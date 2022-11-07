Best Cheap Moisturisers: The Budget Hydrators Grazia’s Beauty Team Rate (And Actually Use)

With a cost-of-living crisis in session and Christmas well and truly on the way, we're all looking for ways to save, so in true every-little-helps-style spirit, we bring you Grazia's edit of the best cheap moisturisers to shop now. Yes, it's tempting to splurge on a glitzy new launch - and there are plenty out there that are worth the spend - but it is possible to cut back without compromising your skin.
Your serum should be the hardest working product in your skincare routine. Whether you use a hyaluronic acid serum to hydrate, a vitamin C serum to brighten or a retinol serum to smooth and firm, if your serum is grafting, your moisturiser can all but kick back and relax. The real key is finding a moisturiser that makes your skin feel comfortable. There's no one-suits-all in the moisturiser world, and it can take time to hit on 'the one' for you.
If your skin is sensitive, you'll likely be on the lookout for something that's fragrance-free and soothing. If your skin is on the naturally dewy side you'll be looking out for 'lightweight' on the label, and if your skin is dry, thick, creamy formulas are the order of the day. And the good news is that you can shop all of the above on a budget.
Need a steer? Read through the Grazia beauty team's favourite cheap moisturiser recommendations, the ones they actually use. From the sensitive-skin-friendly lotion to the lightweight mini must-have, you can shop them all below:
Shop: The Grazia Beauty Team's Favourite Cheap Moisturisers
Best Cheap Moisturisers - Grazia 2022
'I started using this moisturiser years ago, and I mean years ago, when I was in my early twenties. I used my dad's go-to moisturiser once and it made my skin react - my eyes went all red and puffy, and my skin was incredibly sensitive for days, I couldn't apply anything without it turning angry, red and sore. Except, that is, a tube of this stuff. I read 'soothing' on the label and snapped it up and it did what it said on the tin. It calmed my skin down a treat. I've kept a tube in my bathroom cabinet ever since. As a beauty editor I'm constantly trying out new products, but whether I'm between new launches or in skin rehab from another reaction, I invariably revert to this old faithful.' Annie Vischer, beauty editor.
'I'm a sucker for anything rose related and I remember quickly making a play for this when it landed on my desk back in my beauty assistant days. My skin was still adapting to the drying effects of office air con and crying out for something that could hydrate it without causing it to break out, which it seemed to do if I used anything too rich. Made with marshmallow extract, cucumber oil and rose extract, this cream manages to calm, soothe and hydrate my skin without overwhelming it - it gives me a real glow-boost without leaving a greasy residue. I keep a tube of this in my bathroom cabinet always. It sits alongside my The Body Shop failsafe.' Annie Vischer, beauty editor.
'I always pick up a tube of this from Boots at the airport before I fly. It's a trustworthy go-to that I know I can rely on to hydrate, replenish and keep my skin barrier in check. The formula cocktails together ceramides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid - an ingredient that can hold on to up to 1000 times its weight in water. Together they keep my skin resilient and hydrated, no matter how long my flight is and no matter the weather conditions at my destination.' Sameeha Shaikh, beauty writer.
'When the onset of cold weather prompts me to update my moisturiser, I swap out my lighter gel-textured go-to for this. It's rich, creamy and a must-try for any one with dry, sensitive skin. It's loaded with the brand's patented Cohederm ingredient - a hydrator that the brand claim works even more efficiently than the famed hyaluronic acid. There's shea butter in there too, a natural nourisher. Nothing soothes my skin quite like it.' Sameeha Shaikh, beauty writer.
'This is my go-to when I'm flying short haul, particularly when I'm headed somewhere hot. Packed with who of my favourite skincare ingredients - glycerine and hyaluronic acid - this humble moisturiser offers the sort of surface hydration that rivals its high-end counterparts. These ingredients are humectants and hold water onto your skin for hours at a time. My skin can feel tight and dry pretty easily, particularly after cleansing, and this lightweight moisture makes it feel comfortable again. This 30ml version takes up minimal space in those plastic bags at airport security too.' - Annie Vischer, beauty editor.