Stylish Laptop Bags To Shop On Amazon Prime Day (And You’ll Actually Want To Carry Them)

Most of us are lugging our laptops between the office, home or somewhere in between (shoutout to South Western Railway). Hands up if you carry your laptop around in a) a canvas tote, b) a bag-for-life or c) your arms? This isn’t an exercise in shaming – most of us have wedged ours into a basket bag at some point in time – so of course, now feels like the right time to treat yourself to an upgrade, and there's no better time to bag (pardon the pun) yourself a bargain, especially as it's Amazon Prime Day.
SHOP: The Best Laptop Bags In The Amazon Prime Day Sale
1. Voova, Laptop Bag, WAS £33.49 NOW £20.79
2. Matein, Travel Laptop Backpack, WAS £29.99 NOW £20.97
3. Nubily, 15.6 Inch Large Leather Tote Bag, WAS £36.86 NOW £29.49
4. Lubardy, 15.6 Inch Leather Laptop Handbag, WAS £37.99 NOW £30.39
5. Bertasche, Laptop Bag 17.3 Inch Briefcase, WAS £34.99 NOW £27.99
Look to luggage brand AWAY's Latitude Tote complete with laptop pocket or Horizn Studios' Gion Backpack. It comes complete with a separate laptop pocket and is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. It's the perfect backpack for cyclists looking for something sturdy, too.
If you're looking for something that fits your laptop but also has major fashion credentials, thanks to the big bag trend, there's a handful of high end or high street bags that tick both those boxes. Look to Mulberry's classic totes – yes, they're an investment but these bags are timeless.
Speaking of backpacks, Fjällräven's Kanken bags are an affordable and always incredibly popular option.
SHOP: The Best Laptop Bags For Women 2022
Is it a clutch, is it a laptop case? The fact is it's both and we love it. Chic, wearable and nice to carry rather than a grubby canvas bag, this is the one that means business.
Smooth, sleek and ready to be taken out and about, this Osprey backpack is unlike other styles. A grown-up backpack if you will, the timeless colour and design makes it more wearable in an office environment.
With eight fun colour ways to pick from, no doubt this do-it-all bag will serve you well. The waterproof style can be worn as a tote or backpack and will carry a 15" laptop.
If you have to carry a laptop bag around you might as well make it an accessory, right? This animal print style made from 100% recycled materials is a win-win.
Perfect to hold a 15" laptop (with extra room), the Away bag also comes with a removable strap to you can carry it as a cross body, too.
With a padded section for a laptop, chic front pocket and two additional zipper compartments for tablets, it's perfect for busy people on the go.
No one wants a soggy laptop from their commute, and this is where the Rains backpack comes in. Water-resistant, with adjustable straps and available in 12 colours, what's not to love?
Okay it's a splurge, but a worthy one. A Mulberry bag will see you through the years in serious style and this one just so happens to be big enough to fit a laptop.
Business at the front and party at the sides, this navy number with its printed zigzag design to make it more roomy is a keeper.
Another waterproof design, the Horizn Studios sleek vegan style is available in 10 different shades. With space to hold a 13" laptop, it's easy to see why it's a bestseller.
If you want a bag that fits in with your everyday outfits, then this tote is the one for you. Simply slip your laptop or tablet in with your usual handbag fillers.
A classic that'll never fail, the Kanken Backpack is a winner for those who like to go hands-free on their commute.