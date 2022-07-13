9 Heatwave-Proof Summer Outfit Ideas To Keep You Looking Stylish (Without Melting)

We love a bit of summer style! The sunshine season calls for colour, floaty dresses, shorts, linen and comfy summer sandals. What's even better is that you don't have to cover up the finished product with a big ol' winter coat. While we love a bit of warm weather, the current heatwave is causing us some serious wardrobe dilemmas. Of course we want to stay stylish but we're also not up for melting into a (very well dressed) puddle. With this in mind, we've taken to Intagram to find some of the best summer outfit ideas to try now.

For an easy ready-made outfit, opt for a linen co-ord, our official uniform for the season ahead. There are plenty of ways to wear it, too. Team the matching set together or style separately (the bottoms with a simple white tee and swimwear, the top with your favourite maxi dress). See, the possibilities are (nearly) endless, making the two-piece ideal for holiday packing when luggage space is tight.

A basket bag will be your go-to summertime tote, ideal for lugging your laptop to the office but also great for carrying all those holiday essentials down to the beach (we know which we'd rather be doing). Heatwave-proof shoes can prove tricky, especially if you're after something practical. A pair of leather slides is great for all summer outfits, smarter than your usual poolside sliders but still good at letting in some welcome breeze. For days when you know you'll be running around, lightweight trainers will do the trick. Wear yours with easy, breezy summer midi dresses or cotton boxer shorts for an outfit that's cool in every sense.

Here are our favourite summer outfits for your to shop now...

1 . The Boob Tube & Tailored Trousers

Gallery 1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

2 . The Summer Dress & Basket Bag

Gallery 1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

3 . The Linen Co-Ord

Gallery 1 of 2 2 of 2

4 . The Crochet Top & Jeans

Gallery 1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

5 . Midi Dress & Trainers

Gallery 1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

6 . The Crochet Dress & Slides

Gallery 1 of 2 2 of 2

7 . The Boxer Shorts & Vest Top

Gallery 1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

8 . The Midi Skirt & Short Sleeve Shirt

Gallery 1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

9 . The Gym Shorts & Tank Top