Summer Co-Ords Are Fashion’s Hottest Power Couple – And They’re Perfect For The Heatwave

by Laura Antonia Jordan |

Some things make so much sense together, you wonder why it took so long for them to hook up in the first place. (Here’s looking at you Rihanna and A$AP Rocky).

Co-ords have long evolved past twin-set formality into something more relaxed, and are now destined to reach their laid-back apex in this new power pairing: shorts and shirts. They now exist in happy harmony – as matchy-matchy sets – and are poised to take the hassle out of summer dressing.

Ellie Delphine at Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

In crisp cottons and breezy linens, sun-bleached stripes and ice-cream pastels, these shorts-plus-shirt sets work so well right now because they straddle the unique demands of our summer wardrobes: easy enough for staycations and sufficiently polished for balmy dinners (choose a long enough short and you could even take them to the office). Think of it as a zero-hassle total look for anyone who's bored thinking about more summer dresses - or feeling a little hot under the collar in this week's heatwave.

Of course, even the most fearless dresser can be daunted by shorts. If that’s you, this could be your soft landing: flattering, high-waisted, loose-cut styles are dominating. Teamed with a neat, short-sleeved shirt, they’re as comfortable as staying in your PJs. And there are other versions of the summer co-ord that are worth getting on your radar (swishy midi skirts and fluid trousers are your friend if you can't face shorts).

Discover the best dynamic duos to shop now at the gallery below.