These Zara Perfumes Smell Just Like Your Designer Favourites – Except They’re Only £12.99

We all know that feeling of dread when we reach the end of our favourite high-end perfume. Maybe it was last year's Christmas gift from the parents, or maybe it was a self-indulgent splurge. Whatever it was, the stark realisation of needing to dish out a minimum of £100 to replace our holy grail scent is not a vibe That was, however, before Zara entered the scene.
It goes without saying that Zara is our high-street go-to for all things clothing, but it's also a fragrance gold mine. From light and floral, to dark and musky, Zara's catalogue of scents is wide enough to cater to the desires of every fragrance-phile, and then some.
Whether your favourite designer scent is the internet-breaking Gypsy Water by Byredo, or Lancome's fun and fresh La Vie Est Belle, you're bound to find the perfect £19.99 version (or less) in Zara's perfume section. Plus, if you're saving on perfume, you might finally be able to splash the cash on those cowboy boots you've been eyeing up for far too long...
We've put together an edit of the best Zara perfumes, alongside their designer counterparts. Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: Zara's Best Designer Perfume Dupes
Sharing notes of vert de bergamot and spearmint, Zara's Waterlily Tea Dress is almost identical to the internet sensation that is Byredo's Gypsy Water. Both fragrances combine citrus and woody notes, resulting in an enchanting scent that is the definition of that girl. Shop Zara's £15.99 version or the original Byredo Gypsy Water for £130.
If you want to smell expensive on a budget, look no further than Zara's Red Temptation, which is a near-perfect dupe for the Maison Francis Baccarat Rouge. With corresponding top notes of sensual jasmine and rich saffron, and middle notes of amber and moss, these two scents are practically indistinguishable. Grab Zara's £19.99 Red Temptation or the Maison Francis Baccarat Rouge for £215.
Nope, this is not a drill. YSL's Black Opium - a scent we all know and love - has met its match with Zara's £12.99 Gardenia. Lying at the heart of these aromas are notes of orange blossom and black coffee, with base notes of vanilla to take the edge off. The result? A sweet/spicy fragrance which is addictive, in every sense of the word. Shop Zara's incredible dupe Gardenia, or Black Opium for £72.
Both Lancome's La Vie Est Belle and Zara's Red Vanilla are reminiscent of fresh bouquets on a warm spring day. Although less than half the price, Red Vanilla holds its own against the high-end equivalent, with floral notes of peony and iris, tangy tangerine and sweet raspberry. Shop the high street £12.99 version or the Lancome La Vie Est Belle for £66.40.
Light, fruity and delicate are the most fitting words to describe Chanel Chance along with its high-street counterpart; Zara Applejuice. The fragrances intertwine notes of grapefruit, jasmine and musk, to create a romantic and tender fragrance. Shop Zara's £17.99 high street version or Chanel's Eau Tendre priced at £67.
Created as part of Zara's emotions collection in collaboration with none other than Jo Malone, it's no surprise that Ebony Wood is nearly identical to one of the perfumier's own coveted scents. Much like Ebony Wood, Jo Malone's Wood Sage & Sea Salt reveals notes of ebony, salt and clove. Shop Ebony Wood for £25.99 or Wood Sage & Sea Salt for £78.
We can't think of a better scent to wear this cosy season than a woody fragrance, reminiscent of a night by the fire with a lulling crackle in the background. That's exactly what Maison Margiela's famed perfume, By The Fireplace so perfectly achieves, so we were stunned to find a similar olfactory experience in Zara's Bohemian Oud. Shop Bohemian Oud for £19.99, or the original By The Fireplace for £49.
It's hard to forget the phenomenon that was Paco Rabanne's Lady Million, the scent created for the femme-fatale evoking notes of honey and patchouli, neroli and bitter orange. Similarly seductive is Zara's Woman Gold, combining spicy and floral notes resulting in an irresistible scent for just £12.99. Shop Zara's Woman Gold or Lady Million for £71.
Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf is another all-time favourite, so we were delighted to come across Zara's impressive dupe, Oriental. Like Flowerbomb, Oriental features top notes of bergamot and freesia, with vanilla lying at the core of this fragrance, and base notes of patchouli lingering long after that first spritz. Pick up Oriental for £12.99 or the original Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf for £83.