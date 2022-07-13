Kendall Jenner’s Favourite Off-Duty Shoes Are £75 In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

When it comes to comfortable shoes, there's one pair that influencers, celebrities and fashion designers all agree on: Birkenstock clogs. Kendall Jenner wears hers with cropped tees, striped cardigans, boot-cut jeans and '00s shoulder bags. Mia Reagan, meanwhile, deemed them wedding-worthy - and wore them to the year's hottest nuptials (the Beckham-Peltzs). Both have the suede, sandy-coloured version - which goes brilliantly with similarly soft neutrals as well as super-charged summer shades like turquoise - but we also know a few fans of the black (Jenner, again, and Dakota Johnson).

Kendall Jenner ©Getty

It's difficult to put your finger on why they've become such a cult classic. They're flat, clunky and pretty orthopaedic-looking, after all. But they also, somehow, manage to look cool with everything, whether you're into smocked dresses, wide-leg denim dungarees, cycling shorts or cargo pants. Neat, huh?

We haven't even told you the best part, which is that the black clog is now reduced to £75 - from £113.99 - as part of Amazon Prime Day. If you've been umming and ahhing over whether or not to join the clog club, this might be the moment to take the plunge. Your feet will thank you.