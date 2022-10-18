Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire’s Dating History

Made in Chelsea is back and Miles Nazaire seems to have made it his mission to further his reputation as the ridiculously attractive but unlucky-in-love, resident lothario. And even two episodes in, he's doing a great job.
Not only does he seem to end things with newcomer Issy Francis-Baum who he bumped into in Mallorca, there are rumours that one of his exes, MAFS' Ella Ding could be set to make an appearance on the show this series, AND he's inching ever closer to being the final straw in James and Maeva's relationship.
In an argument with his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Miles said that he truly hoped that Maeva wasn't in his life when he met the love of his life... Things then got even more awkward for poor James later in the episode when Maeva and Issy had an argument about what Miles had been up to with Issy suggesting that Maeva should pay more attention to her own man. It was pretty harsh but tbf, we were all thinking it...
Now, as Miles decides that *shock*, Issy isn't the girl for him, we're taking a look back at all his past relationships...
Miles Nazaire's Dating History
Maeva and Miles dated for three years before she joined the show in 2019. She soon start dating James Taylor and is now engaged and expecting her first child with him, but fans of Made in Chelsea can't help but notice that there may be some unfinished business between Miles and Maeva.
Although her relationship with Sam Thompson is common knowledge, Tiff Watson actually dated Miles as well during her time on Made in Chelsea - with Sam's full blessing of course. However, the romance was short-lived and Miles admitted that he got a taste of his own medicine when Tiff revealed that she wasn't looking for a boyfriend, just a bit of fun.
Miles originally had is heart set on Inga Valentina on MIC, competing with Julius Cowdrey for her affections. The pair had a short fling but it never really became anything.
After her break-up with boyfriend Reza Amiri-Garroussi- who she dated on and off for ten years- Miles made a move on Ruby. Their relationship wasn't well-received by the rest of the MIC cast however, and they soon called it quits.
During his appearance on Celebs Go Dating, Miles not only charmed his potential dates but also his co-star TOWIE's Chloe Brockett however things weren't meant to be and the two soon went their separate ways. During an Instagram Q&A, Chloe confirmed that the two had been on several dates, but that there just wasn't a spark between them.
After her split from Harvey Armstrong, Miles and Emily sparked rumours that they were more than friends but have since both denied that anything ever happened between them.
She's set to appear in this series of Made in Chelsea, but Miles and Ella's relationship is apparently over before it even begun. They began chatting online after Ella shot to fame on Married At First Sight Australia but after a few dates their relationship fizzled out.
If you watched Made in Chelsea Mallorca earlier this year, you'll have seen Miles and Issy getting pretty flirty and it seems that they're currently still together on the show... only time will tell if this one sticks. We're thinking it's unlikely if Maeva has anything to do with it.