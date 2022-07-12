Stylish Laptop Bags To Shop On Amazon Prime Day (And You’ll Actually Want To Carry Them)

by Natalie Hammond & Sophie Henderson |

Most of us are lugging our laptops between the office, home or somewhere in between (shoutout to South Western Railway). Hands up if you carry your laptop around in a) a canvas tote, b) a bag-for-life or c) your arms? This isn’t an exercise in shaming – most of us have wedged ours into a basket bag at some point in time – so of course, now feels like the right time to treat yourself to an upgrade, and there's no better time to bag (pardon the pun) yourself a bargain, especially as it's Amazon Prime Day.

Look to luggage brand AWAY's Latitude Tote complete with laptop pocket or Horizn Studios' Gion Backpack. It comes complete with a separate laptop pocket and is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. It's the perfect backpack for cyclists looking for something sturdy, too.

If you're looking for something that fits your laptop but also has major fashion credentials, thanks to the big bag trend, there's a handful of high end or high street bags that tick both those boxes. Look to Mulberry's classic totes – yes, they're an investment but these bags are timeless.

Speaking of backpacks, Fjällräven's Kanken bags are an affordable and always incredibly popular option.

Keep scrolling to see more of the coolest laptop bags on the market