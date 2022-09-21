Ella May Ding: Everything You Need To Know About Made In Chelsea’s New Sign Up

The cross-pollination of reality TV shows has become common practice in recent years, and arguably helps support the entire industry – who would Celebs Go Dating sign up to its books without Love Islanders and the TOWIE cast? Who would populate Chelsea if not for the former stars of overseas reality franchises?

The most recent unlikely crossover to baffle us is the one between E4’s flagship reality series Made in Chelsea and the Australian version of Married At First Sight. The most recent Aussie series of MAFS, which aired on British TV at the start of this year, introduced UK audiences to the likes of Domenico Calarco, Brent Vitiello and controversial couple Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie. Now, one of the stand-out stars of the series has landed in SW3 for the new series of Made in Chelsea.

Ella May Ding, whose marriage to Mitchell Eynaud, looked like it might go the distance before they split shortly after filming, has confirmed she’ll be making her debut on the London-based reality show.

‘I’m thrilled to be joining Made in Chelsea - which I know is a much-loved show here in the UK,’ she said in a statement. ‘Whilst I can’t tell you why I’m here, I can assure you I won’t be marrying a stranger this time!’

So, what do we need to know about Ella before inevitably gets drawn into the messy goings-on in Chelsea?

What is Ella May Ding famous for?

You’ll recognise Ella from Married at First Sight Australia 2020, where she was matched with financial advisor Mitchell Aunaud. Despite ongoing problems in their relationship where Ella struggled with feelings of insecurity due to Mitchell’s difficulty in opening up about his feelings, the pair were actually one of the strongest couples by the end of the experiment. But in a shock twist, during final vows Mitch asked for ‘patience’ from Ella and said that he ‘could not give her what [ she ] wanted'.

And then, in ANOTHER shock twist, Ella and Mitch actually returned to the finale, filmed in January, back together. It wasn’t to be though and Ella confirmed on her podcast with fellow contestant Domenica that they had split shortly after.

What happened with Ella May Ding and Brent Vitiello?

Even after filming wrapped, the drama didn’t end for the MAFS Australia 2020 cast as half of them seemingly engaged in a bout of partner-swapping in the aftermath. Tamara Djordjevic, who’d been married to Brent by the experts, vehemently denied ‘trying to pick up’ Mitch at the explosive finale, but it later transpired the pair had become close after his split from Ella.

Meanwhile, Ella and Brent were exploring their own connection and admitting to sharing some kisses, although by June the whirlwind romance had reportedly ‘fizzled out’.

What is Ella May Ding’s job?

Before she was a reality star, Ella worked as a beauty therapist in her native Melbourne.

How old is Ella May Ding?

Ella was born on April 6 1994, making her 28 and an Aries.

Who are Ella May Ding’s parents?

In keeping with the wealthy blood running through the veins of every Chelsea-ite, Ella’s own mother is a successful abstract artist whose work can be found at her company website, Belinda Ding Art.

Ella May Ding podcast

While she may not have found love on the show, Ella is going strong with BFF Dom and the pair still have a podcast together, Sit With Us (it’s a Mean Girl’s ref – fetch).

Ella May Ding Instagram