy to mark the festive celebrations - Selfridges are bringing back the Cliquot cassette case that can be personalised with up to 32 characters, scan the accompanying QR code to be taken to the 'So Retro' playlist.

Selfridges Veuve Cliquot Personalised Case, £59.99 ©Selfridges

Show your favourites just how much you care with a one-off, super thoughtful prezzie. Whether you're searching for personalised Christmas gifts for her, personalised Christmas gifts for him or personalised Christmas gifts for everyone, we’ve done the research, so all you have to do is take your pick and get ordering – and soon, to avoid disappointment.

SHOP: The Best Personalised Christmas Gifts 2021

Gallery SHOP: The Best Personalised Christmas Gifts 2021 1 of 16 A Burberry scarf is an ideal present, add the finishing touch and monogram with three initials for free. Order by 20th December to receive your order in time for Christmas. 2 of 16 If you're looking for a truly special present, look no further than Loquet, which has put a twist on the traditional locket. Its design service allows you to choose everything from the chain to the shape of locket, including charms which sit inside it. There are birthstones, initials, good luck charms – all which sit inside the pendant and make for a lovely, unusual and truly personal piece of jewellery. Delivery is still one business day, leave it couple of days for this one though as they'll be super busy. 3 of 16 Ensure their new year starts in the most stylish way possible with a shiny 2023 diary that you can personalise with their initials. 4 of 16 Kate Middleton wore this exact necklace to celebrate the birth of Prince George - and if it's good enough for the Princess of Wales, your loved ones will love it. 5 of 16 The perfect dinner party assistant, a sophisticated and helpful way to plan your table. 6 of 16 Spell out how much someone means to you this Christmas.Order before 21st December for standard and 23rd for express next-day delivery in time for the big day. 7 of 16 Personalise your diamonds for the festive season until the very last minute. For standard UK delivery, order before 21st December. For next-day, order before 23rd December, or for all the last-min shoppers living in London, you can get instant delivery on the 24th. 8 of 16 The prettiest phone case possibly of all time, you can personalise this velvet number with any initials. 9 of 16 Ensure there are no more AirPods mix ups with a personalised leather case from just £27. For UK delivery, order by Monday 20th December for tracked Royal Mail shipping, or by Thursday 23rd for tracked DPD delivery. 10 of 16 Add a personal touch to the festive cheer on Christmas morning. Order by 6pm on 23rd December for delivery by Christmas Eve. 11 of 16 Most of D&D's luxurious PJ sets can be monogrammed for no extra charge. Order by 1pm on 22nd December for delivery by Christmas Eve. 12 of 16 These gin bottles featuring a name and birth flower couldn't be any prettier. Order by 23rd December for next-day delivery. 13 of 16 To get the Christmas festivities going, Selfridges has brought back the retro Clicquot Tape edition of the iconic Brut NV champagne, in a limited-edition case that can be personalised with up to 32 characters. Order by 9pm on 22nd December for UK next-day delivery. 14 of 16 Add personality to your favourite bag with this initialled Mulberry strap. For UK delivery, order by 22nd December for express in time for Christmas. 15 of 16 This beautifully crafted bat and ball is the ideal summer sporting accessory for the garden, park, beach and beyond. For UK delivery, order by Monday 20th December for tracked Royal Mail shipping, or by Thursday 23rd for tracked DPD delivery. 16 of 16 Stack them up or go for a statement simple initial, these pearl letters make the perfect personalised gift. Order by 23rd for next-day delivery in the UK or by the 20th for standard delivery in time for Christmas.