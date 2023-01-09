  1. Home|
  2. Beauty & Hair|
  3. Skin

The Best Cleansers For Oily Skin 2023

A bright, beautiful, balanced complexion can be yours

oily skin cleanser
by Rachael Martin |
Posted
1
CeraVe Foaming Cleanser
2
The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser
3
Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel
4
Caudalie Vinoclean Foaming Cleanser
5
Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser
6
The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

The search for a new cleanser can be a tricky one - there's just so many options out there. And naturally, they all claim to be the best. But that's where the Grazia beauty team come in. We've delved into our (admittedly overflowing) beauty cupboard in a bid to test all the best cleansers from 2023 suited to each and every skin type - from dry through to acne-prone. And good news, as we've found the best of the best sure to leave your skin looking and feeling balanced and radiant, from oil cleansers to balm cleansers and everything in between.

BUTTON

Today, we're shining a spotligt on the best cleansers for oily skin, and, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, there are an abundance of ingredients that play well with oilier complexions.

'Moisturising ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin are all well suited to oily skin,' explains CeraVe Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Alexis Granite. 'Other actives to consider include retinol, salicylic acid and niacinamide, all of which are especially good if you are prone to breakouts in addition to oily skin.'

The Best Cleansers for Oily Skin 2023: Our Shortlist

Best for normal to oily skin: CeraVe Foaming Cleanser

Best for acne prone skin: The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Best for mattifying: Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel

Best for soothing: Caudalie VinoClean Instant Foaming Cleanser

Scroll on for our Grazia approved pick of the best cleansers for oily skin, from cult classics to beauty newbies.

Shop: The Best Cleansers for Oily Skin 2023

1. CeraVe Foaming Cleanser

Best for normal to oily skin

best oily skin cleanser 2023
Price: £9.50

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Wondering which CeraVe cleanser is best for acne and oily skin types? Enter CeraVe’s Foaming

Pros

  • 236ml
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Non-comedogenic
best oily skin cleanser 2023

2. The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Best for acne prone skin

best oily skin cleansers 2023
Price: £11.99

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

If minimising acne, blemishes and excess oil is your MO then this cleanser is worth taking a bet

Pros

  • 150ml
  • Cruelty-free
best oily skin cleansers 2023

3. Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel

Best oily skin cleansers 2023
Price: £21

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Those with oily skin types have to grapple with excess sebum that takes the form of an oily

Pros

  • 400ml
  • Suitable for face and body
Best oily skin cleansers 2023

4. Caudalie Vinoclean Foaming Cleanser

Best for soothing

best oily skin cleansers 2023
Price: £18

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Those with oilier complexions will often benefit from a soothing formula like Caudlie's Vinoclean

Pros

  • 150ml
  • Contains chamomile extract
best oily skin cleansers 2023

5. Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser

Best all-rounder

best oily skin cleanser 2023
Price: £16

Description

Something of a skincare hero, we always find ourselves reverting back to Cetaphil when our skin

Pros

  • 473ml
  • Vegan
best oily skin cleanser 2023

6. The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

Best budget buy

best oily skin cleanser 2023
Price: £8

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

One of the biggest misconceptions about oilier skin types is that they don't need extra moisture.

Pros

  • 50ml
  • Cruelty-free
  • Oil- free.
  • Vegan
best oily skin cleanser 2023
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us