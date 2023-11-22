This Is Best Moisturiser I’ve Ever Used (I’ve Tried Hundreds) And It Has 25% Off For Black Friday

Sisley’s Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream is, quite honestly, the best moisturiser I’ve ever used. A big claim indeed (especially for a beauty editor) but allow me to explain the reasons why I consistently invest in a new pot of the stuff every time I run out. Considered the gold-standard of luxury skincare, Sisley Paris has established itself as the brand of choice among beauty editors the world over - its products are thoughtful, efficacious, and scientifically-backed. And celebrities agree too – both Alexa Chung and Emily Ratajkowski are said to be fans. But what exactly is it that makes the Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream the subject of rave reviews time and time again? Described by Sisley as ‘the perfect daily skincare product for replumping your skin and promoting the complexion’s radiance,’ if aiding glow and smoothing your complexion is your goal, then you might want to scroll on for the whole low-down. And there's currently 25% off in the black Friday sale.

What Does The Sisley Black Rose Infusion Cream Do?

Formulated to ‘restore the skin’s bounce’ and ‘promote complexion radiance,’ this nourishing moisturiser contains a myriad of skin-loving ingredients. There’s the signature Oily Black Rose extract which makes light work of softening the skin, as well as Hibiscus flower, known to improve radiance and aid glow. It’s these antioxidant rich ingredients that combine to deliver a good skin day. And in my personal experience – that’s exactly what you’ll get. Expect brighter, softer, more luminous skin after just one application – such fast results are a rarity when it comes to skincare, but I genuinely saw an improvement in my complexion after the first time I used it. It's impressive stuff.

How To Use Sisley Black Rose Infusion Cream

Sisley say that you can use the cream both morning and night, but I tend to use this one as the final step in my evening routine. Although it does play well under make-up, it’s richer than my daytime moisturiser so feels like a better night-time option for me. I’ll scoop a pea-sized amount into the palms of my hands, and then take a minute to inhale the spa-like aroma think a heady blend of rose, geranium and magnolia. It's a self-care ritual that provides a much needed moment of calm after a busy day. Then, I'll massage the moisturiser over my face in upwards, sweeping motions. I’ll avoid my delicate eye contour (Sisley does have a dedicated eye cream though which is also heavily discounted!) then ensure to apply some to my neck too – it’s a much neglected area that could always benefit from some extra TLC.

The light, gel-meets-cream texture is luxurious yet fast absorbing

A little goes a long way

Our Verdict

Rachael Martin, junior beauty editor:

'I’ve been using this one for years now– and I think it’s safe to say I’ll be continuing to do so. If it’s not broke don’t fix it! While it is an investment (retailing at £165 when not in the sale) it’s a splurge that I can absolutely justify. My skin has the potential to look grey and drawn, but this counteracts that entirely – my complexion looks fresher, smoother and plumper – and quite dramatically so. As aforementioned, the results came quickly, which is always refreshing.’

How We Tested It

When writing review pieces at Grazia we tend to stick to using the one product for at least three months so we can be sure that we’re seeing (or not seeing) tangible results. The Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream is an exception however – it’s been a part of my regular skincare routine for years now. I’ve been applying it religiously each night and can attest to the fact that my skin has looks brighter and bouncier with a reduction in fine-lines too. It’s a non negotiable now, and you best believe I'll be stocking up this Black Friday.

Rachael's well loved Sisley Paris Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream

Overall rating

An investment buy, certainly, but one you’re unlikely to regret. Expect fast results and a healthy looking, glowing complexion that will no doubt reel in compliments. It’s a five out of five from me.