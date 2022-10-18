Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire’s Dating History

Made in Chelsea is back and Miles Nazaire seems to have made it his mission to further his reputation as the ridiculously attractive but unlucky-in-love, resident lothario. And even two episodes in, he's doing a great job.

Not only does he seem to end things with newcomer Issy Francis-Baum who he bumped into in Mallorca, there are rumours that one of his exes, MAFS' Ella Ding could be set to make an appearance on the show this series, AND he's inching ever closer to being the final straw in James and Maeva's relationship.

In an argument with his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Miles said that he truly hoped that Maeva wasn't in his life when he met the love of his life... Things then got even more awkward for poor James later in the episode when Maeva and Issy had an argument about what Miles had been up to with Issy suggesting that Maeva should pay more attention to her own man. It was pretty harsh but tbf, we were all thinking it...

Now, as Miles decides that * shock * , Issy isn't the girl for him, we're taking a look back at all his past relationships...