The Best Summer Sandals That Will See You Through The Season In Style

Hello, toes.

by Hannah Banks-Walker |
The weather might be undecided but that doesn't stop the following sentence being undeniable: sandal season is just around the corner. While the thought of bringing your feet out of hibernation might make you want to call in sick to start pumicing and painting, it does mean that summer is tantalisingly close, which has got to be good thing. Because while winter boots have served you well, it's time slide into something a whole lot more alluring.

From the 'ugly' sandals that will serve you all-summer-long on the festival circuit to the naked sandals that have come straight from the archives of the '90s, there is undoubtedly a shoe for you. So, here are the best summer sandals you need to know about for the sunny season.

Flip-Flop Sandals

The flip-flop has grown up and now is either made of sleek leather or comes with the addition of a nano heel. Before you dismiss this trend as a flash-in-the-pan, please note that they are super comfy, look seriously chic and mean that you can easily transition from work to holiday mode.

1. M&amp;S, Leather Flatform Flip Flops

M&S has a truly unbeatable range of could-be-designer sandals at high street prices.

2. The Row, Ginza Leather And Suede Sandals

The Row's Ginza sandals have spawned plenty of dupes but none quite stand up to the original.

3. The Attico, Selene Suede Thong Sandals

The Attico's chunky thong platforms remind us of the sandals everyone wore in the '90s.

Closed-Toe Sandals

Closed-toe sandals, otherwise known as 'caged' or 'fisherman's' sandals, are the perfect option if you haven't yet managed to head to a salon (Alexa Chung's a big fan). Made from woven leather, and usually featuring a slingback strap and a buckle fastening, they look great with ribbed socks while the weather still hasn't made up its mind.

5. Hereu, Pesca Cut-Out Leather Sandals

Hereu's fisherman's sandals are legendary in fashion editor circles for being the dreamiest

6. Russell &amp; Bromley, Lucca Open-Back Fisherman Sandal

Russell & Bromley do some of the best fisherman's sandals in black and tan leather.

Naked Sandals

The Row is responsible for the comeback of the naked sandal. (The Olsens have an eye for sleeper shoe hits - they also have ultra-luxe iterations of the fisherman's sandal and chunky-soled flip-flop.) Aeyde, Mango, Arket and Ferragamo (see above) all have suitably '90s-looking pairs of the barely-there strappy sandal.

7. Neous, Venusta Sandal

Neous makes some of the best naked sandals in the business like this spaghetti-thin silver pair.

8. COS, Buckled Strappy Heeled Sandals

COS' buckled, barely-there sandals will give you a reason to get a pedicure ASAP.

9. Aeyde, Elise Gold Nappa Sandal

This German footwear brand has an impressive selection of barely-there sandals.

Mule Sandals

Another hero of the '90s, and a personal favourite of Carrie Bradshaw's, is the mule, a high-heeled, thick-strapped leather sandal that looks great with minidresses, straight-leg jeans and, as you can see from this 'gram, shiny leather trousers.

10. Dune, Knot-Detail Cork Wedge Mules

This cork wedge mule deserves its place in the nostalgic sandal hall of fame.

11. Dear Frances, Chaise Mule

This black pair of mule sandals will see you through summer wedding season.

12. Wandler, Gaia Leather Wedge Mules

Wandler's wedge mules, in this acid shade of green, are a great talking point for the garden party

Platform Sandals

Chunky platform sandals are not for the faint-hearted but are guaranteed to make an impact (plus, they hold up better on grass than spindly stilettos - a wedding season win).

13. Malone Souliers, Keaton 125 Raffia Platform Sandals

How to make platforms more summer-friendly? Make them in raffia, à la Malone Souliers. You'll wear

14. Valentino, Tan-Go Platform Patent Leather Slide

Valentino's platform sandals aren't for the faint-hearted but are fabulous.

15. Nodaleto, Bulla Ness 85 Leather Sandals

These Nodaleto platform would be an excellent choice for brides (a chunkier heel will be so much

Walking Sandals

Not a joke: thick soles, velcro and solid ankle straps no longer belong exclusively to the orthopaedic shoe market. Oh no – dad sandals, the kind yours would pack on a walking holiday, are officially in. (Birkenstock's are a perennial favourite among fashion editors, who like to wear them with chunky socks in winter and beaded anklets in summer).

16. Vagabond, Erin Sandals

Vagabond's sandals are famously comfortable. This velcro pair, a chic take on the hiking sandal,

17. Whistles, Jemma Triple Buckle Sandal

A walking sandal but make it cool.

18. Merrell, Hut Ultra Wrap

Merrell's sturdy take on walking sandals deliver superb underfoot comfort.

