9 Heatwave-Proof Summer Outfit Ideas To Keep You Looking Stylish (Without Melting)

To compliment the iced coffee that's permanently in hand right now.

summer outfit ideas
by Julia Harvey |
Posted

We love a bit of summer style! The sunshine season calls for colour, floaty dresses, shorts, linen and comfy summer sandals. What's even better is that you don't have to cover up the finished product with a big ol' winter coat. While we love a bit of warm weather, the current heatwave is causing us some serious wardrobe dilemmas. Of course we want to stay stylish but we're also not up for melting into a (very well dressed) puddle. With this in mind, we've taken to Intagram to find some of the best summer outfit ideas to try now.

For an easy ready-made outfit, opt for a linen co-ord, our official uniform for the season ahead. There are plenty of ways to wear it, too. Team the matching set together or style separately (the bottoms with a simple white tee and swimwear, the top with your favourite maxi dress). See, the possibilities are (nearly) endless, making the two-piece ideal for holiday packing when luggage space is tight.

A basket bag will be your go-to summertime tote, ideal for lugging your laptop to the office but also great for carrying all those holiday essentials down to the beach (we know which we'd rather be doing). Heatwave-proof shoes can prove tricky, especially if you're after something practical. A pair of leather slides is great for all summer outfits, smarter than your usual poolside sliders but still good at letting in some welcome breeze. For days when you know you'll be running around, lightweight trainers will do the trick. Wear yours with easy, breezy summer midi dresses or cotton boxer shorts for an outfit that's cool in every sense.

Here are our favourite summer outfits for your to shop now...

1. The Boob Tube & Tailored Trousers

summer outfit ideas Gimaguas, Besita Checked Knitted Bandeau Top, £100
summer outfit ideas &Other Stories, Wide Press Crease Trousers, £65
summer outfit ideas Havaianas, Women's Slim Brasil Logo Flip Flops, WAS £18.80 NOW £13.16
2. The Summer Dress & Basket Bag

summer outfit ideas H&M, Flounce Trimmed Dress, £19.99
summer outfit ideas YYW, Round Handwoven Tote Basket Bag, WAS £22.99 NOW £18.39
summer outfit ideas Whistles, Cleo Padded Strappy Sandals, £135
3. The Linen Co-Ord

Summer outfit ideas With Nothing Underneath, Red Linen Shirt, £100, Shorts, £60
Summer outfit ideas Colourful Standard, Classic Havana Brown, £89
4. The Crochet Top & Jeans

summer outfit ideas ARKET, Crochet Halterneck Top, £45
summer outfit ideas Mango, High Waist Jeans, £35.99
summer outfit ideas RIVBOS, Polarized Sports Sunglasses, WAS £19.98 NOW £13.99
5. Midi Dress & Trainers

summer outfit ideas Nobody's Child, Cotton Rich Checked Midi Smock Dress, £59
summer outfit ideas Adidas Originals, Astir Metallic Ripstop Faux Leather and Mesh Sneakers, £85
summer outfit ideas River Island, Brown Tortoise Shell Aviator Sunglasses, £16
6. The Crochet Dress & Slides

summer outfit ideas COS, Open Knit Crochet Midi Dress, £89
Charles & Keith, Gabine Buckled Leather Slides​, £95
7. The Boxer Shorts & Vest Top

summer outfit ideas Free People, Sunday Morning Boxer Shorts, £24
summer outfit ideas Reformation, Tasha Tank Dark Olive, £40
summer outfit ideas Sensi Studio, Baby Bamboo Pom Pom Straw Basket Bag, £155
8. The Midi Skirt & Short Sleeve Shirt

summer outfit ideas Asceno, Prague Organic-Linen Voile Shirt, £185
summer outfit ideas Topshop, Satin Bias Cut Midi Skirt, £34
summer outfit ideas AllSaints, Rina Cropped Tank Top, £22
9. The Gym Shorts & Tank Top

summer outfit ideas Peachy Den, The Margot Tank, £70
summer outfit ideas Gymshark, Loose Sports Short, £30
summer outfit ideas Ganni, Yellow Vegea Slides, £215
