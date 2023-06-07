The Best Summer Sandals That Will See You Through The Season In Style

The weather might be undecided but that doesn't stop the following sentence being undeniable: sandal season is just around the corner. While the thought of bringing your feet out of hibernation might make you want to call in sick to start pumicing and painting, it does mean that summer is tantalisingly close, which has got to be good thing. Because while winter boots have served you well, it's time slide into something a whole lot more alluring.
From the 'ugly' sandals that will serve you all-summer-long on the festival circuit to the naked sandals that have come straight from the archives of the '90s, there is undoubtedly a shoe for you. So, here are the best summer sandals you need to know about for the sunny season.
Flip-Flop Sandals
The flip-flop has grown up and now is either made of sleek leather or comes with the addition of a nano heel. Before you dismiss this trend as a flash-in-the-pan, please note that they are super comfy, look seriously chic and mean that you can easily transition from work to holiday mode.
1. M&S, Leather Flatform Flip Flops
Description
M&S has a truly unbeatable range of could-be-designer sandals at high street prices.
2. The Row, Ginza Leather And Suede Sandals
Description
The Row's Ginza sandals have spawned plenty of dupes but none quite stand up to the original.
3. The Attico, Selene Suede Thong Sandals
Description
The Attico's chunky thong platforms remind us of the sandals everyone wore in the '90s.
Closed-Toe Sandals
Closed-toe sandals, otherwise known as 'caged' or 'fisherman's' sandals, are the perfect option if you haven't yet managed to head to a salon (Alexa Chung's a big fan). Made from woven leather, and usually featuring a slingback strap and a buckle fastening, they look great with ribbed socks while the weather still hasn't made up its mind.
4. & Other Stories, Fisherman Leather Sandals
Description
The fisherman's sandal is still trending this summer thanks to cool yet comfortable versions like
5. Hereu, Pesca Cut-Out Leather Sandals
Description
Hereu's fisherman's sandals are legendary in fashion editor circles for being the dreamiest
6. Russell & Bromley, Lucca Open-Back Fisherman Sandal
Description
Russell & Bromley do some of the best fisherman's sandals in black and tan leather.
Naked Sandals
The Row is responsible for the comeback of the naked sandal. (The Olsens have an eye for sleeper shoe hits - they also have ultra-luxe iterations of the fisherman's sandal and chunky-soled flip-flop.) Aeyde, Mango, Arket and Ferragamo (see above) all have suitably '90s-looking pairs of the barely-there strappy sandal.
7. Neous, Venusta Sandal
Description
Neous makes some of the best naked sandals in the business like this spaghetti-thin silver pair.
8. COS, Buckled Strappy Heeled Sandals
Description
COS' buckled, barely-there sandals will give you a reason to get a pedicure ASAP.
9. Aeyde, Elise Gold Nappa Sandal
Description
This German footwear brand has an impressive selection of barely-there sandals.
Mule Sandals
Another hero of the '90s, and a personal favourite of Carrie Bradshaw's, is the mule, a high-heeled, thick-strapped leather sandal that looks great with minidresses, straight-leg jeans and, as you can see from this 'gram, shiny leather trousers.
10. Dune, Knot-Detail Cork Wedge Mules
Description
This cork wedge mule deserves its place in the nostalgic sandal hall of fame.
11. Dear Frances, Chaise Mule
Description
This black pair of mule sandals will see you through summer wedding season.
12. Wandler, Gaia Leather Wedge Mules
Description
Wandler's wedge mules, in this acid shade of green, are a great talking point for the garden party
Platform Sandals
Chunky platform sandals are not for the faint-hearted but are guaranteed to make an impact (plus, they hold up better on grass than spindly stilettos - a wedding season win).
13. Malone Souliers, Keaton 125 Raffia Platform Sandals
Description
How to make platforms more summer-friendly? Make them in raffia, à la Malone Souliers. You'll wear
14. Valentino, Tan-Go Platform Patent Leather Slide
Description
Valentino's platform sandals aren't for the faint-hearted but are fabulous.
15. Nodaleto, Bulla Ness 85 Leather Sandals
Description
These Nodaleto platform would be an excellent choice for brides (a chunkier heel will be so much
Walking Sandals
Not a joke: thick soles, velcro and solid ankle straps no longer belong exclusively to the orthopaedic shoe market. Oh no – dad sandals, the kind yours would pack on a walking holiday, are officially in. (Birkenstock's are a perennial favourite among fashion editors, who like to wear them with chunky socks in winter and beaded anklets in summer).
16. Vagabond, Erin Sandals
Description
Vagabond's sandals are famously comfortable. This velcro pair, a chic take on the hiking sandal,
18. Merrell, Hut Ultra Wrap
Description
Merrell's sturdy take on walking sandals deliver superb underfoot comfort.
READ MORE: These Are The Best Summer Dresses Of The Year, So Buy Them While You Still Can