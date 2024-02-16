Your Ultimate Guide To Vitamin C Serum (And The Best Products To Buy in 2024)

Glowing skin is on all of our beauty wish lists. And if there’s one thing to add into your skincare routine to get that elusive glow it’s a vitamin C serum. Commonly hailed as one of the few skincare ingredients that can really change how skin looks, vitamin C is widely regarded by dermatologists as one of the best skincare actives in the world. From brightening dull complexions to minimising signs of ageing, vitamin C is a bit of a do-it-all ingredient.

Everyone on the Grazia beauty team are big fans of using vitamin C serums, and we’ve tried, tested and reviewed a lot of them. From the brilliant vitamin C serum from the OG brightening brand Skinceuticals, to the vitamin C serum that’s really good for sensitive skin as well as the best budget vitamin c serum we’ve covered all bases, all skin types and all budgets.

Yes, vitamin C is a gold star ingredient but there is a lot of confusion surrounding it. Its instability is well documented, there are a variety of different strengths on the market and people still don’t know whether they can use it alongside retinol. That’s where we come in. Well, us and some leading dermatologists. We’ve called in the big dogs to help to dispel any myths around the stuff as well as answer all the questions you could possibly have before deciding whether to incorporate vitamin C into your routine. Plus we’ve rounded up our edit of the very best vitamin C serums out there that are suitable whether you’re a vitamin C novice or a veteran. And, as always we've found something to suit all skin types whether you’re dry, oily or sensitive. Behold your ticket to glowing skin.

First things first let’s delve into why vitamin C is rated so highly. ‘Vitamin C is a very powerful antioxidant ingredient,’ explains Dr. Ana Mansouri, ‘it actively works on the skin in the form of L-ascorbic acid, which is the most powerful and potent formulation, to improve the skin’s function, slow down ageing and protect from environmental damage.’

So far, so science lesson. What you really want to know is what benefits you can expect to see on your skin, am I right? Well, there are plenty. ‘Vitamin C has been clinically proven to benefit the skin in a multitude of ways including brightening, improving pigmentation, preventing ageing, protecting from UV damage, stimulating collagen, and neutralising free radical damage.’ says Dr Mansouri. That’s all very good news for those in search of a glow.

The reason that vitamin C has such a good rep amongst dermatologists is that its benefits are backed up by a lot of clinical data to show that it really does work on the skin cells to ignite the changes which will benefit skin.

Is Vitamin C Suitable For All Skin Types?

Yes! That’s one of the reasons it’s such a popular ingredient. “As a whole, it is suitable for everyone and all skin types,” notes Dr Mansouri. However she points out that it’s important to use a vitamin C product that is a suitable formulation for your particular skin type. Brands take vitamin C formulations seriously. Skinceuticals, one of our vit C go to’s are a good place to start if you are trying to find a vitamin C that is specifically formulated to your needs. For example, if you’re tackling discoloration try the Phloretin CF Antioxidant Serum, if you have acne or oily prone skin then the Silymarin CF has been formualted with salicylic acid to help mop up excess sebum as well as do the good brightening work you want, and expect from an efficacious vitamin C.

How To Choose A Vitamin C

Choosing your vitamin C serum can be a minefield. There are different strengths to decipher, different types of vitamin C on the market and a range of textures to choose from. So, where to start?

First up it’s a good idea to get to grips with the different forms. The purest and most effective (according to research) is ascorbic acid but it’s also the least stable – which means that it oxidises when exposed to light and air which can cause more damage to skin (the process of oxidation creates skin-damaging free radicals). 'There are a number of vitamin C derivatives, too,' says dermo-pharmacist Dr Colette Haydon, 'magnesium ascorbyl phosphate and sodium ascorbyl phosphate are two more stable ones but they are less effective than Ascorbic Acid.' As a rule of thumb, L-ascrobic acid at 10-20% is the most effective form of vitamin C to see skincare benefits. Due to its propensity for instability it’s important to use products that are (ideally) in air-tight packaging or those that are designed to be used only once, like capsules. Also, look out for powder formulations like Clinique's Fresh Pressed Daily Booster with Pure Vitamin C, £69, as powdered vitamin C is thought to retain more of its benefits than liquid forms.

Let’s move onto strength percentages. When it comes to vitamin C bigger doesn’t always mean better. Although you will see vitamin c serums with percentages ranging from (usually) 10-20% don’t be fooled into thinking that the higher the number the more effective it will be. “There is a limit in terms of effectiveness,” says Dr Mansouri, “some serums come in a lower percentage that are more suitable for sensitive skin types but are still just as effective.” Dr Wassim Taktouk also points out that ‘it’s not only the percentage of Vitamin C it’s also what ingredients it sits alongside.’ According to Mansouri, ‘when you combine different antioxidants together in a very specific way you can expect better results.’ Case in point, the combination of vitamin C, E and ferulic acid has been found to give eight times better results than vitamin C on its own. Impressive.

1. Medik8 C-Tetra Best For Hyperpigmentation Price: £ 36 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer Description Backed by serious science, skincare brand Medik8 are renowned for producing top notch formulations ... read more Pros & Cons Pros More affordable than most of the range

hydrating

works well under moisturiser and spf Cons thin consistency Price: £ 36 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer

2. Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Serum Best overall Price: £ 165 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description A true triple threat thanks to the killer combination of vitamin C, E and ferulic acid. Designed ... read more Pros & Cons Pros 15% L-Ascorbic Acid

Vitamin E

Ferulic Acid

Suitable for all skin types Cons Expensive but does last a long time

The orange smell won't be everyone Price: £ 165 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

3. La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum Best For Sensitive Skin Price: £ 45 www.sephora.co.uk View offer Description La Roche-Posay is heavily rated in the beauty game, particularly for sensitive skin types, and ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Warming glow

Works well under makeup

Nice texture Cons Fragranced which some reviewers don't like

Applicator can be messy Price: £ 45 www.sephora.co.uk View offer

4. Caudalie Vinoperfect Complexion Correcting Radiance Serum Best For Dull Skin Price: £ 39.50 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description This formula is powered with Caudalie's signature Viniferine, which boasts an efficacy rate that’s ... read more Pros & Cons Pros 97% ingredients of natural origin.

Suitable for all skin types.

Viniferine, which boasts an efficacy rate that’s 62 times greater than ordinary Vitamin C.

Free from oil, parabens, phthalates and mineral oils. Non photo-sensitising. Cons Some reviews do not like the fragrance.

Can be greasy. Price: £ 39.50 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

5. The Body Shop Vitamin C Serum Best For Fine Lines Price: £ 30 www.thebodyshop.com View offer Description If you love a lightweight, refreshing, gel-based daily cream – this has your name on it. As well ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Leaves skin feeling smoother and noticeably softer

Made with 96% natural origin ingredients, including bakuchiol extract.

Certified by The Vegan Society

Dermatologically tested Cons If you have drier skin it needs to be layered. Price: £ 30 www.thebodyshop.com View offer

6. Murad Vita-C Glycolic Serum Best For Evening Out Skin Tone And Texture Price: £ 88 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Murad skincare is loved by beauty buffs. This one-of-a-kind vita-C serum is a two in one glow ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Glycolic acid

Gold-stabilised Vitamin C

Phyto-Luminescent Extract Cons Price point. Price: £ 88 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

9. 111SKIN Vitamin C Brightening Booster Best for reducing redness Price: £ 95 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description 111K Skin is a celebrity favourite, we always spy their signature black under eye masks backstage. ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Liquorice root

Collagen boosting Cons Price point Price: £ 95 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

10. Paula's Choice C5 Super Booster Best For Deeper Skin Tones Price: £ 18 www.paulaschoice.co.uk View offer Description This lightweight and revitalising serum is formulated with a potent combination of ingredients to ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Peptides

Amino Acids

Cons Best to use at night Price: £ 18 www.paulaschoice.co.uk View offer

11. Q + A Vitamin C Serum Best Budget Vitamin C Price: £ 9 www.hollandandbarrett.com View offer Description Our beauty journalist said: 'I’ve been using the Q+A Vitamin C Serum for a few weeks now, and ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Travel size

Lightweight Cons A little goes a long way, can be greasy. Price: £ 9 www.hollandandbarrett.com View offer

12. Dermatica Vitamin C 15%: Fresh Batch Ascorbic Acid Best dermatologist approved Price: £ 15.50 www.dermatica.co.uk View offer Description Freshness is key when it comes to vitamin C, to ensure the effectiveness of this cream, Dermatica ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Triple antioxidant protection

Amazing package to help maintain quality.

Produced in small, precision batches and shipped quickly for optimal freshness.

15% potency is verified through clinical assays.

Optimal ascorbic acid strength is assured from the first application to the very last. Cons The bottle lasting a month means you have to buy a new one each month Price: £ 15.50 www.dermatica.co.uk View offer

How To Introduce Vitamin C Into Your Routine

The experts are all in agreement that prevention is better than cure and starting a good skincare routine as early as possible will help slow down the damage of cells – it is the best thing you can do for healthy skin. “In our thirties and forties, we are almost catching up on sun damage and changes that we could have protected earlier on,” says Dr Taktouk, who recommends incorporating a vitamin C serum in your twenties “when skin changes start to happen.”

In terms of how to apply vitamin c follow Mansouri’s advice: ‘The best practise is to use Vitamin C every morning after cleansing and following up with a serum or moisturiser of your choice and finishing with an SPF 30 to 50.’

Does that mean I can’t apply vitamin C at night?

You’re very welcome to. However, it’s recommended during the day due to its UV protecting properties. Plus, if you’re using retinol at night, it allows you to keep doing so. In fact, vitamin C in the morning and retinol at night is considered a bit of glow holy grail.

How Long Does Vitamin C Last For?

'Once a product is opened, you usually have around six months to use it,' says Dr Haydon, 'and if it turns a very orangey brown, bin it.'

Does Vitamin C Protect Against Sun Damage?

Sort of. Vitamin C has been praised for its UV damage fighting properties and, yes, it has been proven to neutralise free radicals that cause UV damage, but that does not mean you can use it as a substitute for SPF. ‘The message should not be that vitamin C is a substitute for sun cream it must be complimented with topical SPF 50,’ advises Dr Taktouk. Tempted to skip SPF? Know this. ‘It’s been shown that if you use an efficacious Vitamin C product underneath your SPF, you can improve the UV protection by up to 60%,’ reveals Dr Mansouri. Go forth and wear SPF every day.

Are There Downsides To Using Vitamin C?

On application it can feel a little bit tingly or stingy but over time your skin will adjust and get used to it. If it's too much the slight discomfort can usually be mitigated by choosing a formula that is more suited to your skin type.

The Final Word: Is Vitamin C Good For Skin?

If there’s one ingredient that’s going to get you that elusive glow, it’s vitamin C: 'If you regularly apply it, it boosts collagen, regulates melanin production and scavenges free-radicals, making skin brighter and more evenly toned,' says Dr Haydon. The more collagen you have, the more plump your skin will be (and the fewer fine lines you’ll see) and likewise when melanin production is regulated, you’ll be less likely to succumb to hyperpigmentation and dark spots will be faded, too.

Add to that the fact it’s a highly potent antioxidant, which means it defends skin against external aggressors like pollution and helps speed up cell turnover (to help skin function healthier), and you’ve got a pretty impressive ingredient.

The experts recommend it across the board. All skins can benefit from it, particularly if your skin is tired, radiance is dulled and it’s looking a little lacklustre.