Hot And Bothered? Bring On Boxer Shorts, This Year’s Answer To Denim Cut-Offs

As soon as the mercury spikes, the cool set (Chloë Sevigny, Zoë Kravitz, Kate Moss et al) slip on their denim cut-offs like clockwork. Except this year, there's a new style in town that might tempt them away. Bella Hadid's already tried it, as have Kendall Jenner, Alexa Chung and Kim Kardashian. Make way for boxer shorts.

That's right, the stretch-waist and loose-leg short normally found in certain underwear drawers is now officially the coolest style of bottoms to be seen in this summer. Just to reiterate, these are not the fitted kind of boxers with a logo around the waistband. No, no. The kind you're looking for have an elasticated waist, roomy legs and even a few buttons down the front.

It's the latest instalment in a long-running series we like to call 'underwear as daywear'. Bella Hadid wore her boxer shorts and matching bra - a vintage nylon set from Prada - to frolic at the beach. Jenner wore a pair of lemon yellow boxers out and about with a crop top and oversized shirt. What could be a better combination for this week's heatwave weather?

To stay as cool as possible, look for loose-fitting styles in linen or cotton. With Nothing Underneath, Meghan Markle's favourite button-down brand, has a perfect version in striped poplin for £55. And don't dismiss actual boxer brands (our favourite's Speltham, where if you buy three pairs, you get 10% off each). Frankie Shop, meanwhile, has a boxer short in every colour of the rainbow and a matching shirt if you want to keep your outfit combinations as easy as possible. Hot and bothered? Bring on the boxers.