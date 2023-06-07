The Best Summer Sandals That Will See You Through The Season In Style

The weather might be undecided but that doesn't stop the following sentence being undeniable: sandal season is just around the corner. While the thought of bringing your feet out of hibernation might make you want to call in sick to start pumicing and painting, it does mean that summer is tantalisingly close, which has got to be good thing. Because while winter boots have served you well, it's time slide into something a whole lot more alluring.

From the 'ugly' sandals that will serve you all-summer-long on the festival circuit to the naked sandals that have come straight from the archives of the '90s, there is undoubtedly a shoe for you. So, here are the best summer sandals you need to know about for the sunny season.

Flip-Flop Sandals

The flip-flop has grown up and now is either made of sleek leather or comes with the addition of a nano heel. Before you dismiss this trend as a flash-in-the-pan, please note that they are super comfy, look seriously chic and mean that you can easily transition from work to holiday mode.

1. M&S, Leather Flatform Flip Flops Buy now Description M&S has a truly unbeatable range of could-be-designer sandals at high street prices. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. The Row, Ginza Leather And Suede Sandals Buy now Description The Row's Ginza sandals have spawned plenty of dupes but none quite stand up to the original. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. The Attico, Selene Suede Thong Sandals Buy now Description The Attico's chunky thong platforms remind us of the sandals everyone wore in the '90s. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Closed-Toe Sandals

Closed-toe sandals, otherwise known as 'caged' or 'fisherman's' sandals, are the perfect option if you haven't yet managed to head to a salon (Alexa Chung's a big fan). Made from woven leather, and usually featuring a slingback strap and a buckle fastening, they look great with ribbed socks while the weather still hasn't made up its mind.

4. & Other Stories, Fisherman Leather Sandals Buy now Description The fisherman's sandal is still trending this summer thanks to cool yet comfortable versions like ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Hereu, Pesca Cut-Out Leather Sandals Buy now Description Hereu's fisherman's sandals are legendary in fashion editor circles for being the dreamiest ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Russell & Bromley, Lucca Open-Back Fisherman Sandal Buy now Description Russell & Bromley do some of the best fisherman's sandals in black and tan leather. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Naked Sandals

©Getty

The Row is responsible for the comeback of the naked sandal. (The Olsens have an eye for sleeper shoe hits - they also have ultra-luxe iterations of the fisherman's sandal and chunky-soled flip-flop.) Aeyde, Mango, Arket and Ferragamo (see above) all have suitably '90s-looking pairs of the barely-there strappy sandal.

7. Neous, Venusta Sandal Buy now Description Neous makes some of the best naked sandals in the business like this spaghetti-thin silver pair. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. COS, Buckled Strappy Heeled Sandals Buy now Description COS' buckled, barely-there sandals will give you a reason to get a pedicure ASAP. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. Aeyde, Elise Gold Nappa Sandal Buy now Description This German footwear brand has an impressive selection of barely-there sandals. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Mule Sandals

Another hero of the '90s, and a personal favourite of Carrie Bradshaw's, is the mule, a high-heeled, thick-strapped leather sandal that looks great with minidresses, straight-leg jeans and, as you can see from this 'gram, shiny leather trousers.

10. Dune, Knot-Detail Cork Wedge Mules Buy now Description This cork wedge mule deserves its place in the nostalgic sandal hall of fame. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

11. Dear Frances, Chaise Mule Buy now Description This black pair of mule sandals will see you through summer wedding season. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

12. Wandler, Gaia Leather Wedge Mules Buy now Description Wandler's wedge mules, in this acid shade of green, are a great talking point for the garden party ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Platform Sandals

©Getty

Chunky platform sandals are not for the faint-hearted but are guaranteed to make an impact (plus, they hold up better on grass than spindly stilettos - a wedding season win).

13. Malone Souliers, Keaton 125 Raffia Platform Sandals Buy now Description How to make platforms more summer-friendly? Make them in raffia, à la Malone Souliers. You'll wear ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

14. Valentino, Tan-Go Platform Patent Leather Slide Buy now Description Valentino's platform sandals aren't for the faint-hearted but are fabulous. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

15. Nodaleto, Bulla Ness 85 Leather Sandals Buy now Description These Nodaleto platform would be an excellent choice for brides (a chunkier heel will be so much ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Walking Sandals

Not a joke: thick soles, velcro and solid ankle straps no longer belong exclusively to the orthopaedic shoe market. Oh no – dad sandals, the kind yours would pack on a walking holiday, are officially in. (Birkenstock's are a perennial favourite among fashion editors, who like to wear them with chunky socks in winter and beaded anklets in summer).

16. Vagabond, Erin Sandals Buy now Description Vagabond's sandals are famously comfortable. This velcro pair, a chic take on the hiking sandal, ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

17. Whistles, Jemma Triple Buckle Sandal Buy now Description A walking sandal but make it cool. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now