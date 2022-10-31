These Zara Perfumes Smell Just Like Your Designer Favourites – Except They’re Only £12.99

We all know that feeling of dread when we reach the end of our favourite high-end perfume. Maybe it was last year's Christmas gift from the parents, or maybe it was a self-indulgent splurge. Whatever it was, the stark realisation of needing to dish out a minimum of £100 to replace our holy grail scent is not a vibe That was, however, before Zara entered the scene.

It goes without saying that Zara is our high-street go-to for all things clothing, but it's also a fragrance gold mine. From light and floral, to dark and musky, Zara's catalogue of scents is wide enough to cater to the desires of every fragrance-phile, and then some.

Whether your favourite designer scent is the internet-breaking Gypsy Water by Byredo, or Lancome's fun and fresh La Vie Est Belle, you're bound to find the perfect £19.99 version (or less) in Zara's perfume section. Plus, if you're saving on perfume, you might finally be able to splash the cash on those cowboy boots you've been eyeing up for far too long...

We've put together an edit of the best Zara perfumes, alongside their designer counterparts. Shop our top picks below.