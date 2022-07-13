We’ve Found The Best #Coolgirl Sunglasses In The Amazon Prime Day Sale – And They Honestly Look Designer

We don't need to remind anyone that it's hot. Very hot in fact. Aside from floppy sun hats and your new best friend, The Fan, it's sunglasses that are our current accessory of choice. In particular, a sporty frame that wouldn't look out of place on the athletics track. TikTok has already named the style #coolgirl sunglasses - and with Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian both fans of the silhouette, we think it's a pretty apt name.

You've got Balenciaga to thank for the rise in popularity of these shades. Arriving at the Balenciaga after-party, Kim Kardashian stepped out in a black sequin gown accessorised with a pair of sporty sunglasses (all Balenciaga, of course). Megan Thee Stallion is also a fan, wearing a pair of black Balenciaga shades to attend the fashion house's couture show and donning a pair, this time from Burberry, for her performance at Glastonbury last month.

Megan Thee Stallion ©Getty

While there are plenty of options out there right now (we love the wrap-around frames from Lexxola and Hot Futures), TikTokers are choosing to head over to Amazon to get their #coolgirl sunnies fix. To make things even better there are plenty of pairs in the Amazon Prime Day sale right now for you to shop.