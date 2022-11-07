Best Cheap Moisturisers: The Budget Hydrators Grazia’s Beauty Team Rate (And Actually Use)

With a cost-of-living crisis in session and Christmas well and truly on the way, we're all looking for ways to save, so in true every-little-helps-style spirit, we bring you Grazia's edit of the best cheap moisturisers to shop now. Yes, it's tempting to splurge on a glitzy new launch - and there are plenty out there that are worth the spend - but it is possible to cut back without compromising your skin.

Your serum should be the hardest working product in your skincare routine. Whether you use a hyaluronic acid serum to hydrate, a vitamin C serum to brighten or a retinol serum to smooth and firm, if your serum is grafting, your moisturiser can all but kick back and relax. The real key is finding a moisturiser that makes your skin feel comfortable. There's no one-suits-all in the moisturiser world, and it can take time to hit on 'the one' for you.

If your skin is sensitive, you'll likely be on the lookout for something that's fragrance-free and soothing. If your skin is on the naturally dewy side you'll be looking out for 'lightweight' on the label, and if your skin is dry, thick, creamy formulas are the order of the day. And the good news is that you can shop all of the above on a budget.

Need a steer? Read through the Grazia beauty team's favourite cheap moisturiser recommendations, the ones they actually use. From the sensitive-skin-friendly lotion to the lightweight mini must-have, you can shop them all below:

Shop: The Grazia Beauty Team's Favourite Cheap Moisturisers