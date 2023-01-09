The Best Cleansers For Oily Skin 2023

The search for a new cleanser can be a tricky one - there's just so many options out there. And naturally, they all claim to be the best. But that's where the Grazia beauty team come in. We've delved into our (admittedly overflowing) beauty cupboard in a bid to test all the best cleansers from 2023 suited to each and every skin type - from dry through to acne-prone. And good news, as we've found the best of the best sure to leave your skin looking and feeling balanced and radiant, from oil cleansers to balm cleansers and everything in between.

Today, we're shining a spotligt on the best cleansers for oily skin, and, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, there are an abundance of ingredients that play well with oilier complexions.

'Moisturising ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin are all well suited to oily skin,' explains CeraVe Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Alexis Granite. 'Other actives to consider include retinol, salicylic acid and niacinamide, all of which are especially good if you are prone to breakouts in addition to oily skin.'

Best for normal to oily skin: CeraVe Foaming Cleanser

Best for acne prone skin: The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Best for mattifying: Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel

Best for soothing: Caudalie VinoClean Instant Foaming Cleanser

Scroll on for our Grazia approved pick of the best cleansers for oily skin, from cult classics to beauty newbies.

1. CeraVe Foaming Cleanser Best for normal to oily skin Price: £ 9.50 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Description Wondering which CeraVe cleanser is best for acne and oily skin types? Enter CeraVe's Foaming

Dermatologist tested

Non-comedogenic

2. The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser Best for acne prone skin Price: £ 11.99 www.lookfantastic.com Description If minimising acne, blemishes and excess oil is your MO then this cleanser is worth taking a bet

Cruelty-free

3. Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel Price: £ 21 www.lookfantastic.com Description Those with oily skin types have to grapple with excess sebum that takes the form of an oily

Suitable for face and body

4. Caudalie Vinoclean Foaming Cleanser Best for soothing Price: £ 18 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Description Those with oilier complexions will often benefit from a soothing formula like Caudlie's Vinoclean

Contains chamomile extract

5. Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser Best all-rounder Price: £ 16 Description Something of a skincare hero, we always find ourselves reverting back to Cetaphil when our skin

Vegan